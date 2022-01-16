Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 17F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 17F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.