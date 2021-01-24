WRESTLING
Selinsgrove Duals
Gettysburg went unchallenged in five matches on Saturday at Selinsgrove, improving to 13-0 on the season.
The Warriors took out Montgomery (46-17), Williamsport (48-17), Palisades (53-12), Juniata (66-9) and the host Seals (60-12) to round out the spotless day.
Senior Max Gourley was a bonus-point machine once again, posting three falls, a major decision and a forfeit competing at 189. Ethan Dalton (138) was also 5-0, pinning three opponents.
Jacob Fetrow and Sam Rodriguez were both 4-0 with three pins apiece on Saturday. Warriors Reed Miller (106), Montana DeLawder (120) and Jacob Cherry (160) finished with four wins each, combining for seven falls.
Gettysburg head coach Chris Haines recorded his 200th career victory in the process.
Gettysburg 46, Montgomery 17
106-Reed Miller (G) p. Emery, 1:01; 113-Snyder (M) md. Gabriel Pecaitis, 10-2; 120-Finck (M) md. Montana DeLawder, 10-2; 126-Jacob Fetrow (G) p. Beachel, :35; 132-Dalton Redden (G) d. Leet, 7-5; 138-Ethan Dalton (G) fft; 145-Harer (M) tf. Tyler Withers, 3:26 (16-0); 152-Deem (M) md. Jared Townsend, 10-1; 160-Jacob Cherry (G) d. Drick, 7-3; 172-Nathan Ridgley (G) md. Springman, 16-5; 189-Max Gourley (G) p. Marino, 1:29; 215-Sam Rodriguez (G) p. Leon, :47; 285-Trevor Gallagher (G) fft
Gettysburg 48, Williamsport 17
113-Pecaitis (G) fft; 120-DeLawder (G) p. Harris, 5:01; 126-Weaver (W) md. Jaxon Townsend, 14-2; 132-Fetrow (G) p. Stugart, 1:12; 138-Dalton (G) p. Bryant, 4:55; 145-B. Bower (W) d. Withers, 11-7; 152-R. Bower (W) md. Ja. Townsend, 11-2; 160-Cherry (G) p. Morrone, 4:23; 172-Robinson (W) d. Ridgley, 9-5; 189-Gourley (G) p. Dunlap, 1:11; 215-Rodriguez (G) p. Lundy, 3:26; 285-Cruz (W) d. Gallagher, 9-4; 106-Miller (G) fft.
Gettysburg 53, Palisades 12
120-DeLawder (G) p. Harder, 1:22; 126-Fetrow (G) fft; 132-Redden (G) p. Armstrong, :49; 138-Dalton (G) p. Pavlanski, 1:34; 145-Danato (P) d. Logan Newell, 8-3; 152-Ja. Townsend (G) md. Miller, 11-1; 160-Keller (P) def. Cherry; 172-Haubert (P) d. Ridgley, 4-3; 189-Gourley (G) md. Drean, 16-5; 215-Rodriguez (G) d. Witters, 7-1; 285-Gallagher (G) fft; 106-Miller (G) fft; 113-Pecaitis (G) p. Cooper, :54
Gettysburg 66, Juniata 9
126-Kyle Shearer (G) p. Sweigart, 3:59; 132-Jax. Townsend (G) p. Jabs, 1:18; 138-Dalton (G) fft; 145-Withers (G) fft; 152-Jar. Townsend (G) p. Bomberger, 3:19; 160-Cherry (G) p. Montesinos, :30; 172-Ridgley (G) p. Bonnell, 1:12; 189-Gourley (G) fft; 215-Rodriguez (G) p. Kauffman, 2:55; 285-Gallagher (G) fft; 106-C. Smith (J) d. Miller, 6-2; 113-T. Smith (J) p. Pecaitis, 3:29; 120-DeLawder (G) fft
Gettysburg 60, Selinsgrove 12
132-Gaugler (S) d. Redden, 6-0; 138-Dalton (G) p. Strouse, 4:25; 145-Withers (G) p. Paradis, 3:38; 152-Jar. Townsend (G) p. Teats, 1:45; 160-Cherry (G) p. Holtzapple, 1:42; 172-Bastian (S) d. Ridgley, 6-2; 189-Gourley (G) p. Miller, 4:36; 215-Aaron Vazquez (G) fft; 285-Schon (S) p. Gallagher, 1:05; 106-Miller (G) fft; 113-Pecaitis (G) p. Gavason, 4:52; 120-DeLawder (G) p. Kalcich, :25; 126-Fetrow (G) p. Sassaman, 1:02
Lancaster Catholic Duals
New Oxford recorded a pair of wins in three matches on Saturday at the Lancaster Catholic Duals. The Colonials took down Wyomissing (42-18) and Kennard-Dale (54-12) before dropping a 37-33 decision to the host Crusaders.
