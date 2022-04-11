Buddy Kofoid has been running the Central PA circuit early this season and the California driver made his first win in the area a big one as he claimed Saturday’s $6,900 Weldon Sterner Memorial at Lincoln Speedway.
“It’s good to be here for sure, said Kofoid in victory lane. “First Central PA win is pretty badass.”
If you were paying attention to Kofoid’s car during the 35-lap feature you might have noticed something was off.
“Our motor wasn’t running up to where it should be and we still got it done,” he said.
Kofoid lined up second for the feature but fell back to third on the start. He worked his way back up to second on lap 9 and took the lead on lap 11.
“I felt our speed was there all race and it was just hard to get going,” he said. “I’m glad there wasn’t any yellows otherwise we probably wouldn’t have won.”
Alan Krimes started on the pole of the 35-lap, 19th Annual Weldon Sterner Memorial with Kofoid lined up second. Krimes led the field into turn 1 with third-place starting Danny Dietrich up to second and Kofoid in third.
Dietrich went to the top and took the lead at the line on lap 2. After falling back to third on the start Kofoid was battling Krimes for second.
Freddie Rahmer got by Dylan Norris for fourth but the red flag came out on lap 3 negating the pass. The red was for Jim Siegel who flipped in turn 2.
Dietrich, Krimes, Kofoid, Norris and Rahmer were the top five for the restart.
Norris was all over Kofoid’s bumper on the restart. Rahmer was also in the mix trying to get back by Norris.
Rahmer had Norris by a nose at the line for fourth on lap 5. Kofoid slid Krimes for second in turns 3 and 4 and took the spot on lap 9.
The tail end of the field loomed ahead of Dietrich on lap 10. Kofoid tried a slider on Danny in turns 1 and 2 as they got into lapped traffic but Dietrich held the position. Kofoid took the lead on lap 11 by half a car length at the line.
Kofoid put a lapped car between he and Dietrich and started to pull away. The leaders worked their way through heavy lapped traffic with 20 laps to go. Dietrich looked to the inside of Kofoid in turn 3 to try and take the lead back but Kofoid blocked the bottom.
Dietrich took another look on the inside of turn 3 on lap 19 but Kofoid held the spot.
Rahmer got under Dietrich in turn 1 to take second and took the spot on lap 21. Rahmer reeled in Kofoid quickly as two lapped cars battled in front of them. Kofoid cleared the lapped cars and pulled away.
Justin Peck was charging through the field and was up to 4th from his 12th starting spot.
Rahmer, Dietrich and Peck were running together and trying to reel in Kofoid as the laps wound down.
Kofoid scored his first win in Central PA by crossing the line 1.035 seconds ahead of Rahmer. Dietrich finished third and the night’s hard charger, Peck, was fourth. Chase Dietz completed the top five.
Dietrich set quick time over the 43-car field with a lap of 13.767 seconds. The 410 sprint heat races were won by Krimes, Kofoid, Mark Smith and Rahmer.
Hayden Miller Scores Second Career Victory
Hayden Miller and Justin Foster shared the front row for the 20-lap 358 sprint car feature on Saturday night. Miller led the field into turn 1 but Foster was right there using a higher line.
Foster had the advantage at the line by a nose to lead the first lap. The yellow flag flew on lap 1 when Tim Stallings got turned around in turn 4.
Foster led Miller, Jayden Wolf, David Holbrook and Nash Ely to the cone for the single file restart.
Wolf looked to the outside of Miller through turns 1 and 2 and took second as they raced down the back stretch.
Wolf then went to work closing in on Foster for the lead. Wolf was getting a good run coming out of turn 2 and the two were nearly nose to tail on lap 5.
Wolf and Foster brought out the caution flag on lap 8 as they raced into turn 1 and made contact. Both drivers rejoined the field for the restart.
Miller inherited the lead and led Holbrook, Ely, Cody Fletcher and Brett Wanner on the restart.
Lapped traffic loomed ahead of Miller with two laps to go. Holbrook was closing in on Miller with the white flag waving and looked to the inside of Hayden in the turns, but could not make the pass.
Miller won his second feature at Lincoln almost exactly a year after his first win (4/10/21) at the track by .498 seconds over Holbrook. Ely finished third and Fletcher crossed the line fourth. Wanner completed the top five.
The 358 sprint car heat race winners were Wanner, Foster, Jayden Wolf and Fletcher.
