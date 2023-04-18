It was a big day on Tuesday at the Ox for the Colonial track and field teams.
New Oxford handled Kennard-Dale with relative ease, with the boys winning 91-59 and the girls victorious by a 101-49 score. The win keeps the boys undefeated at 4-0, and the girls improving to 3-1, but the big story was senior Maya Richwine.
Richwine, who has been the area’s top hurdler since early last season, broke New Oxford’s school record in the 100-meter hurdles with a blazing time of 14.9 seconds. She is now only three-tenths of a second off the Adams County record.
Not only that, she came back in the 300 hurdles to run her second-fastest time ever (47.8) to win by over eight seconds. Richwine also ran on the winning 4 x 100 team, which tied the fastest area time this season in 52.1.
“I have been chasing that since sophomore year,” Richwine said of the record. “This makes me excited to see what I can do when I am running against people who are about as fast. My coach told me today to not worry about my time. I felt so good.”
Richwine ran way out front and was never pressured from the start, and her relaxed stride belied her swift feet. New to Richwine’s hurdle life is assistant coach Carson Pennings. Pennings is a New Oxford grad, and had a nice track and field career in the hurdles at Shippensburg University. When head coach Eva Karkuff saw the work ethic and improvement in Richwine since her junior season, she reached out to Pennings to see if she was interested in helping out, and she was. Not only has she been a boon to Richwine, the entire Ox hurdling crew is seeing improvement.
“She has really grilled our technique in the hurdles this year,” says Richwine. “I feel so fortunate to have her helping me. I think that’s why I have been successful so far this year.”
After an unfortunate fall at states last year in the 100 hurdles, Richwine has used that as motivation. Her time in the 300 hurdles is just a half second off that school record, and suddenly she is seeing that as a possible postseason event as well.
“I really can’t speak highly enough of Maya and her work ethic,” Karkuff says. “She has really grown as an athlete. She keeps surprising herself. Her fall at states really has been the catalyst for her this season. She is calling this season her road to redemption. The 300 hurdles have not been her race, but now that she is running in the 47s, we might be chasing that record as well.”
Richwine wasn’t the only thing working well for the Colonials on Tuesday — she was just the first to strike.
Right after the hurdles, Kelbie Linebaugh won the first of her four races, as she took the 100-meter dash in 13.1. She was also on the winning 4 x 100, won the 400 (1:07.5), and then ended the day with a solid victory in the 200 (28.0). She wasn’t really challenged in any of her competitions.
Anya Rosenbach was the other big winner on the track, as she won the 1600 going away with a time of 5:48.0. But her biggest win came in the 800, when the meet was still not decided. Rosenbach was up against the Rams’ Charlotte Crowell in the two-lap race, and Crowell had showed her expertise with a strong leg in the 4 x 800. Coming down the homestretch it was anybody’s race, but Rosenbach held Crowell off to take the win by less than a second. Her time of 2:37.0 was her second fastest time of the year.
“I was nervous halfway through the meet, but I’m not nervous now,” Karkuff said after the 800. “Some events didn’t go as well as I expected, but we did really well in the javelin and the 800, so I relaxed a little bit. The 800, at that point, was really clutch. That was a big win for Anya.”
While the Colonials struggled in the shot put and discus, a sweep in the javelin was sweet at just the right time. Audrey Crabill threw her best throw of the year (96-11) to win the event, and she was closely followed by RyLee Haugh (93-10). Haugh also won the high jump. Olivia Becker was another Colonial double winner, taking the long jump and the triple jump.
On the boys’ side, it was never really close. While the New Oxford 4 x 800 team was winning the first event, the throwers were beginning a performance that was most impressive. Even before the 110 hurdles were completed, New Oxford had swept the shot put. Two events into the meet, the Colonials had jumped out to a 14-0 lead.
The tale of the meet was indeed the throwing contingent. In the three throws, the Ox swept all the places, outscoring the Rams 27-0. And leading the way was Jon Rineman. Rineman unleashed a huge personal best shot put of 44-7 ½, then threw the javelin (129-7) to take second.
Winning the spear toss was senior Jett Moore, the Colonials’ quarterback on the football team. His strong arm set the javelin on a wobbly, high-arcing path that landed 150-9 out. That was his second-best throw ever, and is good for second on the area list this season.
Elias Ernst led the discus sweep with a toss of 128-9, a personal best for him as well. It was a good day to be a New Oxford thrower.
“Our guys work hard,” said New Oxford coach Jason Warner. “I think we are at that point in the season, especially with the weather getting nicer, that things are really starting to click for them. It’s exciting for them to do such a great job out there. Coach Brown (throwing coach) is a real technician, and that is so important. All of those guys buy into what he is trying to do with them.”
The throws led the way, but it wasn’t the only good thing about the Ox’s day. Sophomore Clayton Nieves keeps getting faster and faster, and he won the 100-meter dash in 11.4 seconds, his best ever. Nieves also won the long jump (18-2). Tyler Arigo fairly flew in the 200, winning in 23.5, and New Oxford went one-two in the 400, with Ryan Vargas coming from behind on the homestretch to overtake freshman teammate Brody Holmes by a half second. Vargas’s winning time of 56.4 was his best ever.
