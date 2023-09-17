One of the highlights of the year in the Appalachian Trail community is the Appalachian Trail Hall of Fame Induction. Sponsored by the Appalachian Trail Museum, this honor goes to those who have made exceptional and positive contributions to the Trail or the Trail community.
Each year, the annual event draws over 100 people to a celebration of the trail and the people that make it what it is. This year’s festivities took place last weekend at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center in Carlisle, PA. Dignitaries from the AT Conservancy, including CEO Sandi Marra and Vice President of Trail Operations Hawk Metheny, previous inductees, AT Museum manager Julie Queen, Museum founder and Board President Larry Luxenberg, and other interested lovers of the Trail gathered for the ceremony and the camaraderie.
There were several themes that were common for the weekend. Each inductee was introduced and shared brief comments with the crowd, and all made remarks that allied with humility, kindness, collaboration, and community. It was indeed a celebration of all that is good about nature, hiking, and relationship.
The AT Museum opened in 2010, with the first Hall of Fame class being inducted in 2011. There are now 56 members of the Hall, and all have made an impact on the AT in some significant way.
Jay Sexton has been the only treasurer that the AT Museum has had since its inception. He was given the Lifetime Achievement Award by the committee for his untiring dedication to the Museum and the Trail. He, along with his late wife Katie, have always been staunch supporters of hikers and the hiking community, and Jay has paid it back in full with his duties at the museum.
One of the most remarkable new inductees is M.J. Eberhart, who more commonly goes by his trail name of Nimblewill Nomad. In 2022, Nimblewill became the oldest person to ever hike the Appalachian Trail in one continuous hike, at age 83. His stamina, dedication, good humor, and raw emotion are his most obvious traits that make him who he is. During his remarks, Nimblewill said that “this is the most amazing day of my life. People in the outdoor community are the most beautiful, blessed people in all of humankind.”
Nimblewill, a retired optometrist (1998), has written three wonderful books about his hiking exploits. He has made hiking his life, and has put together a nice webpage as well (nimblewillnomad.com).
Lester Kenway is a volunteer trail maintainer in Maine, and has been a pioneer in trail maintenance techniques and practices throughout his trail conservation career. One of his jobs is to replace, when necessary, the northern terminus sign that sits atop Mt. Katahdin in Baxter State Park. The Katahdin sign is the end goal for most thru-hikers, and arrival at that sign brings out reactions of passion and emotion in most hikers who have the will to climb up to it. Kenway is most happy staying out of the limelight, and was not able to make it to the induction. Karen Lutz, former director of the Mid-Atlantic office of the A.T.C, accepted for him, and gave the crowd a good feeling of the kind of selfless, driven person Kenway is. Through Lutz, Kenway said, “I like to do things that are good and things that are good for people.”
Brian King is often referred to as the AT’s premier living historian. King spent a career with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy in Harper’s Ferry, WV and was responsible for the ATC’s publications, sales programs, and archives. He knows as much about the Trail as anyone, but is very humble in his demeanor. He obviously got paid for doing his job with the ATC, but one gets the sense he might have done it for free. King said that he “wishes that the Hall of Fame didn’t emphasize the accomplishment of individuals. I have never done anything related to the AT that didn’t involve the collaboration of many other people. That should never be overlooked.”
Harry Rentschler was a Pennsylvania native, living in the Reading area. He was a founder in 1916 of the Blue Mountain Eagle Climbing Club (BMECC), which was responsible for the completion of 102 miles of the Trail from Lehigh Gap to the Delaware Water Gap. He was an advocate of the AT as ‘the people’s trail’. Once, when Rentschler needed help with trail construction, he rounded up a group of volunteers in his community that needed the money. Although trail maintainers are largely volunteers, Rentschler paid them from his own pocket. Barry Webb, who accepted Rentschler’s award on behalf of his family and friends of BMECC, said that Rentschler would “bestow honors not on himself, but on those who worked together to build the trail and shelters in Pennsylvania. BMECC and the Blue Mountain Wilderness Park Association protects and preserves the AT from development to this day. His main goal was to get people to love and participate in nature.” Several members of BMECC came to the ceremony, having never met Rentschler, but fully aware of the impact he and his club have had on the AT.
The Appalachian Trail Hall of Fame is located in Pine Grove Furnace, PA in a room of the Ironmaster’s Mansion. Sponsored and run by the AT Museum and Hall of Fame committee chair Jim Foster, the Hall of Fame is gaining traction as a symbol of character, pride, and respect in the Appalachian Trail community.
A video of interviews with the inductees and the induction ceremony can be found on the Appalachian Trail Museum’s website at www.atmuseum.org.
