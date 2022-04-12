Though the meet was close for a while, visiting Hanover just had too much for Biglerville, and the Nighthawks came away with wins in both the girls’ and boys’ track and field meets on a beautiful Tuesday afternoon in Biglerville. Hanover won the girls’ meet 83-57, and came out on top in the boys’ competition, 88-60.
While the Canners were able to score more points in the field events, Hanover dominated on the track. Senior Jack Regentin, who will continue his athletic and academic careers at Gettysburg College, won all three of the throws, which was half of the Canners’ six event wins for the meet. Regentin lead a one-two finish in each of the throws, heaving the shot put 36-9 ½, tossing the discus 102-10, and letting the javelin go for a toss of 127-11.
Caden Althoff tied his season-best in winning the 100 meters in 11.6 for the Canners, and Ryan VanDyke got a victory in the triple jump (37-9½). Jesus Salazar-Ruelas won his specialty, the 400, in 57.4.
But those few highlights were not enough to knock off the Nighthawks. Just before the 800 meters, with nine of the 18 events completed, Hanover held a narrow 48-44 lead. The announcement of the close score seemed to light a fire under the Hawks. From that moment on, they stormed to the team win. Matthew Nawn stepped up to easily win the 800 (2:09.1). Then, the Hawks went 1-2 in the 200, Nawn won the 3200 by a minute-and-a-half (10:54.0), and they won the 4 x 400 relay. Also during that span, they took first and second in the long jump. It was a powerful finish for Hanover.
Nawn had previously won the 1600 (4:49.4), so his three victories offset the exploits of the Canners’ Regentin. Nawn set a Hanover school record in the 3200 (10:17.1) a couple of weeks ago, and with a personal best of 4:38 in the 1600, he has his sights set on that record as well. Nawn, a state medalist in cross country this past fall, is the first Hanover athlete to have ever run cross country, and he is all in, in becoming a fine distance runner.
“Matthew did a lot for us today,” said Hanover assistant (distance) coach Sarah Wiles. “We’ve told him he can’t run in the 4:30s every time out, especially when he is running the other events like we asked him to today. This was a really good workout for him. (With all of the meets we have), we’ve got to get a chance to get some good training in.”
VanDyke had a good day for Biglerville. Besides his victory in the triple jump, he was third in the long jump and had a good showing in the 110 hurdles, just getting out-leaned by Hanover’s Tama Peli. Both were given a time of 17.4.
Then in the 300 hurdles, VanDyke was challenging for the lead when he smacked the seventh and penultimate hurdle and went down. He quickly got up, and very nearly got back to third, but placed fourth. His determination epitomizes the effort the Canners are putting forth this year.
“We have had some injuries that we have had to worry about, but they are giving their best effort and holding strong, and that’s all we can ask for,” said Biglerville head coach Daniesa Lyles. “And they absolutely have a good attitude and are trying to improve.”
Lyles, who has been a Canner assistant for a few years, moved up to head coach this year. Her success as a collegiate athlete gives her some real credibility for her athletes as they try to improve the program.
For the girls, Hanover won rather easily. With neither team having a strong cross country program (Hanover does not have cross country at all), the distance races were not competitive, but did help keep the Canners in the meet. Amanda Kane was the star for the Canners, winning the 100 (14.0) and the 200 (29.3). In both sprints, Kane finished just ahead of Hanover’s Jaycie Miller, but Miller came back and won the 400 meters (1:06.9) and ran in the winning 4 x 400.
“They (Hanover) definitely have a strong team this year, which is good to see,” said Lyles. “We just have to stay motivated and we have to want it. We have to keep pushing and driving hard. It is always a challenge, especially with a young crew.”
Reagan Wildasin had a good day in the throws for Hanover. The senior won the shot put with a throw of 32-5, which is the farthest throw in the Times Area this year. She also won the javelin (92-8) and placed third in the discus. Biglerville’s Katie White matched Wildasin in points, winning the discus (91-8), and placing second in the shot and javelin.
For Biglerville, this is a year of learning, and Lyles is just the right coach for that. She is trying to get each athlete to see and then realize their potential, all while feeling like an important part of the team.
“We focus on mental attitude as well, listening to motivational things, and we work on goal-setting,” Lyles said. “We are just trying to push forward and work on staying together collectively as a team. The fact that they can try to do their personal best every day is what I love about the sport.”
