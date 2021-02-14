BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Biglerville 68, York Tech 65
Canner senior Drew Parker scorched the Spartans for a career-high 38 points in leading his squad to a 68-65 victory on Saturday.
Parker’s huge game included a dozen field goals, five coming from 3-point range, and a 9-for-11 effort at the stripe. Parker, who also led Biglerville with 18 rebounds, scored 11 points in the fourth quarter.
Eli Weigle canned three 3-pointers to finish with 12 points for Biglerville (3-12).
Biglerville 13 20 19 16 — 68
York Tech 24 15 13 13 — 65
Biglerville (68): Ben Wicker 2 0-0 5, Eli Weigle 4 1-2 12, Christian Shaffer 1 2-2 5, Caden Althoff 2 1-2 6, Drew Parker 12 9-11 38, Lukas Smelser 0 2-2 2. Totals: 21 15-19 68
York Tech (65): Johnson 3 0-0 8, Parker 0 1-2 1, Hernandez 11 2-2 27, Banks 2 2-5 6, Gladney 1 0-0 3, Stubbs 5 8-11 20. Totals: 22 13-20 65
3-pointers: B-Wicker, Weigle 3, Shaffer, Althoff, Parker 5; YT-Johnson 2, Hernandez 3, Gladney, Stubbs
Littlestown 59, Fairfield 47
The Bolts outscored the host Knights by six points in both the opening and closing quarters of Saturday’s game.
Jayden Weishaar keyed the winners with a game-high 18 points and Jake Bosley tossed in a dozen more. Rachard Holder buried three 3-pointers for the Bolts (10-2) as well.
Nik Nordberg netted 16 points and Eric Ball bounced in 15 to lead Fairfield (8-4).
Littlestown 19 10 15 17 — 59
Fairfield 13 13 10 11 — 47
Littlestown (59): Rachard Holder 3 0-0 9, Luke Denault 0 2-4 2, Braden Unger 1 1-2 3, Jake Bosley 6 0-2 12, Dante Elliot 2 2-2 7, Chris Meakin 3 0-0 6, Jayden Weishaar 5 6-7 18, Nathan King 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Gazmen. Totals: 21 11-17 59
Fairfield (47): Nik Nordberg 6 2-2 16, Trey Griffith 1 1-2 4, Eric Ball 4 3-6 15, Cody Valentine 2 0-1 5, Griffin Tabler 1 3-4 5, Neal Beaudette 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Koons, W. Myers. Totals: 15 9-15 47
3-pointers: L-Holder 3, Elliot, Weishaar 2; F-Nordberg 2, Griffith, Ball 4, Valentine
Susquehannock 77,
Gettysburg 38
Susquehannock outscored Gettysburg by a combined 54-10 in the first and third quarters of Saturday’s YAIAA tilt.
Ian McLean hit six shots from the floor for a team-best 12 points for the Warriors, with Josh Herr chipping in with seven points.
Gettysburg 6 15 4 13 — 38
Susquehannock 28 6 26 17 — 77
Gettysburg (38): Andrew Warthen 1 0-0 3, Ethan Wagner 1 4-6 6, Griffin Tabler 2 0-0 4, Ian McLean 6 0-0 12, Josh Herr 3 0-1 7, Brody Wagner 1 0-0 2, Logan Moseley 1 0-0 2, Landon Felix 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 4-8 38
Susquehannock (77): Ferguson 1 2-6 4, M. Aroworowon 2 0-0 5, T. Aroworowon 1 0-0 2, Staub 8 1-1 19, Holloway 2 0-0 5, Pecunes 1 0-0 2Davis 7 0-0 15, Smith 1 0-0 3, Franklin 5 0-0 10, Robert 1 0-0 3, Ndaye 1 0-0 3, Benna 2 0-2 6. Totals: 32 3-9 77
3-pointers: G-Warthen, Herr; S-M. Aroworowon, Staub 2, Holloway, Davis, Smith, Robert, Ndaye, Benna 2
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Gettysburg 48,
Northeastern 45
Anne Bair scored seven of her game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter as the Warriors held off a strong rally by the Bobcats on Saturday.
Bair’s 25-point performance included a sparkling 10-for-11 effort at the free throw line.
Camryn Felix connected on three 3-pointers to give the Warriors (12-1) 15 points.
