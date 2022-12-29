Friends and trout stocking buddies are thinking about Tom Scheivert of Gettysburg and his family this week.
The long-time active trout stocking volunteer passed away last Friday. Tom was 78.
He liked to hunt and fish, and was an active member of the Mummasburg Sportsmen Club and the McSherrystown Fish and Game Club. Many referred to him “Scrap” or “Scrappy.”
“Many of us will remember Tom for the tone of his voice; it kept every one of us on our toes,” Adams County Trout Unlimited member Dave Swope said.
“Someone caught Tom hitting a trout on the head with a rock,” Dave added. “Everyone started calling him ‘ROCKO’ for a while. Tom said he always did that so he could take the hook out easier.
“Every time I counted his fish out (for stocking), Tom always recounted and told me I was one or two short. Every time. So, everyone always expected Tom after he returned to the club to tell me I miscounted again.”
HUNTS ARE ON
As the new year opens, deer hunters are taking unfilled tags to the woods, amid small game and furbearer seasons.
The late archery season and flintlock season are held statewide through Jan. 16 and run an additional two weeks in Wildlife Management Units 2B, 5C and 5D.
In the late archery and flintlock seasons, hunters may harvest a buck, as well as antlerless deer, so long as they have valid tags for each.
A flintlock hunter also may use a buck tag to take an antlerless deer. In all other cases, a hunter needs a valid antlerless deer license or Deer Management Assistance Program permit for each antlerless deer they attempt to harvest.
While antlerless licenses for most WMUs long have been sold out, some licenses still remain in WMUs 2B and 4A. Likewise, DMAP permits – which are valid only on the properties for which they’re issued – remain available for some properties.
There are separate fluorescent orange requirements for the after-Christmas deer seasons. Statewide, archery and flintlock hunters are not required to wear fluorescent orange. Hunters participating in the extended firearms season must wear, at all times, 250 square inches of fluorescent orange on the head, chest and back combined, visible from 360 degrees.
Hunting opportunities for squirrels, pheasants and rabbits are among those available after Christmas.
Pheasants have become perhaps the most sought-after late season small game species. About 23,400 pheasants were released Dec. 14-16, and two more releases totaling 31,700 birds were planned for Dec. 28-29 and Jan. 4-5.
Pheasant hunters are advised to consult www.pgc.pa.gov for further information on late season pheasant releases, because some of the sites stocked during the early season are not stocked during the late season.
Seasons for pheasants, squirrels, rabbits and bobwhite quail (which hunters might encounter due to the private release of captive birds) resumed on Dec. 26 and run through Feb. 27. Pennsylvania’s snowshoe hare season runs Dec. 26-31.
All small game hunters must wear, at all times, 250 square inches of fluorescent orange on the head, chest and back combined, visible from 360 degrees.
Many waterfowl seasons will run into January, and in some cases later.
Hunting and trapping for furbearers also peak in winter, including opportunities for foxes, raccoons, beavers, minks and muskrats.
A furtaker license generally is required to take furbearers by hunting or trapping. Coyotes are an exception and can be harvested by anyone with a hunting or furtaker license.
There also are a few furbearers – bobcats, fishers and river otters – that licensed furtakers only may pursue if they first obtain a permit and harvest tag for that species. These permits only are sold prior to the season beginning, so bobcat and fisher permits no longer are available because seasons for those species are underway. River otter permits must be purchased before Feb. 11.
Happy New Year, Everybody!
Send your wild thoughts and photos of your first buck to bjsmall@comcast.net.
