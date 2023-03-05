Competing against the best competition often times brings out the best in an athlete.
That was certainly true this weekend for several Times Area high school swimmers in the District 3 Championships Saturday at Cumberland Valley.
Gettysburg senior Sam Nelson cut nearly six second off of his personal best time in the 500 free (4:43.83), which earned the Warrior standout a fourth-place medal in Class 3A.
“I was hoping for a (personal) best time, which was right around what I did so I’m really happy about that,” Nelson said. “Just four seconds off the school record, which is a really fast time.”
It’s been a season of transition for the Gettysburg swim teams this season. The competition certainly was more fierce with the move to the Mid-Penn Conference from the YAIAA this year.
“It was new, but I think it was a good change,” Nelson said. “We have a lot more tough competition, which certainly helps. I think we all did super-well.”
So was the shock of finding out that after initially being told the Warrior boys would be dropping to 2A for the next two seasons that a clerical error kept the program at 3A for another cycle. That meant Gettysburg would be the smallest 3A school in District 3.
“Triple-A is where all the fastest people are,” said Nelson, who has a solid shot of qualifying for the PIAA Championships with his time in the 500 free. “We were supposed to move back down, but something happened and we can’t really change it now. We had to change and I think everybody has adjusted to it well.”
For Nelson, who helped the 200 medley relay to a ninth-place finish, it all comes down to one thing – hard work.
“You have to work really hard (to be successful),” Nelson said. “And I think we – as a team — have done that. We all swam really well and I’m really happy with everybody.”
Teammate Zach Tipton broke the one-minute mark in the 100 breast (59.83) to finish 12th while just missing out on breaking the Gettysburg school record in the process.
“That was a PR (personal record) so I’m very, very happy with that,” said Tipton, who fell 1.4 seconds off the Warrior record. “I was shooting for something more like a sub-59 and maybe have a shot at making states, but I’m pleased I came kind of close.”
While Tipton missed out on the record in the 100 breast, the 200 medley relay accomplished that feat with a time of 1:40.21.
“Our medley dropped more time,” said Tipton, who swam the second leg of the relay. “We’ve set the school record every year in the medley for three years straight and we just shaved off a couple more hundredths of a second today.”
Often times it is really difficult for a swimmer from a school without a swim team to make any headlines. Bermudian senior Kate Elliott, however, pulled that off this weekend.
Swimming in the girls Class 2A draw, Elliott left the event with a pair of bronze medals for her performance in the 200 IM and the 100 breast.
Elliott finished with a time of 1:09.61 in the 100 breast Saturday, which was two seconds shy of Schuykill Valley senior Emily Gao’s winning time. Elliott’s time, however, was .04 faster than her seeded time.
The New Oxford Colonials only had two swimmers qualify for the district meet with both participating in the uber-tough 3A class. While neither Liam Rosenbach (100 back) or Valerie Clabaugh (100 breast) took home medals, the experience and chance to compete against the best was great for both.
Rosenbach was unable to beat his seed time in the 100 back, but the freshman will have more chances down the road to improve.
Clabaugh placed 25th overall in the 100 breast, but she did set a new school record in the event with a time of 1:12.37.
