GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Delone Catholic 3, Hanover 0
The Squirettes (9-2) extended their winning streak to seven matches following a 25-12, 25-19, 25-9 win over the Hawkettes on Thursday.
Meredith Keefer had it going up front with 10 kills, followed by Campbell Chronister and Kaitlyn Schwarz with six apiece.
Delone’s service game was on the mark as Denae Bello posted seven aces and Laikyn Clabaugh had five.
Delone won the JV match 25-21, 25-8.
South Western 3, William Penn 0
Lilly Sullivan’s nine kills led the way for the Mustangs in a 25-13, 25-6, 25-7 triumph on Thursday.
Katlyn Gremper delivered 21 digs while Kellyn Ford and Emma Baney combined for 25 assists. Kass Rebert had 17 digs as well.
Littlestown 3, Fairfield 0
The Bolts need every win that they can manage if they’re going to qualify for the district playoffs and they picked up a sweep of the Knights on Thursday night 25-10, 25-7, 25-10.
Littlestown (4-5) entered the match in ninth place in the Class 2A power rankings, three slots out of a spot.
Makayla Branham paced the winners with 20 assists, while Adyson Popoff had six kills and Ellie Staub served three aces and hammered down four kills.
Bermudian Springs 3, York Tech 0
The Eagles brought out the brooms and swept the Spartans 25-17, 25-9, 25-12.
Heyla Martin handed out 16 assists, Ella Means pounded down seven kills and had seven digs, Laney Cook connected on five kills and Leah Groft had six digs for the winners.
Big Spring 3, Gettysburg 1
The visiting Bulldogs claimed the final two sets to come away with the road victory 25-23, 19-25, 25-21, 25-19 in a Mid-Penn Colonial matchup on Thursday night.
Hailey Williams had 10 kills and 12 digs for the Warriors, while Elana Granger handed out 14 assists and Maya Brainard distributed 12 helpers and had 11 digs. Addalyn Hebert supplied 11 digs, Marissa Clapsadle pounded eight kills and Leila Lebon-Hill had four blocks.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
New Oxford 1, Spring Grove 0
Camryn Miller’s goal at the 29:29 mark of the second half was the only tally of the match for either side in the Colonials’ road win over the Rockets in YAIAA-1 action Thursday.
New Oxford 0 1 — 1
Spring Grove 0 0 — 0
Goals: NO-Camryn Miller. Shots: NO-6; SG-15. Corners: NO-4; SG-9. Saves: NO-Kyla Anderson 6; SG-Tori Kehm 3
Biglerville 2, Delone Catholic 2
The Canners and Squirettes played to a draw in their YAIAA-3 contest Thursday night.
Brylee Rodgers potted both of Biglerville’s goals to bump her career total to 60 with her second tally of the match leveling things with 3:35 left in regulation.
Fina Mochi and Maddie O’Brien scored for Delone and each registered the assist on the other’s goal.
Delone Catholic 0 2 0 0 — 2
Biglerville 1 1 0 0 — 2
Goals: DC-Fina Mochi, Maddie O’Brien; B-Brylee Rodgers 2. Assists: DC-Mochi, O’Brien. Shots: DC-8; B-7. Corners: DC-2; B-5. Saves: DC -Molly Fleming (6); B-Emily Woolson and Eva Hollabaugh (6).
Bermudian Springs 10, Hanover 0
Jamylett Lua, Hannah Metzger and Corrin Himes booted two first-half goals apiece for the Eagles in Thursday’s big win.
Alison Watts, Savanna Manuel, Vanessa Gutierrez and Layna Lowry also notched goals for Bermudian.
Hanover 0 0 — 0
Bermudian Springs 10 0 — 10
Goals: BS-Jamylett Lua 2, Alison Watts, Hannah Metzger 2, Corrin Himes 2, Savanna Manuel, Vanessa Gutierrez, Layna Lowry. Assists: BS-Watts.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Bermudian Springs 1,
Hanover 0 OT
Alex Alvarado’s marker off an assist from Abdiel Olvera just over two minutes into the extra session was the only tally of the YAIAA-3 match on Thursday evening in York Springs.
The win vaulted the Eagles (4-4-1) into the ninth spot in the current Class 2A power rankings, where 10 teams qualify for the district tournament.
Junior keeper Alan Felipe snagged nine saves to earn the clean sheet for the winners.
Hanover 0 0 0 — 0
Bermudian 0 0 1 — 1
Goals: BS-Alex Alvarado. Assists: BS-Abdiel Olvera. Shots: H-9; BS-9. Saves: H-Justus Feeser (8); BS-Alan Felipe (9).