Northeastern 7 8 15 15 — 45
Gettysburg 14 14 11 9 — 48
Northeastern (43): Elzinga 1 0-0 3, Jennings 8 2-2 19, Starkes 5 3-4 16, Hartzfield 1 0-0 3. Totals: 15 5-6 45
Gettysburg (48): Camryn Felix 4 4-4 15, Carly Eckhart 0 2-2 2, Emili Scavitto 0 1-2 1, Skye Shepherd 1 0-0 3, Anne Bair 7 10-11 25, Brianna Abate 1 0-2 2. Totals: 13 17-23 48
3-pointers: N-Elzinga, Jennings, Starkes 3, Hartzfield; G-Felix 3, Shepherd, Bair
WRESTLING
Northeastern Tri-Meet
Bermudian Springs went 2-1 on Saturday, taking out Northeastern (60-10) and Hanover (48-22) while dropping a 37-24 decision to York Suburban.
Ty Livelsberger (113), Savauri Shelton (215) and Hogan Swenski (285) were all 3-0 for the Eagles, combining for six pins and three forfeits.
The Eagles (9-4) fell to the Trojans reel off six straight wins following a Livelsberger fall.
York Suburban 37, Bermudian 24
113-Ty Livelsberger (BS) p. Jal. Lewis, 1:29; 120-Emory (YS) p. Jacob Simpson, 2:18; 126-Gentzyel (YS) d. Jakson Keffer, 2-1; 132-Neidigh (YS) md. Brennan Schisler, 20-9; 138-Beaudoin (YS) d. Bryce Harner, 5-2; 145-Rice (YS) md. Caleb Mantz, 16-6; 152-Jones (YS) p. Cole Mosier, 1:44; 160-Chanse Boyer (BS) fft; 172-Jam Lewis (YS) d. Jonah Martin, 3-1; 189-Johnson (YS) d. Jhonathan Balek, 4-2; 215-Savuari Shelton (BS) p. Hopkins, 1:14; 285-Hogan Swenski (BS) p. Thoman, 1:20; 106-Adams (YS) tf. Coby Johnston, 4:41 (19-2)
Bermudian 60, Northeastern 10
120-Kocoronis (N) p. Simpson, 2:56; 126-Keffer (BS) p. Keller, :32; 132-Schisler (BS) p. Evans, :23; 138-Harner (BS) fft; 145-Mantz (BS) p. G. Staub, 1:09; 152-Mosier (BS) p. A. Staub, :45; 160-Maley (N) md. Boyer, 14-4; 172-Martin (BS) d. Stockbower, 8-1; 189-Balek (BS) p. Garcia, 1:40; 215-Shelton (BS) p. Schmerge, 1:16; 285-Swenski (BS) p. Perry, :56; 106-Johnston (BS) d. Hash, 6-1; 113-Livelsberger (BS) p. Weaver, :38
Bermudian Springs 48, Hanover 22
145-Quentin Wilson (BS) fft; 152-Malcolm Gerlach (H) d. Mantz, 14-8; 160-Mosier (BS) p. Eli Abell, :20; 172-Martin (BS) p. Uriel Martinez-Cruz, :39; 189-Balek (BS) p. Aizik Shoap, :54; 215-Shelton (BS) fft; 285-Swenski (BS) fft; 106-Daniel Corbin (H) d. Johnston, 3-2; 113-Livelsberger (BS) fft; 120-Alan Martinez-Sanchez (BS) md. Simpson, 11-3; 126-Dominic Taylor (H) p. Keffer, 3:59; 132-Schisler (BS) fft; 138-Dalton Kirby (H) p. Harner, 3:58
Tri-Meet at Biglerville
The Canners split a pair of non-division matches on Saturday in their tri-meet, beating Susquehannock while falling to Waynesboro. Biglerville (5-10) dispatched Fairfield, 48-12, to begin the day.
Levi Haines went 3-0, posting a pair of pins in addition to receiving a forfeit. Josh Fulton pinned his opponent from Waynesboro in addition to picking up two forfeits at 215.
Against Fairfield, Green Knights Kyle Davis (189) and Jacob Moyer (285) both won by fall in the contested bouts.
