Bermudian Springs boys 110, Hanover 40
Bermudian Springs girls 116, Hanover 34
It was ‘Title Tuesday’ for the Bermudian Springs track & field teams.
The Eagles overwhelmed Hanover in a divisional contest, winning the boys’ meet 110-40 and cruising to a victory in the girls’ competition, 116-34. The sweep allowed both Bermudian squads to close out a perfect regular season at 7-0 overall and 6-0 in the YAIAA-3, with both capturing division championships.
Among the highlights for the Berm girls was three individual wins by Alison Watts, who was first in the triple jump (36-3.5), long jump (15-0) and 100 (13.7). Lily Carlson won the pole vault (10-0) and 300 hurdles (53.4) while Lilly LaBure was first to the line in the 100 hurdles (17.18) and 400 (1:04.2).
Davina Cunningham (200) and Emma Hartman (javelin) added wins as well.
For the Berm boys, four different athletes notched two wins apiece. Aaron Weigle dusted the field in the shot put (42-8) and discus (133-6), Michael Carlson ruled the 110 hurdles (14.9) and pole vault (13-0), Bryce Harner took the high jump (5-6) and 400 (55.0), and Ricky Pacana leapt to wins in the triple jump (41-4.5) and long jump (19-10.5).
The Hanover boys, which were 5-0 in divisional meets entering Tuesday, saw Matthew Nawn win the 1600 and 800 runs by wide margins.
BOYS
3200 relay: 1. Bermudian Springs (Durbin, Sewerd, Grimes, Carrolus) 9:17.8; 110 hurdles: 1. Carlson (BS) 14.9, 2. Kehr (BS) 17.0, 3. Peli (Han) 18.08; 100: 1. Wilkinson (Han) 11.6, 2. Pacana (BS) 11.8, 3. Carlson (BS) 11.89; 1600: 1. Nawn (H) 5:08.0, 2. Stewart (BS) 5:15.4, Bobbitt (H) 5:21; 400 relay: 1. Bermudian (Pacana, Harner, Beachy, Carlson) 44.9; 400: 1. Harner (BS) 55.0, 2. Carrolus (BS) 56.2, 3. Nye (BS) 56.82; 300 hurdles: 1. Kehr (BS) 42.2, 2. Trace (H) 45.4, 3. Peli (H) 46.0; 800: 1. Nawn (H) 2:00.4, 2. Grimes (BS) 2:22.8, 3. Stewart (BS) 2:26; 200: 1. Melendez (BS) 24.2, 2. Kehr (BS) 24.3, 3. Walker (H) 24.4; 1600 relay: 1. Bermudian (Harner, Kehr, Nye, Carrolus) 3:40.2; Javelin: 1. Hartlaub (H) 129-5, 2. Farley (BS) 128-0, 3. Spangler (BS) 124-1; Shot put: 1. Weigle (BS) 42-8, 2. Hawk (BS) 37-10, 3. Newman (H) 31-1; Discus: 1. Weigle (BS) 133-6, 2. Gautsch (BS) 111-7, 3. Lockard (BS) 102-7; Triple jump: 1. Pacana (BS) 41-4.5, 2. Wilkinson (H) 40-2, 3. Beachy (BS) 38-11; Long jump: 1. Pacana (BS) 19-10.5, Wilkinson (H) 19-8, 3. Beachy (BS) 18-7; High jump: 1. Harner (BS) 5-6, 2. Hartlaub (H0 5-2, 3. Rutt (BS) 5-2; Pole vault: 1. Carlson (BS) 13-0, 2. Beachy (BS) 12-0, 3. Carrolus (BS) 11-0
GIRLS
3200 relay: 1. Bermudian (Lighty, Warner, Ebersole, Oseen) 11:59.9; 100 hurdles: 1. LaBure (BS) 17.18, 2. Carlson (BS) 17.3, 3. Staub (BS) 17.6; 100: 1. Watts (BS) 13.72, 2. Means (BS) 13.8, 3. Carlson (BS) 14.1; 1600: 1. Minetos (H) 6:33, 2. Fletcher (BS) 6 46.6, 3. Plank (H) 6:49; 400 relay: 1. Bermudian (Cunningham, Watts, Patten, Means) 53.07; 400: 1. LaBure (BS) 1:04.2, 2. Peters (BS) 1:04.3, 3. Miller (H) 1:05.26; 300 hurdles: 1. Carlson (BS) 53.4, 2. LaBure (BS) 54.8, 3. Staub (BS) 56.2; 800: 1. Minetos (H) 2:51.7, 2. Oceen (BS) 2:52.2, 3. Leonard (BS) 3:00.03; 200: 1. Cunningham (BS) 27.3, 2. Staub (BS) 29.4, 3. Means (BS) 29.4; 3200: 1. Lighty (BS) 15:09.6, 2. Kuhns (BS) 15:24.9, 3. Fletcher (BS) 15:32.9; 1600 relay: 1. Bermudian (Cunningham, LaBure, Beall, Peters) 4:34.5; Javelin: 1. Hartman (BS) 109-0, 2. Wildasin (H) 90-6, 3. Robinson (BS) 77-2; Shot put: 1. Wildasin (H) 30-11, 2. Tuckey (BS) 30-0.5, 3. Patterson (H) 28-5; Discus: 1. Wildasin (H) 80-5, 2. Robinson (BS) 80-5, 3. Tuckey (BS) 67-7; Triple jump: 1. Watts (BS) 36-3.5, 2. Perez (H) 30-2.5, 3. Benzel (BS) 28-6; Long jump: 1. Watts (BS) 15-0, 2. Patton (Bs) 14-3, 3. Mummert (BS) 13-2; High jump: 1. Peters (BS) 4-8, 2. Chen (Han) 4-6, 3. Smith (H) 4-4; Pole vault: 1. Carlson (BS) 10-0, 2. Dermota (BS) 8-3, 3. Nickey (BS) 7-9
York Suburban boys 81, Gettysburg 51
York Suburban girls 75, Gettysburg 74
The Trojans won the pole vault in the final event of the meet to nip the Warriors by a single point in YAIAA girls’ competition on Tuesday.
Gettysburg scored wins in the other six field events, including the shot put and discus where Emili Scavitto prevailed. Anne Bair led the way in the long jump (15-8.25) and triple jump (36-1), Rachel McKinney took the javelin (101-1) and Katie Wivell cleared 4-8 to capture the high jump.
Gettysburg’s Lily Arnold was first in the 800 and 1600 runs as well.
On the boys’ side, Jarelle Forbes scored wins in the long jump (18-0.5) and triple jump (36-11) in addition to running a leg on the victorious 400 meter relay team.
Gabe Pecaitis (pole vault), Wyatt Heistand (shot put) and Joe Egloff (110 hurdles) also delivered wins.
BOYS
3200 relay: 1. York Suburban 11:13.4; 110 hurdles: 1. Egloff (G) 16.5; 100: 1. Edward (YS) 12.1; 1600: 1. Walsa (YS) 4:45.7, 3. Cole (G) 4:52.7; 400 relay: 1. Gettysburg (Rozario, Forbes, Spencer, Pecaitis) 45.9; 400: 1. Butler (YS) 52.1, 2. Wagner (G) 55.6; 300 hurdles: not contested; 800: 1. Adams (YS) 20.24, 2. Cole (G) 20.47; 200: 1. Yepez (YS) 24.3, 3. Forbes (G) 25.1; 3200: 1. Oestereich (YS) 10:56; 1600 relay: 1. York Suburban 3:36.8; Pole vault: 1. Pecaitis (G) 12-0, 2. Mitchell (G) 10-0; Long jump: 1. Forbes (G) 18-0.5, 3. Spencer (G) 17-0.25; High jump: 1. Yepez (YS) 5-6; Triple jump: 1. Forbes (G) 36-11, 2. Mitchell (G) 32-5.75, 3. Bohner (G) 30-10; Shot put: 1. Heistand (G) 41-6.5; Discus: 1. Hopkins (YS) 113-1, 3. Heistand (G) 100-1; Javelin: 1. Regener (YS) 121-0, 2. Solkavich (G) 102-5, 3. Teeter-Jones (G) 97-0
GIRLS
100 hurdles: 1. Kay (YS) 15.8, 2. Gebler (G) 17.4, 3. Bannak (G) 18.4; 100: 1. Smiley (YS) 13.1; 1600: 1. Arnold (G) 5:57.6; 400: 1. Pielage (YS) 1:02.3, 2. Reaver (G) 1:04.7; 300 hurdles: 1. O’Kay (YS) 50.5, 2. Bannak (G) 50.5, 3. Hurst (G) 52.1; 800: 1. Arnold (G) 2:40.9; 200: 1. Pickage (YS) 26.6; 3200: 1. Oaster (G) 14:06; Pole vault: (names not provided); 1. YS, 2. Get, 3. Get; Long jump: 1. Bair (G) 15-8.25, 3. Gebler (G) 13-9; High jump: 1. Wivell (G) 4-8, 3. Oaster (G) 4-6; Triple jump: 1. Bair (G) 36-1, 3. Brandauer (G) 28-3.5; Shot put: 1. Scavitto (G) 33-7.75; Discus: 1. Scavitto (G) 87-0, 2. Shelton (G) 75-7; Javelin: 1. McKinney (G) 101-1, 2. Weishaar (G) 85-11; 3200 relay: 1. Gettysburg (McKinney, Oaster, Hurst, Arnold) 11:20; 1600 relay: 1. York Suburban 4:17.4; 400 relay: 1. York Suburban 51.5
New Oxford boys 83, Dover 67
Dover girls 77, New Oxford 72
Curtis Smith and Holden Crabbs claimed two events apiece to help the Colonials get past the Eagles in YAIAA boys’ track and field action on Tuesday.