The strong showing in the short sprints also led to the Colonials winning the 4 x 100 in 45.3, their fastest time of the year. In the 1600, Neal Price won by 14 seconds in 4:56.2. It was a solid showing by the Colonials, who have two tough meets coming up that will decide the YAIAA-2 title.
“York Suburban will be tough on Thursday,” Warner said. “They have some throwers that may break us up, which is where we have been dominating people. We will have to get those points back on the track. And then we end with Susquehannock, which will be our senior night. We have the times and distances to do it, but it’s just being able to do it on that day.”
New Oxford girls 101,
Kennard-Dale 49
3200 relay- 1.Kennard-Dale (Smith-Johnson, Almoney, Hamen, Crowl) 10:40.6; 100 hurdles- 1.Maya Richwine NO 14.9, 2.Meredith Bergen NO 19.4, 3.J Kelly KD 20.1; 100- 1.Kelbie Linebaugh NO 13.1, 2.Audrey Craybill NO 13.7, 3.Delaney Forbes NO 13.8; 1600- 1.Anya Rosenbach NO 5:48.0, 2.A Hamen KD 5:48.9, 3.Erin Deak NO 6:11.6; 400 relay- 1.New Oxford (K Linebaugh, T Linebaugh, Wentz, Richwine) 52.1; 400- 1.K Linebaugh NO 1:07.5, 2.T Troch KD 1:10.5, 3.Lily Myers NO 1:10.6; 300 hurdles- 1.Richwine NO 47.8, 2.Lily Crabbs NO 56.3, 3.Bergen NO 57.1; 800- 1.Rosenbach NO 2:37.0, 2.C Crowl KD 2:37.8, 3.Emily Kraus NO 2:46.4; 200- 1.K Linebaugh NO 28.0, 2.Forbes NO 29.9, 3.Ava Palumbo NO 30.1; 3200- 1.Hamen KD 13:07.0, 2.Deak NO 14:25.0, 3.J Pfisterer NO 14:57.0; 1600 relay- 1.Kennard-Dale (Troch, Renner, Tosh Crowl) 4:43.8; High jump- 1.RyLee Haugh NO 4-6, 2.Crabbs NO 4-6, 3.B Tosh KD 4-4; Long jump- 1.Olivia Becker NO 13-10, 2.Paulina Garcia-Lua NO 13-7, 3.R Webb KD 12-8.75; Triple jump- 1.Becker NO 30-1, 2.Wrena Wentz NO 29-8, 3.Crabbs NO 29-3.25; Pole vault- 1.J Kelly KD 7-6, 2.Emory Miller-Kellner NO 7-0, 3.Renner KD 6-6; Shot put- 1.I Portello KD 27-7.5, 2.A Hulslander KD 26-9, 3.Kaelyn Balko NO 26-6.75; Discus- 1.Hulslander KD 89-4, 2.Portello KD 78-4, 3.Balko NO 77-5; Javelin- 1.Crabill NO 96-11, 2.Haugh NO 93-10, 3.Balko NO 76-1.
New Oxford boys 91,
Kennard-Dale 59
3200 relay- 1.New Oxford (Price, Richter, Totis, Salaza) 9:17.3; 110 hurdles- 1.B Eller KD 17.5, 2.Sebastian Kaehler NO 17.7, 3.Jacob Lentz NO 18.8; 100- 1.Clayton Nieves NO 11.4, 2.Riley Killen NO 11.6, 3.A Hardison KD 11.7; 1600- 1.Neal Price NO 4:56.2, 2.J Long KD 5:10.7, 3.P Miller KD 5:35.1; 400 relay- 1.New Oxford (Arigo, Nieves, Billman, Killen) 45.3; 400- 1.Ryan Vargas NO 56.4, 2.Brody Holmes NO 56.9, 3.Bryce Klunk NO 57.1; 300 hurdles- 1.D Smith KD 44.8, 2.Eller KD 45.0, 3.Kaehler NO 45.5; 800- 1.D Mathena KD 2:11.3, 2.Mason Richter NO 2:13.8, 3.E Ibisevic NO 2:25.2; 200- 1.Tyler Arigo NO 23.5, 2.Hardison KD 24.6, 3.Smith KD 25.1; 3200- 1.Long KD 11:08.0, 2.Joseph Salazar NO 12:10.0, 3.Michael Davis NO 12:20.0; 1600 relay- 1.Kennard-Dale (Methena, Rake, Georgioff, Eller) 3:56.8; High jump- 1.Do Smith KD 6-0, 2.Hunter Crabbs NO 5-6, 3.Da Smith KD 5-6; Long jump- 1.Nieves NO 18-2, 2.M Rake KD 16-11.75, 3.Do Smith KD 16-11.5; Triple jump- 1.Do Smith KD 38-11, 2.Rake 38-3, 3.Brayden Billman NO 38-1.25; Pole vault- 1.Luke Aiello NO 10-0, 2.O Fromm KD 10-0, 3.R Mills KD 9-0; Shot put- 1.Jon Rineman NO 44-7.5, 2.Curtis Smith NO 43-8, 3.Elias Ernst NO 42-0.5; Discus- 1.Ernst NO 128-9, 2.Emmanuel Cervantes-Lua 122-4, 3.Smith NO 98-0; Javelin- 1.Jett Moore NO 150-9, 2.Rineman NO 129-7, 3.Klunk NO 121-9.
