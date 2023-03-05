Gettysburg, ranked third in the latest USILA Division III coaches’ poll, rallied from an early 5-1 deficit to defeat Stevenson 14-12 in a back-and-forth men’s lacrosse affair on Saturday.
THE LEADERS
• Kyle Howard led the Bullets (3-0) with three goals and two assists.
• Andy Marquet paced the defense with three caused turnovers and two ground balls.
FOR THE FOES
• Jack Scaliti led the Mustangs (1-3) with three goals.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Goals from Dillon Linhardt and Grant Zick 18 seconds apart staked Stevenson to a 2-0 lead in the game’s first 3:20. Aidan Wykoff finished a feed from George Raymond just 1:24 later to cut the deficit in half but the Mustangs responded with three straight to open up a 5-1 lead with 6:35 to play in the opening period.
• Jack Dunleavy found the back of the net with 2:40 on the first-period clock to spark a five-goal run that spanned carried into the opening two minutes of the third quarter. Ryan Cernuto had two goals during the stretch.
• Ryan Quinn snapped a 25-miunte, 32-second scoreless drought when he found the back of the net with 11:03 on the third-quarter clock and tied the game at 6-all. The teams traded two-goal runs before Quinn once again tied the game at 8-all with 7:22 remaining. Howard then bookended a three-goal run with a Cernuto tally in the middle that closed out the period with the Bullets in front, 11-8.
• Stevenson twice pulled to within one in the final 15 minutes but could never find the equalizer.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Gettysburg finished with a 31-30 edge in shots and 27-26 edge in ground balls.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Gettysburg led by as many as three at several points in the contest, but quick offensive spurts by visiting Washington and Lee in the final two periods earned it a 10-9 win on Saturday.
THE LEADERS
• Katie Fullowan broke through a season scoring drought with a hat trick to lead the Bullets (2-2).
• Jordan Basso scored the first two goals of the game, and added one assist.
• Emily Crane tallied two in the second half.
FOR THE FOES
• Julia Thomson netted three goals for the Generals (5-0) to lead the comeback, and provided the assist on the game-winner.
• Hanna Bishop also scored three to sustain Washington and Lee’s offense.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Jordan Basso netted the first goal less than 90 seconds into the game to put the Bullets in front, and scored her second off a free position attempt just over two minutes later. With Gettysburg up 2-0, Washington and Lee missed on a free position attempt, but the ball was scooped up by Julia Thomson and put back for the Generals’ first goal of the game with 7:11 showing. Both defenses battled hard as the next six minutes yielded several turnovers for each team and a goalie save apiece. With less than 30 seconds left in the first, the Generals seized a man-up opportunity as Sophie Edwards converted to tie the game 2-all after one.
• Just over 90 seconds into the second, Regan Rightmire regained the Bullets’ lead with a caused turnover, pickup and drive to the net to make it a 3-2 game. The Bullets launched several shots over the next few minutes, but it wasn’t until Gettysburg was awarded a free position attempt that Katie Fullowan found the back of the net for her first of the season to double up on the Generals and force a timeout. Out of the timeout, Caroline Sullivan caused a Washington and Lee turnover and ran with Fullowan to the net, where Fullowan dished to Sullivan for the Bullets’ fifth goal of the game. With just over five minutes left in the half, Caroline Wise broke through the scoring drought for the Generals to bring them within two. In the last five of the half, Washington and Lee registered two more shots, but the Gettysburg defense and goalie Gillian Cortese were able to shut them down to end the half up 5-3.
• Neither team was able to register a shot in almost five minutes of play to start the second half, as both defenses caused several turnovers for each team. With just under ten to play in the third quarter, Allie Schwab dished to Hanna Bishop for her first of the game to bring the Generals within one and force a Gettysburg timeout. Just two minutes later, Bishop scooped up a missed shot and netted her second to tie the game, 5-all. Each team got off two more shots in the next two minutes, but neither found the net. With 3:42 showing in the third, Emily Crane broke the tie in favor of the Bullets with an unassisted drive. However, less than one minute later, Sophie Edwards got past the goalie on a free position shot to tie the game once again. A shot by Julia Daly ()right at the end of the third was saved under the wire by Generals’ goalie Caroline Kranich to maintain the 6-all tie going into the fourth period.
• Early into the fourth, Crane scored her second of the game to give the Bullets the one-goal edge once again. Just under four minutes later, Fullowan also found the net again to make it a two-goal lead, and she did it a third time just two minutes later to widen the gap. With under two minutes to play, Bishop netted one to bring the Generals within two, and in the last 30 seconds, Thomson scored back-to-back goals within 15 seconds of each other to send the teams into overtime for the first time this season.
• The final period saw a Basso shot miss wide, before Washington and Lee scooped up the ground ball and delivered it to Thomson, who dished to Jenny Liscovicz for the golden goal.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Both teams finished with 22 shots. 16 of Washington and Lee’s were on goal, while 15 of Gettysburg’s were.
• Each goalie made six saves.
• Washington and Lee finished with a narrow 21-20 advantage in ground balls.
SOFTBALL: Gettysburg softball needed extra innings to register a 1-0 victory over Albion on Saturday in the opening game of the season at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
THE LEADERS
• Paige Forry went the distance in the circle for Gettysburg (1-0), striking out a career-high 11 batters in a two-hit shutout.
FOR THE FOES
• Ashley Pion struck out seven batters with no walks for Albion (7-4).
THE REST OF THE STORY
• After a pitchers’ duel for seven innings, Gettysburg got out of the top of the eighth inning without allowing a run. Lauren O’Leary started the inning at second base. After she stole second, a fielder’s choice up the line put runners at the corners. Pinch-runner Alyna Balewitz stole second to take off a potential double play. After a groundout and a strikeout, Bailey Quinn dropped down a bunt on the first pitch she saw for the game-winning RBI.
THE INSIDE STORY
• The Bullets finished with a 3-2 edge in hits.
