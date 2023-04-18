RICHWINE
New Oxford’s Maya Richwine leads the way during the 100-meter hurdles event in Tuesday’s YAIAA meet against visiting Kennard-Dale. Richwine won with a time of 14.9, which set a new school record. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

It was a big day on Tuesday at the Ox for the Colonial track and field teams.

New Oxford handled Kennard-Dale with relative ease, with the boys winning 91-59 and the girls victorious by a 101-49 score. The win keeps the boys undefeated at 4-0, and the girls improving to 3-1, but the big story was senior Maya Richwine.

