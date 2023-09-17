NIMBLE

M.J. ‘Nimblewill Nomad’ Eberhart was recently inducted into the Appalachian Trail Hall of Fame. Eberhart is the oldest person to hike the trail, having done so last year at the age of 83. (nimblewillnomad.com photograph)

One of the highlights of the year in the Appalachian Trail community is the Appalachian Trail Hall of Fame Induction. Sponsored by the Appalachian Trail Museum, this honor goes to those who have made exceptional and positive contributions to the Trail or the Trail community.

Each year, the annual event draws over 100 people to a celebration of the trail and the people that make it what it is. This year’s festivities took place last weekend at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center in Carlisle, PA. Dignitaries from the AT Conservancy, including CEO Sandi Marra and Vice President of Trail Operations Hawk Metheny, previous inductees, AT Museum manager Julie Queen, Museum founder and Board President Larry Luxenberg, and other interested lovers of the Trail gathered for the ceremony and the camaraderie.

