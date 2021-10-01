Friday’s first quarter offered a glimpse of what Bermudian Springs is capable of when the Eagles are executing at a high level on both sides of the ball. The second quarter was a picture of all the things that can happen when they are not.
A late-second-quarter sequence undid a lot of the Eagles’ early good work Friday, when a physical York Catholic squad took advantage of a flurry of Bermudian mistakes to run to a 39-25 victory on Homecoming night at Alumni Field in York Springs.
Bermudian had led 10-0 at the midpoint of the second quarter, but a combination of the Irish finding the footing and the Eagles losing their edge led to a run of 23 York Catholic points in a span of 4:31.
“We took advantage of the matchups that we thought we had in the first quarter,” Bermudian coach John Livelsberger said. “They adjusted, we made some mistakes in the second, and when that switched it took a while for us to get some momentum back.”
Bermudian had played perhaps its best football of the season in the first, possessing the ball for 9:57 and running 22 snaps to York Catholic’s 4. The quarter included a 13-play, 78-yard drive that saw quarterback Ethan Beachy go 3-for-3 for 54 yards and finish the drive with a 1-yard sneak for the score. The Eagles’ second drive marched 73 yards to the York Catholic 2-yard line before a big loss on first down put Bermudian behind the chains, and Jacob Keller booted a 26-yard field goal to push the lead to 10-0 early in the second quarter.
The defensive stop buoyed York Catholic, and the Irish soon began their comeback thanks in part to one of their key players on the night, kicker/punter Nicholas Andrasi. His 47-yard punt put Bermudian at its own 15-yard line. The Eagles incurred a personal foul on the next play to move further back, and the Irish began their next drive on the Bermudian 42-yard line.
Despite the short field, Bermudian made the stop, forcing a 45-yard field goal attempt that Andrasi missed wide left. But a running-into-the-kicker penalty gave the Irish a reprieve, and within two plays Levan McFadden was dashing 19 yards to the end zone to make it 10-7 with 5:17 to go before half.
Then the scenario almost repeated itself. Andrasi kicked a touchback, Bermudian incurred a penalty to move back farther, and this time a high punt snap led to the Irish’s Andrew Adams tackling Bermudian punter Evan Beshore for a safety. The free kick then led to another short field, and the Irish needed just one play, a 37-yard touchdown run by McFadden, to grab a 16-9 lead with 2:41 to go.
“Bermudian came out and fought hard here tonight, but we didn’t panic,” York Catholic coach Eric DePew said. “That was a big stop to hold them to three down there. Then we forced some turnovers and made some plays to get back in there. But the biggest thing was that we didn’t panic. We stayed together as a team.”
One last mistake bit Bermudian before half, as a fumble was recovered by York Catholic and the Irish covered 34 yards in five plays to score again. McFadden went in from six yards for his third touchdown, and the lead was 23-10 heading into the break.
The Eagles twice pulled within one score in the second half—in the third quarter when a Beachy interception led to Chanse Boyer’s touchdown run, and again with 4:39 remaining when Beachy hit Michael Carlson on a post that the speedster took 69 yards for the touchdown to pull within 33-25. After each of those scores, though, York Catholic tallied a touchdown of its own, and the Irish never relinquished the lead.
“This is the first week where I think I’ve seen guys starting to come together as a family, starting to play for each other,” Livelsberger said. “We just have to get out of our own way. These last four weeks I hope these seniors understand it’s going to be what they want it to be. If we can clean the mistakes up, clean the penalties up, it will be a different result at the end of the night.”
York Catholic 0 23 7 9 — 39
Bermudian Springs 7 3 7 7 — 25
First quarter
BS—Ethan Beachy 1 run (Jacob Keller kick), 5:02
Second quarter
BS—Keller 26 FG, 11:47
YC—Levan McFadden 19 run (Nicholas Andrasi kick), 5:17
YC—Safety, 2:58
YC—McFadden 37 run (Andrasi kick), 2:41
YC—McFadden 6 run (Andrasi kick), :46
Third quarter
BS—Chanse Boyer 2 run (Keller kick), 7:36
YC—Andrew Adams 8 run (Andrasi kick), :19
Fourth quarter
YC—Andrasi 26 FG, 5:21
BS—Michael Carlson 69 pass from Beachy, 4:39
YC—Adams 4 run (kick blocked), 1:21
Team Statistics
YC BS
First downs 14 15
Rushes-yards 35-194 40-127
Passing 4-11-1 9-15-1
Passing yards 21 177
Total offense 215 304
Penalties-yards 3-29 9-61
Punts-yards 4-42.3 2-31.5
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-2
Individual Statistics
Rushing: YC-Andrew Adams 17-73, Levan McFadden 14-107, Nick Creisher 2-7, Daniel Sterling 1-6, Daniel Devitt 1-1. BS-Chanse Boyer 17-90, Ricky Pacana 7-14, Brennan Schisler 6-48, Ethan Beachy 9-(-15), Evan Beshore 1-(-10).
Passing: YC-McFadden 4-11-1-21. BS-Beachy 9-15-1-177.
Receiving: YC-Quinn Brennan 2-7, Daniel Sterling 1-11, Adams 1-3. BS-Michael Carlson 6-114, Ricky Pacana 3-63.
