New Oxford managed to stay right with Gettysburg for a quarter and a half, but once the Warriors started making their shots, the Colonials could do little to keep up as the hosts came away with a 55-36 triumph in YAIAA-2 girls’ basketball action Friday night in Gettysburg.
“Defensively we weren’t bad, we just weren’t able to make a shot early,” Gettysburg head coach Jeff Bair said. “Which kept us from pressing them and speeding them up. Once we started to score, we upped the pace and that got the game going in our favor.”
New Oxford (0-5, 0-4) led 9-7 after the opening stanza and held a 13-10 lead until Skye Shepherd connected on a triple from the left wing to draw the Warriors even with 3:21 remaining until the break.
That ignited a 17-2 sprint to the locker room by the Warriors that staked them to a 27-15 lead at intermission.
Shepherd keyed the run with a trio of trifectas and she connected from deep four times in the game to finish with 12 points.
Gettysburg (7-0, 5-0) made seven 3-pointers in the first half and 10 for the game.
“It’s a dream as a point guard to have so many great shooters on the floor to pass to,” Gettysburg junior Anne Bair said. “Cam (Felix), Skye and Winter (Oaster) are all great shooters and I trust them to make it every time I pass them the ball.”
The Warriors put the game out of reach by posting a 13-1 run to begin the third quarter with Oaster’s trey capping a 30-3 bludgeoning that ran for eight minutes and saw Gettysburg holding a 40-16 advantage by the time it ended with 3:25 left in the frame.
“They have so much firepower that it makes them very hard to defend,” New Oxford head coach Mike Englar said. “They have so many shooters that they can just spread you out and you can’t leave anyone.”
Gettysburg played without starting center Briana Abate, who missed the game due to injury. Colonial sophomore Ella Billman took advantage of it, going for a career high 21 points while also collecting 15 boards.
“We were trying to get the ball inside to Ella as much as possible, because we thought that she had an advantage,” Englar said. “She played well and worked really hard tonight.”
Coach Bair said of Billman, “She was bigger than anyone we had tonight. She went after rebounds hard and had a good night. It seemed like she got every rebound that was close to her.”
Anne Bair led the way for Gettysburg with 17 points, seven assists and four steals. She currently holds scholarship offers from Siena University, Manhattan University and Tusculum University.
A noticeable difference in Bair’s game this season is the development of her outside shot. No longer shy about putting it up from beyond the arc, she doesn’t just look to put the ball on the floor and get into the lane. Play off of her and dare her to shoot at your own peril.
“I put in a lot of work on my outside shot during quarantine,” Bair said. “It’s a point of pride, really. I don’t want to have any holes in my game for the other team to exploit.”
Bair and Shepherd were joined in double figures by Felix, who tossed in 12 points and secured seven caroms.
Englar came away impressed with how his team competed.
“We outscored them in the first quarter and almost did in the fourth quarter,” he said. “I’m happy with our performance tonight and I believe that we’re moving in the right direction.”
The win pushes Gettysburg’s winning streak to 13 straight dating back to last season.
Next up for the Colonials is a home date with Delone Catholic (6-0) tonight at 7:30 p.m. While the Warriors’ next game will be at home on Wednesday against Northeastern at 7:30.
New Oxford 9 6 9 12 — 36
Gettysburg 7 20 15 13 — 55
New Oxford (36): Kelbie Linebaugh 1 0-1 2, Katelyn Motter 1 0-0 2, Ella Billman 9 3-5 21, Maci Stambaugh 0 1-4 1, Timberley Linebaugh 1 2-2 4, Jordyn Altland 2 0-1 4, Jayla Crone 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Sydney Flesch, Carmen West, Hailey Linebaugh, Riley Strausbaugh, Kylie Wampler. Totals: 15 6-13 36.
Gettysburg (55): Camryn Felix 4 2-2 12, Winter Oaster 2 0-0 6, Karli Bortner 0 0-2 0, Carley Eckhart 1 0-0 2, Emili Scavitto 1 2-2 4, Laura Fortnum 1 0-0 2, Skye Shepherd 4 0-0 12, Anne Bair 6 3-3 17. Non-scorer: Ella Shelton. Totals: 19 7-9 55.
3-pointers: G-Shepherd 4, Felix 2, Oaster 2, Bair 2. JV: New Oxford 19, Gettysburg 14
