The Gettysburg girls’ basketball program has set a pretty high bar in recent years.
After all, the Warriors have reached the District 3 Class 5A title game in each of the last three seasons.
So when they show even the slightest signs of weakness, it can be a bit jarring.
Such was the case on Tuesday night. Gettysburg battled through offensive struggles to scrape out a hard-fought 47-42 victory over visiting West York in its YAIAA Division 2 opener.
“Did we execute well in the fourth quarter? No, we have to get better. Did we take some bad shots? Yeah. But it’s only the third game of the year,” Warriors’ coach Jeff Bair said afterward. “I think, especially when you have an experienced team like we do, they expect us to play like we played in the district final last year. It’s just not possible. It’s a process all year.”
Both teams struggled to put the ball in the basket early on, but Camryn Felix drained a 3-pointer to spark a 7-0 run that put Gettysburg (3-0 overall, 1-0 in Y-2) ahead 8-2 with 2:32 to play in the first quarter.
The quarter finished with Anne Bair finding Carly Eckhart for an easy lay in just before the buzzer and the Warriors led 11-6 after one.
West York (1-2, 0-1) kept within touching distance through most of the second, but a deep triple from Bair began another 7-0 spurt from the hosts and Gettysburg pushed its lead out to 25-15 at the break.
The third quarter featured each team continue to pick things up a bit on the offensive end. For the Bulldogs, T’Azjah Generett scored six of her team-high 12 in the frame, while Felix had six of her own on the way to a team-leading 13 for the Warriors. West York was able to pull closer by the end of the quarter, but Gettysburg continued to keep the visitors at arm’s length at 38-29 through three.
In the fourth, the Warriors began to slow the game down and appeared well in control with a 40-29 lead and 4:30 left on the clock. That’s when things began to get interesting.
First it was was Reagan Doll who drilled a 3-pointer from the corner to make it 40-32 with 4:03 to play. On the next trip down, the Bulldogs forced a turnover leading to an Alainna Hopta layup to make it 40-34. After another stop, Hopta drained a deep triple to cut the lead down to 40-37 with 3:09 still on the clock.
The trouble didn’t stop there for Gettysburg, as on the ensuing possession, Bair was called for a travel and the ball went back over to the Bulldogs. Generett then grabbed an offensive rebounds and deposited the putback to make it a 1-point game and force Jeff Bair to take a timeout with 2:16 remaining.
The two teams then exchanged stops and Bair went to the line for 1-and-1 with 1:29 left in the contest. The Manhattan Jaspers commit sunk both, but Hopta responded with another 3-pointer and suddenly the game was tied at 42-42 with 1:10 left on the clock.
That’s when the Warriors dug their heals in. First, it was Bair who went to the line and hit 1-of-2 to make it 43-42 with just over a minute left. Then, following a Generett missed jumper, Bair went back to the line, sinking a pair to make it 45-42. Finally, on the Bulldogs’ last possession, Felix and Eckhart scrambled to contest a Doll 3-pointer, forcing it to come up well short and allowing Gettysburg to come up with a 47-42 victory after two final free throws for Felix.
“I thought we had opportunities to open it up a couple times and we hurt ourselves,” Jeff Bair said of his team’s inability to put the game away. “But again, they play hard. They’re well-coached. But I think we hurt ourselves, that’s what kept it from stretching.”
For Anne Bair, it was the second time in three games this season she’s hit clutch late free throws to help her team win. She also drilled a pair in the Warriors’ season-opening win over Bishop McDevitt with under 10 seconds to play. The senior says her team can still play better, but the result was what mattered on Tuesday night.
“It’s huge,” she said of the win. “West York’s a great team. Obviously it was a really close game tonight. I think being 3-0 against three of the toughest teams on our regular season schedule is huge for us. I think everyone is really excited and motivated to have such a great start to the year.”
The Warriors will look to continue their winning ways on Friday when they take to the road against fellow unbeaten, York Suburban.
Gettysburg 47, West York 42
West York 6 9 14 13 — 42
Gettysburg 11 14 13 9 — 47
West York (42): Generett 5 2-2 12, Walker 3 0-0 6, Hopta 4 0-0 10, Doll 2 0-0 6, Cessna 1 0-0 3, Kern 1 0-0 2, Angell 1 1-2 3. Totals 18 3-4 42.
Gettysburg (47): Felix 5 2-2 13, Oaster 2 0-0 5, Eckhart 2 4-6 8, Bair 2 7-10 12, Scavitto 2 0-0 4, Abate 2 0-2 5. Non-scorers: 15 13-20 47.
3-pointers: WY-5 (Hopta 2, Doll, Cessna); G-4 (Felix, Oaster, Bair, Abate).
JV Score: West York 44, Gettysburg 9.
