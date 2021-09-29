New Oxford’s girls tennis team continued its remarkable season on Wednesday, sweep Bermudian Springs and dropping just three games in the process.
Freshman No. 1 Anya Rosenbach, who has also starred on the cross country team, remained undefeated with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep of Bekah Gerringer.
Singles: 1. Anya Rosenbach (NO) d. Bekah Gerringer 6-0 6-0; 2. Alison Horick (NO) d. Amelia Gerringer 6-1, 6-0; 3. Kaelyn Balko (NO) d. Carly Lau 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Alex Wolf/Joslyn Loss (NO) d. Taylor Stockham/Abby Meyers 6-0, 6-1; 2. Kylie Wampler/Anne Socks (NO) d. Ava Leathanman/Emma Heinemann 6-0, 6-0.
Girls’ tennis
Biglerville 3, Dover 2
The Canners notched their second win of the season as they downed Dover, 3-2.
Biglerville won all three singles matches to pick up the victory, registering wins from Marianna Hartman, Klara Kirkegaard and Autumn Slaybaugh.
Singles: 1. Marianna Hartman (B) d. Moyer 6-1, 6-1; 2. Klara Kirkegaard (B) d. Matz 6-0, 6-3; 3. Autumn Slaybaugh (B) d. Bellot 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5).
Doubles: Bubb/Wells (D) d. Hannah Orndorff/Dylanie Castillo-Salazar 7-6, 6-3; 2. Gilman/Myers (D) d. Gabby Pirich/Grace Buchheister 7-5, 6-0.
Spring Grove 4, Littlestown 1
The Bolts struggled against the Rockets, with Lura Johnson claiming the lone victory for Littlestown in first singles, downing Maddie Groomes 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-2).
Singles: 1. Lura Johnson (L) d. Groomes 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-2); 2. Sentz (SG) d. Claudia Reaver 6-0, 6-0; 3. Rumbaugh (SG) Fft.
Doubles: 1. Fetrow/Hinson (SG) d. Hira Khan/Florence Vandersluys 6-0, 6-1; 2. Laughman/Elliott (SG) d. Katelyn Snare/Nicole Hersh 6-2, 6-1.
Central York 5,
South Western 0
The Mustangs ran into a juggernaut in the form of Central York on Wednesday, getting swept in the Y-1 matchup.
Singles: 1. R. Haupt (CY) d. Sarah McComas 6-2, 7-6 (7-4); 2. Stewart (CY) d. Savannah Laudicina 6-1, 6-0; 3. Gao CY) d. Kayley Skibicki 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. J. Haupt/Fan (CY) d. Mikayla Bond/Cassie Maqueada 6-2, 6-2; 2. Grechaniuk/Fetters (CY) d. Hope Bankert/Lillian Smith 6-3, 6-2.
Girls’ volleyball
Delone Catholic 3,
James Buchanan 2
The Squirettes were forced to dig deep and did so to pick up a five-set victory over visiting James Buchanan.
Delone stormed out to an early lead, winning the first set 25-19 and the second 25-17. But the Rockets battled back, taking the next two sets by matching 25-20 scores.
In the final set, the Squirettes showed resolve and came up with a 15-10 victory to win the match.
Holly Neiderer and Makenna Mummert led the way with 12 and 11 kills respectively, while Olivia Snyder notched 20 digs and 42 total points.
