The Gettysburg College women’s basketball team topped Swarthmore College, 56-46, on Saturday inside Bream Gym to remain unbeaten in Centennial Conference action.
Swarthmore (8-3, 5-2 CC) 12 12 9 13 — 46
Gettysburg (10-2, 8-0 CC) 12 15 15 14 — 56
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Mackenzie Szlosek ’25: 14 points, 6-6 FT, 3 rebounds, 2 steals
• Christina Richson ’22: 10 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals
• Carly Rice ’22: 8 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists
Swarthmore’s Top Performers
• Dana Bandurick: 14 Points, 16 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 assists
• Kim Kockenmeister: 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals
Game Summary
• First Quarter: Swarthmore’s Dana Bandurick opened the game with a three-pointer, and Richson responded a couple of minutes later with one of her own at 7:14. Gettysburg pulled ahead by four with another trey from Richson and a lay-up by Delaney Donohoe with 3:08 on the clock. The Garnet went on to net four straight points in the final 2:30 to tie 12-12.
• Second Quarter: Swarthmore tallied the first five points to open the second quarter to pull ahead 17-12. After that, the Bullets rattled a 13-5 spurt that was capped by Richson’s third three-pointer of the half to go back in front 25-22 at 2:19. A jumper by Szlosek and a pair of made free throws by Swarthmore’s Carolina Lopez in the last 17 seconds made it 27-24 at halftime.
• Third Quarter: Szlosek and Donohoe came out of halftime with the hot hands as they accumulated all but one point in the third quarter for the Bullets. Gettysburg jumped to a 41-29 lead after opening the quarter on a 14-5 run. Gettysburg held Swarthmore to a quarter-low nine points to lead 42-33 heading into the final quarter.
• Fourth Quarter: A Shinya Lee lay-up gave the Orange and Blue their largest lead of the game at 5:22. From there, the Garnet produced a 9-2 run to come within six. A pair of made free throws in the final moments by Szlosek and Rice sealed the victory by a 10-point margin.
By the Numbers
• The Bullets went 22-of-59 (37.3 percent) from the field and 9-of-12 (75 percent) from the free throw line. The Garnet finished 16-of-68 (23.5 percent) from the floor and 11-of-16 (68.8 percent) from the charity stripe.
• Gettysburg won the rebounding battle 49-40.
• Rice grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds.
Next Up
The Bullets takes on Dickinson College (5-8, 4-5 CC) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. inside Bream Gym.