On Saturday Lincoln Speedway is back in action with Golf Cart Services for 410 Sprint Cars and the 358 Sprint Cars. Racing starts at 7 p.m. with pit gates opening at 4:30 and grandstand gates opening at 5. The open practice is open to divisions on the 2022 Lincoln Speedway schedule.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (35 laps): 1. 71-Buddy Kofoid ($6,900); 2. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 3. 48-Danny Dietrich; 4. 13-Justin Peck; 5. 39-Chase Dietz; 6. M1-Mark Smith; 7. 87-Alan Krimes; 8. 44-Dylan Norris; 9. 19R-Matt Campbell; 10. 91-Kyle Reinhardt; 11. 19-Troy Wagaman; 12. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 13. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 14. 1X-Chad Trout; 15. 99M-Kyle Moody; 16. 27-Devon Borden; 17. 11A-Austin Bishop; 18. 33-Riley Emig; 19. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 20. 8-Billy Dietrich; 21. 23-23-Michael Millard; 22. 7H-Trey Hivner (DNF); 23. 5-Glenndon Forsythe (DNF); 24. 59-Jim Siegel (DNF)
Lap leaders: Krimes (1), D. Dietrich (2-10) & Kofoid (11-35)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 87-Alan Krimes; 2. 39-Chase Dietz; 3. 48-Danny Dietrich; 4. 33-Riley Emig; 5. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 6. 23A-Chris Arnold; 7. 47X-Dylan Westbrook; 8. 4R-Tim Wagaman; 9. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 10. 21T-Scott Fisher; 11. 5H-Jake Hesson
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 71-Buddy Kofoid; 2. 19R-Matt Campbell; 3. 91-Kyle Reinhardt; 4. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 5. 23-Michael Millard; 6. 11A-Austin Bishop; 7. 11P-Niki Young; 8. 99-Skylar Gee; 9. 24T-TJ Greve; 10. 3J-Trey Jacobs; 11. 1-Brenham Crouch
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. M1-Mark Smith; 2. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 3. 1X-Chad Trout; 4. 19-Troy Wagaman; 5. 8-Billy Dietrich; 6. 5-Glenndon Forsythe; 7. 27-Devon Borden; 8. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 9. 97-Brie Hershey; 10. 4z-Zane Rudisill; 11. 13s-Jon Stewart
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 2. 13-Justin Peck; 3. 7H-Trey Hivner; 4. 44-Dylan Norris; 5. 99m-Kyle Moody; 6. 59-Jim Siegel; 7. 75-Tyler Ross; 8. 21-Matt Campbell; 9. 35T-Tyler Esh; 10. 5J-John Walp
Consy (10 laps): 1. 59-Jim Siegel; 2. 5-Glenndon Forsythe; 3. 11A-Austin Bishop; 4. 27-Devon Borden; 5. 11P-Niki Young; 6. 47X-Dylan Westbrook; 7. 75-Tyler Ross; 8. 21-Paul McMahan; 9. 4R-Tim Wagaman; 10. 99-Skylar Gee; 11. 97-Brie Hershey; 12. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 13. 35T-Tyler Esh; 14. 4z-Zane Rudisill; 15. 23A-Chris Arnold; 16. 24T-TJ Greve; 17. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 18. 21T-Scott Fisher; 19. 5J-John Walp; 20. 1-Brenham Crouch; 21. 3J-Trey Jacobs; 22. 5H-Jake Hesson; 23. 13s-Jon Stewart
358 Sprints
Feature (20 laps): 1. 11H-Hayden Miller ($1,100); 2. 77-David Holbrook; 3. 22E-Nash Ely; 4. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 5. 54-Brett Wanner; 6. 00F-Chris Frank; 7. 69S-Cameron Smith; 8. 45-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 9. 2-Kody Hartlaub; 10. 35-Steve Owings; 11. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 12. 38s-Jordan Strickler; 13. 22-Jacob Balliet; 14. 41-Logan Rumsey; 15. 28-Matt Findley; 16. 23F-Justin Foster; 17. 23J-Jake Eldreth; 18. 69/89-Ashley Cappetta; 19. 17K-Kyle Keen; 20. 28T-Tim Stallings; 21. 44-Steven Cox; 22. 22B-Nat Tuckey; 23. 7W-Jayden Wolf; 24. 0-Kyle Ganoe (DNF)
Lap leaders: Foster (1-7) & Miller (8-20)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 54-Brett Wanner; 2. 77-David Holbrook; 3. 22B-Nat Tuckey; 4. 45-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 5. 17K-Kyle Keen; 6. 41-Logan Rumsey; 7. 22-Jacob Balliet
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 23F-Justin Foster; 2. 00F-Chris Frank; 3. 69S-Cameron Smith; 4. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 5. 0-Kyle Ganoe; 6. 2D-Dylan Orwig; 7. 38-Brett Strickler (DNS)
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 7w-Jayden Wolf; 2. 11H-Hayden Miller; 3. 38s-Jordan Strickler; 4. 23J-Jake Eldreth; 5. 69/89-Ashley Cappetta; 6. 28-Matt Findley; 7. 44-Steven Cox
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 2. 22E-Nash Ely; 3. 2-Kody Hartlaub; 4. 35-Steve Owings; 5. 28T-Tim Stallings; 6. 511-John Sharpe; 7. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh (DNF)
Consy (10 laps): 1. 41-Logan Rumsey; 2. 28-Matt Findley; 3. 22-Jacob Balliet; 4. 44-Steven Cox; 5. 511-John Sharpe; 6. 2D-Dylan Orwig (DNF); 7. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh (DNS); 8. 38-Brett Strickler (DNS)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.