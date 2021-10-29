The route was anything but straight, but after a season’s worth of football Bermudian Springs is finally right where it wants to be.
The Eagles closed their up-and-down regular season in strong fashion amid trying weather conditions Friday, as they rolled up 412 yards on the ground during a 27-0 victory over backyard rival Biglerville in a YAIAA-3 contest at Alumni Stadium in York Springs.
The win was Bermudian’s third straight, giving the Eagles (5-5) a little momentum to carry into the District 3 Class 3A playoffs. The victory allowed Bermudian to hop Lancaster Catholic for the No. 6 seed in the eight-team field, likely setting up a trip next Friday to No. 3 Hamburg.
“I think our record doesn’t show the effort and the amount of talent that we have on this team,” Bermudian coach John Livelsberger said. “We had a couple of close games that would have made a big difference for us record-wise. It will be exciting to go into the District 3 playoffs with nothing to lose. It’s a nice place to be. We’re playing with house money and hope to have some fun.”
Before the Eagles could look ahead to the postseason, though, they had to handle business against the Canners (0-10) amid heavy rain and strong winds. Bermudian wisely decided to let fullback Chanse Boyer handle the heavy lifting, and he carried it eight times in the opening drive as part of a 14-play, 90-yard march that chewed 8:11 off the clock. The Biglerville defense nearly stopped the drive a yard short of paydirt, but quarterback Ethan Beachy completed a 1-yard sneak for the score on fourth-and-goal.
The Bermudian defense was recruited into action quickly following the score, as Biglerville’s Caden Althoff returned the ensuing kickoff to the Eagles’ 15-yard line. A false start penalty made life tougher on the Canners, and the Eagle defense would force a turnover on downs, thanks in part to a tackle for loss from Boyer on second down.
“That was really big after that long return,” Boyer said. “We just had to step up and make plays, get into the backfield, and force some turnovers.”
With the ball back in their hands, the Eagles went off to the races again. The second play of the drive saw Ricky Pacana dash 68 yards to the Biglerville 15-yard line, and three plays later Pacana cruised into the end zone on a toss sweep from 16 yards out to push the lead to 14-0 just 19 seconds into the second quarter.
“We knew we would be limited (offensively) with the weather,” Livelsberger said. “We really look pretty basic when we run the ball, but it’s nice to know when we’re blocking up front and Chanse and Ricky and (Brennan Schisler) are running, we can take it 80 yards down the field.”
The pace and the scoring slowed from there, with a holding penalty wiping a Bermudian touchdown off the board just before halftime. The Eagles launched another long drive with their opening possession of the second half, going on 60 yards in 11 plays, again capped by a Beachy running touchdown.
Boyer, who toted the ball 27 times for 189 yards on a night made for a Wing-T fullback, finally added a touchdown to his totals with 5:11 to go in the game to cap the scoring.
“I was looking forward to it a lot,” Boyer said. “I knew I could trust my line up front. They’re one of the best in the league. I knew it was my night.”
Pacana joined Boyer in topping the century mark, tallying 161 yards on his 11 carries. Biglerville quarterback Seth Lady led the Canners with 62 yards on 15 carries.
Biglerville 0 0 0 0 — 0
Bermudian Springs 7 7 7 6 — 27
1st Quarter
Berm-Ethan Beachy 1 run (Jacob Keller kick), 3:43
2nd Quarter
Berm-Ricky Pacana 16 run (Keller kick), 11:41
3rd Quarter
Berm-Beachy 4 run (Keller kick), 2:55
4th Quarter
Berm-Chanse Boyer 11 run (kick no good), 5:11
Team Statistics
Big Berm
First downs 4 20
Rushes-yards 28-63 57-412
Passing 0-4-0 1-5-0
Passing yards 0 10
Total offense 63 422
Penalties-yards 3-15 4-48
Punts-yards 1-35.0 1-32.0
Fumbles-lost 4-3 4-1
Individual Statistics
Rushing: B-Seth Lady 15-62, Luke Showers 7-18, Caden Althoff 4-(-12), Brody Conrad 1-(-2), Tavian McAuliffe 1-(-3). BS-Chanse Boyer 27-189, Ricky Pacana 11-161, Brennan Schisler 7-38, Ethan Beachy 7-(-1), Michael Carlson 1-(-6), Carter Storm 2-15, Nayel Lua 1-6, Tyler Staub 1-10.
Passing: B-Lady 0-4-0-0, Althoff 0-0-0-0, McAuliffe 0-0-0-0. BS-Beachy 1-5-0-10, Tyson Carpenter 0-0-0-0.
Receiving: BS-Boyer 1-10.
