SOFTBALL
Fairfield 18, Bermudian Springs 5
An 11-run opening inning put things away early for the visiting Knights on Friday. Fairfield (8-2) used 10 hits and 11 walks for 18 runs in the five-inning contest.
Ellie Snyder and Sarah Devilbiss both had two hits and three RBI in the victory, with Snyder poking a double. Chrissy Hamilton joined that duo by going 2-for-3 with three RBI as well.
Sophia Klinedinst was also 2-for-3 with a couple of RBI, and Claudia Bricker plated two runs.
Snyder didn’t allow an earned run over her four-inning stint, striking out six.
For the Eagles (3-10), Taylor Botterbusch went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
Fairfield (11)13 03 – 18 10 2
Bermudian Springs 0 20 12 – 5 5 1
Ellie Snyder, Maddy Payne (5). Jordyn Keffer, Ayva Himes (3). WP: Snyder. LP: Keffer. SO-BB: Snyder 6-0, Payne 2-2, Keffer 2-10, Himes 1-1. 2B: F-Snyder; BS-Taylor Botterbusch
Delone Catholic 6, Kennard-Dale 0
Amy Anderson sat down 10 Rams via strikeouts during her six-hit shutout on Friday. Anderson helped herself at the dish as well, going 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Jill Sherdel, Caylee Zortman and Mackenzie Ecker rattled two hits apiece, with Zortman blasting two doubles and Ecker tagging a two-bagger for Delone (8-4) as well.
Delone Catholic 022 011 0 – 6 11 1
Kennard-Dale 000 000 0 – 0 6 5
Amy Anderson. Vaughan, Serruto (4). WP: Anderson. LP: Vaughan. SO-BB: Anderson 10-1, Vaughan 3-1, Serruto 1-1. 2B: DC-Olivia Kale, Mackenzie Ecker, Caylee Zortman 2
Littlestown 16, York Tech 1
Isabella Olvera tagged a three-run homer in the first inning and the Bolts (12-0) were off and running, taking out the Spartans in four frames on Friday.
Olvera finished with a game-high five RBI with three runs scored. Chelsey Stonesifer was 2-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored from the leadoff spot. Stonesifer clubbed her 25th career home run in the contest.
Emily Long and Lily Welty were both 2-for-2, and Ashlynn Gorsuch limited the Spartans to just two hits from the pitching circle.
York Tech 000 1 – 1 2 3
Littlestown 362 5 – 16 14 0
Ashlynn Gorsuch. Hampton, Tolley (4). WP: Gorsuch. LP: Hampton. SO-BB: Gorsuch 7-2, Hampton 0-3, Tolley 1-0. 2B: YT-Saylor; L-Bailey Rucker, Hannah Barthel, Adyson Popoff. HR: YT-Estes; L-Chelsey Stonesifer, Isabella Olvera
Eastern York 10, Biglerville 6
Despite piling up 17 hits on Friday, the Canners scored only five runs in a road loss to the Knights.
Biglerville (4-6) outhit Eastern (8-3) by a 17-13 margin in a game that saw only one base on balls.
Kierney Weigle and Leah Strawsburg tallied three hits each while teammates McKenzie Weigle, Olivia Miller, Ava Peterson and Hannah Naylor finished with two base knocks apiece. Kierney Weigle and Naylor both tripled and Peterson smacked a double.
Biglerville 120 001 1 – 5 17 3
Eastern York 013 222 x – 10 13 0
Sydney McCleaf, Makennah Miller (6). Kirkessner. WP: Kirkessner. LP: McCleaf. SO-BB: McCleaf 2-0, Miller 0-0, Kirkessner 10-1. 2B: B-Ava Peterson; EY-Deaner, Livelsberger. 3B: B-Hannah Naylor, Kierney Weigle
BASEBALL
Biglerville 5, Eastern York 1
Austin Black had a day on Friday, coming within an out of firing a complete game while also driving in three runs as the Canners ousted the Golden Knights, 5-1.
Black allowed only four hits over 6.2 innings, giving way to Nolan Miller who retired the final batter of the game. At the plate, Black went 2-for-3.
Kolton Trimmer was also 2-for-3 with a triple, and Tavian McAuliffe singled twice for the Canners (3-8) as well.
Biglerville 000 212 0 – 5 8 0
Eastern York 000 100 0 – 1 4 3
Austin Black, Nolan Miller (7). Lipsius. WP: Black. LP: Lipsius. SO-BB: Black 1-3, Miller 0-0, Lipsius 4-4. 2B: EY-Bausman. 3B: B-Kolton Trimmer
Littlestown 7, York Tech 2
The Bolts pounced in the sixth inning on Friday, tagging Tech’s starter and relief pitcher for six runs in a decisive rally.
It was all hands on deck as eight different players finished with one hit each for Ltown, including Brandon Clabaugh and Jacob Dennis who both doubled and drove in two runs.
Clabaugh worked four scoreless innings of relief, retiring five Spartans via strikeout while yielding just one hit.
York Tech 001 010 0 – 2 3 1
Littlestown 001 006 x – 7 8 2
Shimmel, Urey (6). Walter Steele, Brandon Clabaugh (4). WP: Clabaugh. LP: Shimmel. SO-BB: Shimmel 7-1, Urey 0-2, Steele 2-4, Clabaugh 5-0. 2B: L-Clabaugh, Jacob Dennis
Dallastown 7, New Oxford 1
The undefeated Wildcats rode the arm of Conner Barto and a 12-hit attack past the host Colonials on Friday. Barto struck out 11 in a three-hitter, needing only 89 pitches to close out the game. Offensively, TJ Ohm singled three times for Dallastown (13-0).