Trent Uhler (106/113), Jacob Pope (138) and Dylan Forbes (189/215) were all 3-0 for New Oxford.
New Oxford 42, Wyomissing 18
189-DiMaio (W) d. Elias Ernst, 4-1; 215-Dylan Forbes (NO) p. Fernandez, :55; 285-Jake Bixler (NO) fft; 106-no contest; 113-Trent Uhler (NO) p. Contreras, :34; 120-No contest; 126-Melendez (W) d. Jerry Dattoli, 15-14; 132-Cameron Herring (NO) p. Velez, 2:31; 138-Jacob Pope (NO) p. Villafane, :50; 145-Connor Herring (NO) fft; 152-Aitelmajouh (W) fft; 160-Esterbrook (W) p. John Ernst, 3:04; 172-Hunter Shaffer (NO) p. Kramer, 2:33
New Oxford 54, Kennard-Dale 12
215-Forbes (NO) inj. def. Leach; 285-Bixler (NO) p. Hawkins, :48; 106-Uhler (NO) fft; 113-No contest-; 120-Dattoli (NO) fft; 126-no contest; 132-Ca. Herring (NO) fft; 138-Pope (NO) p. Pistoria, 1:10; 145-Co. Herring (NO) fft; 152-Ernst (NO) fft; 160-Rader (KD) fft; 172-Cummings (KD) p. Shaffer, 3:26; 189-E. Ernst (NO) fft
Lancaster Cath. 37, New Oxford 33
285-Reigner (LC) p. Bixler, 1:45; 106-Uhler (NO) d. Misel, 2-0; 113-Badger (LC) fft; 120-Howe (LC) md. Dattoli, 14-5; 126-Stefanow (LC) fft; 132-Ca. Herring (NO) p. Frailey, 1:48; 138-Pope (NO) fft; 145-Droege (LC) d. Co. Herring, 5-0; 152-VanScoten (LC) fft; 160-J. Ernst (NO) fft; 172-McClair (LC) p. Shaffer, 3:43; 189-Forbes (NO) p. Reisinger, :50; 215-E. Ernst (NO) fft
Waynesboro Quad Meet
Fairfield senior Jacob Moyer went 3-0 on Saturday at Waynesboro, notching a pair of first-period pins in addition to receiving a forfeit.
Kyle Davis won by fall for the Knights at 189 against Waynesboro while dropping a pair of narrow decisions.
Waynesboro 66, Fairfield 12
113-Keller (W) fft; 120-McGregor (W) fft; 126-Howard (W) fft; 132-Lehr (W) fft; 138-B. Rouzer (W) fft; 145-K. Rouzer (W) fft; 152-Bittorie (W) fft; 160-Mong (W) fft; 172-Santos (W) fft; 189-Kyle Davis (F) p. Howes, :51; 215-Schorn (W) fft; 285-Jacob Moyer (F) p. Ditch, 1:09; 106-Price (W) fft
Boiling Springs 69, Fairfield 6
113-Barber (BS) fft; 120-Mentzer (BS) fft; 126-Bounds (BS) fft; 132-McCombs (BS) fft; 138-Karper (BS) fft; 145-Wilson (BS) fft; 152-Duggan (BS) fft; 160-Crum (BS) fft; 172-McCardell (BS) fft; 189-Barrick (BS) d. Davis, 8-6; 215-Neal (BS) fft; 285-Moyer (F) p. Scott, :16; 106-Snyder (BS0 fft
Big Spring 63, Fairfield 6
285-Moyer (F) fft; 106-Gregoris (BiS) fft; 113-Woodward (BiS) fft; 120-Schmidt (BiS) fft; 126-Frye (BiS) fft; 132-Shotto (BiS) fft; 138-Todaro (BiS) fft; 145-Mentzer (BiS) fft; 152-no contest; 160-Shives (BiS) fft; 172-Hetrick (BiS) fft; 189-Hutchinson (BiS) d. Davis, 9-6; 215-Adams (BiS) fft
West York 39, Delone Catholic 36
The Squires were unable to score a win in the five contested bouts on Saturday, falling to the Bulldogs.