York Catholic 1, Fairfield 0
Johnny Kelchaw’s goal, assisted by Kayden Macris with 23:15 to go in the first half was the only score of the evening in the Fighting Irish’s home victory over the Knights in a YAIAA-3 boys’ soccer contest on Thursday night.
York Catholic (7-0-1, 5-0) hosts Biglerville (9-1, 6-0) in a battle for the top of the table on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Fairfield 0 0 — 0
York Catholic 1 0 — 1
Goals: YC-Johnny Kelchaw. Assists: YC-Kayden Macris. Shots: F-1; YC-5. Corners: F-4; YC-6. Saves: F-Tyler Mumpower (4); YC-John Weisser (1).
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Delone Catholic 4, Dover 1
The Squirettes continued their winning ways on Thursday when they bounced the Eagles in YAIAA play.
Olivia Roth, Ella Knox and Brielle Baughman dropped only one combined game in their sweep in singles action for Delone (10-1).
Singles: 1. Olivia Roth (DC) d. Lexi Hill 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ella Knox (DC) d. Jamie Reed 6-0, 6-0; 3. Brielle Baughman (DC) d. Marissa Tako 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Michalina Miller/Gabby Erdman (DC) d. Olivia Murren/Caitlin Tako 6-1, 6-1; 2. Emelia Bubb/Clover Wentz (Dov) d. Mary Berman/Kali Hilfiger 8-6
Bermudian Springs 4,
James Buchanan 1
The Eagles breezed past the visiting Rockets in a non-conference match on Thursday afternoon in York Springs.
Amelia Peters and Molly Karom each won their singles matches in straight sets and the doubles team of Ava Leatherman and Ella Somerville took their match in two sets, as well. It took three sets, but Amelia Gerringer also got the job done in her singles tilt.
Singles: 1. Amelia Peters (BS) d. Haley Harbold 7-5, 6-2; 2. Amelia Gerringer (BS) d. Ali Lynch 7-5, 2-6, 1-0 (7); 3. Molly Karom d. no name reported 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles: 1. Kyla Stine/Elizabeth Stoner (JB) d. Greta Haley/Leslie Torres; 2. Ava Leatherman/Ella Somerville (BS) d. Jenna Wible/Sarah Hunt.
South Western 4, Hanover 1
The Mustangs (6-7) swept doubles play as part of Thursday’s YAIAA win over the Hawkettes.
The SW pairings of Mikayla Bond and Kloey Batchellor, and Bryn Sheridan and Ansiana Basit were both victorious in straight sets.
For Hanover (8-5), Annie Smith scored a 6-4, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles.
Singles: 1. Annie Smith (H) d. Cassie Maqueda 6-4, 6-0; 2. Kayley Skibicki (SW) d. Cassidy Conover 6-1, 6-4; 3. Lilly Smith (SW) d. Ariana Patterson 6-2, 6-4
Doubles: 1. Mikayla Bond/Kloey Batchellor (SW) d. Mya Maloney/Megan Nawn 6-2, 6-0; 2. Bryn Sheridan/Ansiana Basit (SW) d. Delilah Patterson/Albany Shue 6-0, 6-3
FIELD HOCKEY
Delone Catholic 2, Dover 1
The Squirettes picked up their third victory of 2022 on the road against the Eagles on Thursday.
Taylor Noel’s goal with 5:00 to go pushed Delone ahead, after Piper Rohrbaugh’s goal with 10:40 to play had drawn the Squirettes even.
Delone 0 0 0 2 — 2
Dover 1 0 0 0 — 1
Goals: DC-Piper Rohrbaugh, Taylor Noel; D — Kaylee Polizzotto. Shots: DC-3; D-6. Corners: DC-7; D-9. Saves: DC-Sophia Galysh (4).
Bishop McDevitt 5, Biglerville 1
Ava Daly had a hat trick for the Crusaders, who extended their unbeaten record to 6-0 on Thursday.
Biglerville (5-5-1) received an unassisted goal from Ava Peterson in the second quarter, and Gabrielle Rogerson had seven saves.
Biglerville 0 1 0 0 — 1
Bishop McDevitt 1 3 1 0 — 5
Goals: Big-Ava Peterson; BM-Ava Daly 3, Maddi Donmoyer, Mallory Hughes. Assists: BM-Nat Barkman, Daly, Donmoyer. Shots: Big-6; BM-12. Corners: Big-2; BM-12. Saves: Big-Gabrielle Rogerson 7/Sami Waybright 0; BM-Kalea Ferguson 5