Biglerville 48, Susquehannock 18
106-Brody Gardner (B) p. Clements, 1:55; 113-no contest; 120-Gavin Kemper (B) fft; 126-Joey Ney (B) d. VanTassel, 5-1; 132-Coleman (S) p. Isael Sanchez, 5:19; 138-Sean Sneed (B) fft; 145-Colby Fulton (B) fft; 152-Levi Haines (B) p. Witt, 2:44; 160-Fox (S) p. Ethan Slaybaugh, 1:46; 172-Bender (S) fft; 189-Jacob Mead (B) fft; 215-Josh Fulton (B) fft; 285-Johnny Sanchez (B) d. McHale, 4-0
Waynesboro 54, Biglerville 22
152-Slaybaugh (B) md. Bittorie, 19-6; 160-Mong (W) fft; 172-Howes (W) fft; 189-Schorn (W) p. Levi Roberts, :32; 215-J. Fulton (B) p. Ditch, 3:08; 285-J. Sanchez (B) p. Gabriel, 3:04; 106-Price (W) p. Gardner, 2:08; 113-Keller (W) fft; 120-McGregor (W) p. Ney, 1:13; 126-Howard (W) p. I. Sanchez, 2:58; 132-Lehr (W) p. Sneed, 5:03; 138-B. Rouzer (W) p. C. Fulton, :30; 145-Haines (B) p. K. Rouzer, 3:43
Biglerville 48, Fairfield 12
106-Gardner (B) fft; 113-no contest; 120-Ney (B) fft; 126-I. Sanchez (B) fft; 132-Sneed (B) fft; 138-C. Fulton (B) fft; 145-Haines (B) fft; 152-Slaybaugh (B) fft; 160-no contest; 172-no contest; 189-Kyle Davis (F) p. Sam Hurda, 2:58; 215-J. Fulton (B) fft; 285-Jacob Moyer (F) p. J. Sanchez, 1:01
Littlestown Tri-Meet
The Bolts pushed their record to 13-3 with a pair of victories on Saturday.
Connor Rankin (285) and Ayden Dillon (145) posted pins against the Rams, while Diego Lagunas and Jeremy Gebhart won by decisions at 132 and 215, respectively.
Littlestown 60, Fairfield 12
106-Peyton Welch (L) fft; 113-Cameron Mingee (L) fft; 120-no contest; 126-Barrett Zeigler (L) fft; 132-Diego Lagunas (L) fft; 138-Connor Brown (L) fft; 145-Ayden Dillon (L) fft; 152-Mason Hurst (L) fft; 160-Ian Donihue (L) fft; 172-Dakota Kroft (L) fft; 189-Kyle Davis (F) p. Thomas Carucci, 1:26; 215-Jeremy Gebhart (L) fft; 285-Jacob Moyer (F) p. Connor Rankin, 1:33
Littlestown 60, Kennard-Dale 3
285-Co. Rankin (L) p. Hawkins, 1:37; 106-Welch (L) fft; 113-Mingee (L) fft; 120-no contest; 126-Zeigler (L) fft; 132-Lagunas (L) d. Caughman, 7-2; 138-Brown (L) fft; 145-Dillon (L) p. Fromm, 1:45; 152-Hurst (L) fft; 160-Donihue (L) fft; 172-Cummings (KD) d. Kroft, 7-6; 189-Carucci (L) fft; 215-Gebhart (L) d. Leach, 6-5
Delone 60, Columbia 6
Delone Catholic 37,
Wyomissing 36
The Squires (8-5) pulled out a tiebreaker victory over Wyomissing last Friday to complete a sweep at Columbia.
Ryderlee Reichart (120), Issac Roth (138), Justin Emeigh (145), Domonic Giraffa (152) and Tate Neiderer (189) all won by fall against the Spartans.
Delone Catholic 60, Columbia 6
120-Ryderlee Reichart (DC) fft; 126-Connor Bauerline (DC) fft; 132-Campbell (C) p. Nate Hart, 3:33; 138-Isaac Roth (DC) fft; 145-Justin Emeigh (DC) fft; 152-Domonic Giraffa (DC) p. Brady, 2:17; 160-Trysten McCrobie (DC) fft; 172-Tate Neiderer (DC) fft; 189-Devin Reese (DC) fft; 215-Won Stewart (DC) fft; 285-Sam Scovitch (DC) p. Chris Sabino, 5:39; 106-no contest; 113-no contest
Delone Catholic 37, Wyomissing 36
120-Reichart (DC) p. Scheirer, 3:15; 126-Bauerline (DC) fft; 132-Melendez (W) p. Hart, 4:54; 138-Roth (DC) p. Villafane, 3:00; 145-Emeigh (DC) p. Kistler, :44; 152-Giraffa (DC) p. Aitelmajouh, 5:05; 160-Butler (W) p. Jack Scovitch, 1:48; 172-Kramer (W) p. Reese, 1:25; 189-Neiderer (DC) p. DiMaio, 3:35; 215-Fernandez (W) p. Stewart, :16; 285-Brewer (W) p. S. Scovitch, 1:29; 106-Contreras (W) fft; 113-no contest
