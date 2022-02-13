Freshman Carl Schaller knocked down 15 free throws as part of a 20-point effort and Gettysburg College tied a season high with nine blocked shots to deny Haverford College’s bid to move up the Centennial Conference standings with a 75-56 victory on Senior Day inside Bream Gym on Saturday afternoon.
Haverford 22 34 — 56
Gettysburg 28 47 — 75
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Carl Schaller ’25: 20 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 15-16 FT
• Ryan McKeon ’24: 13 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 blocks
• Colin Farrell ’25: 12 points
• Avery Close ’22: 11 points, 6 rebounds
Haverford’s Top Performers
• Josh Love: 18 points, 3 steals
• Nick Kerkorian: 13 points, 4 steals
• Nate Torres: 11 points, 8 rebounds
Game Summary
First Half
• Haverford (13-10, 9-7 CC) sought to sweep the season series and move into a tie with Gettysburg (14-8, 10-6 CC) in the conference standings, but the Bullets set an early tone defensively, holding the Fords without a point for the game’s first five minutes. McKeon and junior Elijah Williams each swatted a pair of shots during that time period and a putback by Williams made it an 8-0 advantage.
• The Fords gradually worked their way back into the game and eventually pulled within two (15-13) following a steal by Love and lay-up by Jackson Ryan at 8:26.
• The Bullets answered with a quick seven points as McKeon powered his way to a pair of lay-ups and Farrell knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 22-13 at 6:32. The margin remained at nine until a three-pointer by Kerkorian made it 28-22 heading into the break.
Game Summary
Second Half
• The deficit was trimmed in half when Love’s three-pointer made it 30-27 just over a minute into the final stanza. Over the next four minutes, Gettysburg went on a 10-0 tear to expand the lead to 13 (40-27). McKeon dished out assists to Close and Schaller, while freshman Jordan Stafford swiped the ball away for a fastbreak bucket. A jump shot by Farrell capped the run at 14:34.
• Gettysburg’s lead remained in double-figures for the remainder of the game. Each time Haverford appeared on the cusp of achieving a single-figure deficit, the hot-shooting Bullets answered right back. Schaller put up 16 points in the final 20 minutes, including going 11-of-12 at the free throw line.
• After Haverford pulled to 67-56, Schaller knocked down six consecutive free throws over the next 47 seconds. A final bucket from freshman Max Pernetti on a sweet dime from sophomore Timmer Farley as the shot clock was winding down set the final score.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg knocked down 15-of-26 (57.7 percent) of its shot attempts in the second half and finished the game shooting 24-of-49 9 (49 percent) overall. The Bullets also canned 24-of-33 (72.7 percent) free throws and out-rebounded Haverford 48-24.
• Gettysburg recorded nine blocked shots in a game for the third time this season. The team also swatted away that total against Randolph-Macon College on Dec. 29 and Franklin & Marshall College on Jan. 13. The Bullets pace the Centennial Conference with an average of 5.5 blocks per game. The 120 blocked shots this season mark the third-best total in program history, trailing only 2007-08 (174) and 2006-07 (167).
• Schaller dropped 20 points for the third time this season and finished one point shy of his career high. The first-year guard knocked down nearly as many free throws on Saturday as his previous six games combined (16). The 15 free throws by Schaller are the most in the digital statistics archives dating back to 2000, but fall short of the school record of 22 set by Ron Warner ’62 against St. Joe’s on Feb. 13, 1962.
• McKeon produced at least 10 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a game for the third time this season. He also maintained his hold on the title of top shot blocker in the conference with an average of 2.2 per game heading into the final week of the regular season. The last Gettysburg player to lead the Centennial in blocked shots per game was Joe Spierenburg ’09 in 2008-09. McKeon’s 48 blocks this season rank third in program history behind three separate seasons by Spierenburg.
• Prior to the game, Gettysburg recognized its two senior players, Close and Jack Rooney, as well as student assistant coach Joey Carroll.
• With the win, Gettysburg maintained its hold on third in the conference standings. The Bullets trail Johns Hopkins (18-3, 14-2 CC) and Swarthmore College (19-4, 13-3 CC) and remain in front of Ursinus College (12-9, 9-6 CC), Haverford, and Dickinson College (9-11, 8-7 CC) with two games remaining on the schedule next week.
Where the Series Stands
The Bullets ended a five-game losing streak to Haverford and improved their record in the all-time series to 39-13.
Next Up
Gettysburg travels to McDaniel College (11-12, 5-11 CC) on Wednesday. The Bullets won the initial meeting this season 82-76 in Bream Gym back on Nov. 30. Game time is 8 p.m.