Hanover boys 88, Biglerville 60
3200 relay- 1.Hanover (Bobbitt, Gomez, Cortina, Isaacs) 9:19.2; 110 hurdles- 1.Tamas Peli H 17.3, 2.Ryan VanDyke B 17.3, 3.Robert Salazar B 18.8; 100- 1.Caden Althoff B 11.6, 2.Joe Wilkinson H 11.8, 3.Roger Walker H 11.8; 1600- 1.Matthew Hawn H 4:49.4, 2.Eli Bobbitt H 5:25.0, 3.Aidan Kissner B 5:41.5; 400 relay- 1.Hanover (Walker, Rey, Trice, Wilkinson) 46.2; 400- 1.Jesus Salazar-Ruelas B 57.4, 2.Zander Person H 58.8, 3.Ethan Miskimon H 1:00.1; 300 hurdles- 1.Darius Trice H 45.9, 2.Salazar B 46.4, 3.Peli H 46.9; 800- 1.Nawn H 2:09.1, 2.Kalani Crum B 2:24.3, 3.Brayden Cortina H 2:26.2; 200- 1.Walker H 24.6, 2.Wilkinson H 24.9, 3.Salazar-Ruelas B 25.0; 3200- 1.Nawn H 10:54.0, 2.Kissner B 12:26.5, 3.Tyler Wolf B 12:43.0, 2.; 1600 relay- 1.Hanover (Person, Trice, Miskimon, Kasili) 3:55.1; High jump- 1.Sage Hartlaub H 5-4, 2.Salazar B 5-4; Long jump- 1.Wilkinson H 19-0, 2.Trice H 18-3, 3.VanDyke B 16-11; Triple jump- 1.VanDyke B 37-9.5, 2.Willey Tolale H 35-11, 3.Jayden Stanfield H 34-5; Pole vault- 1.Peli H 8-6, 2.Aidan Kenworthy H 8-6; Shot put- 1.Jack Regentin B 36-9.5, 2.Alex Cook B 34-7, 3.Tyler Newman H 31-9; Discus- 1.Regentin B 102-10, 2.Cook B 94-0, 3.Alexis Calderon B 88-0; Javelin- 1.Regentin B 127-11, 2.Jacob Mead B 124-4, 3.Hartlaub H 118-2.
Hanover girls 83, Biglerville 57
3200 relay- 1.Hanover (Plank, Leonard, Pritt, Minetos) 11:54.4; 100 hurdles- 1.Anna Chen H 18.4, 2.Alexia Valentina H 19.9, 3.Tania Catonga-Esquivias B 20.0; 100- 1.Amanda Kane B 14.0, 2.Jaycie Miller H 14.0, 3.Savannah Carpenter H 14.5; 1600- 1.Jessica Perez-Rivera B 6:44.0, 2.Anna Walmer B 6:45.0, 3.Mikayla Minetos H 6:50.5; 400 relay- 1.Hanover (Chen, Carpenter, Mummert, Perez) 56.3; 400- 1.Miller H 1:06.9, 2.Maci Dinges B 1:14.3, 3.Thea Persaud H 1:16.1; 300 hurdles- 1.Catonga-Esquivias B 56.1, 2.Chen H 56.2, 3.Mari Alvarez 58.3; 800- 1.Emily Leonard H 3:00.3, 2.Mya Plank H 3:01.4, 3.Hannah Orndorff B 3:11.4; 200- 1.Kane B 29.3, 2.Miller H 29.4, 3.Carpenter H 31.2; 3200- 1.Walmer B 14:54.5, 2.Perez-Rivera B 15:00.6, 3.Minetos H 15:48.3; 1600 relay- 1.Hanover (Carpenter, Miller, Persaud, Smith) 4:49.4; High jump- 1.Annie Smith H 4-4, 2.Chen H 4-4; Long jump- 1.Finley Mummert H 14-6, 2.Alanys Perez-Beltran H 13-5, 3.Smith H 12-11; Triple jump- 1.Allison Sneed B 29-8.5; 2.Perez-Beltran H 29-8, 3.Mummert H 27-6.5; Pole vault- no contest; Shot put- 1.Reagan Wildasin H 32-5, 2.Katie White B 28-5, 3.Delihla H 26-7.5; Discus- 1.White B 91-8, 2.Haylee Smith B 91-6, 3.Wildasin H 74-1; Javelin- 1.Wildasin H 92-8, 2.White B 80-0, 3.Orndorff B 67-7.