The Colonials fell to 7-7 after managing just a lone run in the seventh.
Dallastown 130 000 3 – 7 12 1
New Oxford 000 000 1 – 1 3 0
Barto. Ethan Diehl, Zach Shaffer (6), Kristian Wolfe (7). WP: Barto. LP: Diehl. SO-BB: Barto 11-0, Diehl 5-5, Shafer 0-1, Wolfe 1-0. 2B: D-Morais
Bermudian Springs 6,
Fairfield 0
Tyson Carpenter spun a six-hit shutout on Friday to push the Eagles past the visiting Knights. Carpenter fanned five and walked only one in the gem.
Gabe Kline singled twice and Nathan Keller doubled for Berm (7-4).
The Knights (3-7) were led by Connor Joy who was 2-for-3.
Fairfield 000 000 0 - 0 6 3
Bermudian 001 023 x - 6 6 0
Connor Joy, Andrew Koons (6). Tyson Carpenter. WP: Carpenter. LP: Joy. SO-BB: Joy 2-4, Koons 3-2, Carpenter 5-1. 2B: BS-Nathan Keller
Central Dauphin East 11, Gettysburg 0
Bucky Long pitched a five-inning one-hitter for the Panthers, who scored seven times in the fifth to end the Warriors on Thursday.
Gettysburg (7-5) got its lone hit in the fourth on a Bryce Rudisill single.
Gettysburg 000 00 – 0 1 2
CD East 310 07 – 11 11 0
Carson Kuhns, AJ Bullock (3), Zach Williams (5). Long. WP: Long. LP: Kuhns. SO-BB: Kuhns 4-1, Bullock 2-2, Williams 0-0, Long 4-5. 2B: CDE-Paul, Long
BOYS’ TENNIS
Biglerville 3, York Suburban 2
The Canner doubles teams dug deep on Friday, pulling out respective three-set victories to cap a 3-2 win and unbeaten regular season. The heroics allowed Biglerville to close the regular season at 12-0 overall, and hold onto the No. 2 spot in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings.
Andres Pena, who stepped in for starter Juan Zarate, joined Cohen Compton for a comeback win at second doubles. After dropping the first set 6-4, Pena and Compton fired back with wins of 7-5 and 6-3 to lock up a pivotal point.
At No. 1 doubles, Troy Schneider and Owen Torres remain rock-solid by going the distance in a 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 triumph.
The doubles victories, coupled with Guillaume Schmitz’s straight-set nod at first singles, gave the Canners the victory.
Singles: 1. Guillaume Schmitz (B) d. Miller 6-0, 6-4; 2. Hall (YS) d. Sean Sneed 6-2, 6-2; 3. Riccio (YS) d. Caleol Palmer-McGraw 6-0, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Troy Schneider/Owen Torres (B) d. Peterson/Passoello 6-2, 4-6, 6-1; 2. Andres Pena/Cohen Compton (B) d. Ehrlich/Lightner 4-6, 7-5, 6-3
Bermudian Springs 5,
Delone Catholic 0
The Eagles closed the regular season with a shutout of the Squires to extend their winning streak to seven matches. Bermudian (11-4) was one spot outside the cutline for the District 3 Class 2A team tournament, trailing Kutztown (10-1).
The singles trio of Parker Sanders, Eli Snyder and Tyler Chenault steamed to straight-set victories, likewise for the doubles pairings of Bryce Laughman and Gabe Crews, and Nate Brown and Isaac Talkington.
Delone closed the regular season at 4-7.
Singles: 1. Parker Sanders (BS) d. Collin Kuhn 6-2, 6-2; 2. Eli Snyder (BS) d. Sebastian Fielding 6-3, 6-2; 3. Tyler Chenault (BS) d. Lance Keller 6-4, 7-5
Doubles: 1. Bryce Laughman/Gabe Crews (BS) d. Max Reinhardt/Jackson Arigo 6-2, 6-0; 2. Nate Brown/Isaac Talkington (BS) d. Evan Glass/Carson Bauerline 6-2, 6-0
Littlestown 3, New Oxford 2
The Thunderbolts won their third match in a row by working past the Colonials on Friday to even their season record at 7-7.
Singles wins by Cyrus Marshall and Shawn Nelson at No. 1 and No. 2, pluse a 7-6, 6-2 decision by the top doubles tandem of Carter Owings and Dylan Smith did the trick for Littlestown.
For the Ox (5-10), Edwin Garcia claimed a win at third singles and Clayton Miller and Ethan Wilson won at No. 2 doubles.
Singles: 1. Cyrus Marshall (L) d. Luke Malinowski 6-0, 6-2; 2. Shawn Nelson (L) d. Ethan Aiello 7-6, 6-4; 3. Edwin Garcia (NO) d. Isaac Marshall 6-3, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Carter Owings/Dylan Smith (L) d. Elijah Rohler/Karl Warren 7-6, 6-2; 2. Clayton Miller/Ethan Wilson (NO) d. Jason Wang/Darren Wang 6-3, 6-7, 6-3
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
New Oxford 20,
Cedar Crest 6
The Colonials extended their winning streak to four games by thumping the Falcons on Friday.
Ally Mathis continued filling up the net as she scored six goals while assisting on three more. Cameryn Cohee beat the keeper four times and Madison Cohee added a hat trick of her own. Sydney Winpigler and Kyleigh Aleshire both scored twice while Alena Doll and Madi Henry added single markers.
Daelyn Hardnack had 15 saves on 22 Cedar Crest shots for the Ox (6-4).