Smith was first in the shot put (44-10) and javelin (131-0) while Crabbs won the 100 hurdles (16.5) and high jump (5-10). David Moore (800) and Elias Ernst (discus) also won for the Ox.
In the girls’ meet, New Oxford’s Kelbie Linebaugh crossed the line first in the 100 and 200, and Hope Null won the high jump and triple jump. Anya Rosenbach (1600) and Maya Richwine (100 hurdles) won events as well.
BOYS
3200 relay: 1. New Oxford (Richter, Heeney, Beichler, Moore) 8:48; 110 hurdles: 1. Crabbs (NO) 16.5; 100: 1. Rios (D) 11.2, 2. Killen (NO) 11.5, 3. Dubbert (NO) 11.6; 1600: 1. Hogan (D) 4:45, 3. Beichler (NO) 4:57; 400 relay: 1. Dover 44.6; 400: 1. Casiano (D) 52.7, 3. Heeney (NO) 55.2; 300 hurdles: 1. Rios (D) 43.8, 2. Lentz (NO) 44.3; 800: 1. D. Moore (NO) 2:11.2, 2. Richter (NO) 2:12.8; 200: 1. Killen (NO) 23.8; 3200: 1. Hogan (D) 10:49.1, 2. Beichler (NO) 10:54.1, 3. Price (NO) 11:05.3; 1600 relay: 1. Dover 3:37.1; Long jump: 1. Smyser (D) 18-3, 2. Nieves (NO) 18-2.5; Triple jump: 1. Musik (NO) 37-8.75, 2. Brown (NO) 36-9.75, 3. Fett (NO) 36-0.5; High jump: 1. Crabbs (NO) 5-10; Pole vault: 1. L. Aiello (NO) 10-0, 2. Beichler (NO) 9-6, 3. Murren (NO) 8-6; Javelin: 1. Smith (NO) 131-0, 3. J. Moore (NO) 124-8; Shot put: 1. Smith (NO) 44-10, 2. Ernst (NO) 40-2.75, 3. Rineman (NO) 39-0; Discus: 1. Ernst (NO) 118-10, 3. Smith (NO) 108-3
GIRLS
3200 relay: 1. Dover 10:43.6; 100 hurdles: 1. Richwine (NO) 16.0, 3. Haugh (NO) 17.4; 100: 1. K. Linebaugh (NO) 13.2, 3. T. Linebaugh (NO) 13.5; 1600: 1. Rosenbach (NO) 5:50.9, 2. Kraus (NO) 5:53.5; 400 relay: 1. Dover 52.9; 400: 1. Gibson (D) 1:04.7, 2. K. Linebaugh (NO) 1:05; 300 hurdles: 1. Galligani (D) 49.2, 2. Richwine (NO) 49.7; 800: 1. Skelly (D) 2:30.1, 2. Rosenbach (NO) 2:39.4, 3. Kraus (NO) 2:42.8; 200: 1. K. Linebaugh (NO) 27.5; 3200: 1. Young (D) 13:51.2, 3. Deke (NO) 14:16.6; 1600 relay: 1. New Oxford (Myers, Richwine, Rosenbach, K. Linebaugh) 4:22.7; Long jump: 1. Null (NO) 13-9.5, 2. Garcia-Lua (NO) 13-3, 3. Becker (NO) 13-0.25; Triple jump: 1. Galligani (D) 31-7.75, 3. Garcia-Lua (NO) 30-11.75; High jump: 1. Null (NO) 5-1, 2. Haugh (NO) 4-10; Pole vault: 1. Albin (D) 8-7, 2. Myers (NO) 7-9; Javelin: 1. Stabler (NO) 119-2, 2. Noel (NO) 84-6; Shot put: 1. Bowman (D) 32-7.7, 2. Stabler (NO) 30-1; Discus: 1. Fisher (D) 105-10, 3. Stabler (NO) 91-10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.