Evan Jones edged Connor Bauerline, 6-1, in the final bout of the match to seal the victory for the Bulldogs.
132-Richter (WY) p. Nate Hart, 3:10; 138-Artem Reichart (Dc) fft; 145-Justin Emeigh (DC) fft; 152-Bard (WY) p. Domonic Giraffa, :57; 160-Trysten McCrobie (DC) fft; 172-Jack Scovitch (DC) fft; 189-Devin Reese (DC) fft; 215-Angiorlis (WY) p. Won Stewart, :36; 285-Lawless (WY) p. Sam Scovitch, 3:16; 106-Brown (WY) fft; 113-Conde (WY) fft; 120-Ryderlee Reichart (DC) fft; 126-Jones (WY) d. Connor Bauerline, 6-1
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Delone Catholic 61, New Oxford 24
Giana Hoddinott’s 13 points paced 10 Squirettes in the scoring column on Saturday.
Maggie Hughes and Marissa Miller each tallied nine points and Brielle Baughman added eight for Delone (7-0).
Ella Billman finished with eight points for the Colonials (0-6).
Delone Catholic 18 13 16 14 – 61
New Oxford 6 9 8 1 – 24
Delone Catholic (61): Marissa Miller 3 0-0 9, Abby Jacoby 2 0-0 5, Giana Hoddinott 6 1-2 13, Brielle Baughman 3 0-0 8, Ella Hughes 0 2-2 2, Meredith Wilson 1 0-0 2, Makenna Mummert 1 7-8 9, Maggie Hughes 2 0-0 5, Kaitlyn Schwarz 2 0-0 4, Emily McCann 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Vingsen. Totals: 22 10-12 61
New Oxford (24): Hailey Linebaugh 1 2-2 5, Ella Billman 2 4-5 8, Maci Stambaugh 0 2-2 2, Timberley Linebaugh 0 2-2 2, Riley Strausbaugh 1 2-2 5. Non-scorers: Flesch, Crone. Totals: 5 11-12 24
3-pointers: DC-Miller 3, Jacoby, Baughman 2, M. Hughes; NO-H. Linebaugh, R. Strausbaugh
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Delone Catholic 56, New Oxford 53
The Colonials exploded for 41 second-half points but were unable to chase down the visiting Squires in Saturday’s matchup.
Delone (2-4) led 31-12 at the half thanks in part to an 11-point second quarter by Ryan Wildasin, who finished with a team-best 16. Matt Rineman also dropped in seven points during the frame. Asher Rudolph was big down the stretch for the Squires, netting 10 of his 12 points in the final eight minutes.
Braden Carver hit four 3-pointers after the break to finish with 19 points for the Colonials (2-5), who saw Nick Lawrence net 13 points and Brittyn Eakins tally 11.
Delone Catholic 11 20 8 17 – 56
New Oxford 4 8 21 20 – 53
Delone Catholic (56): Ryan Wildasin 5 1-2 16, Camdyn Keller 1 2-2 5, Coltyn Keller 2 1-2 6, Asher Rudolph 3 6-10 12, Trenton Kopp 2 4-4 8, Ryan Murphy 1 0-0 2, Matt Rineman 4 1-3 9. Non-scorers: B. Kopp. Totals: 18 15-23 56
New Oxford (53): Nick Lawrence 5 1-2 13, Aden Strausbaugh 2 1-3 5, Braden Carver 7 0-0 19, Graham Rex 0 1-2 1, Connor Jenkins 1 1-2 4, Brittyn Eakins 3 4-4 11. Non-scorers: Pascoe, Crabbs, Rickrode. Totals: 18 8-13 53
3-pointers: DC-Wildasin 3, Ca. Keller, Co. Keller; NO-Lawrence 2, Carver 5, Jenkins, Eakins
