After battling Devon Borden for the first 12 laps of Saturday night’s Kramer Klash, Chase Dietz took the lead on lap 13 and drove the No. 2D to the $7,300 victory at Lincoln Speedway. It was Dietz’s second win of the season and it ended a five-race win streak for Freddie Rahmer.
Borden took the lead as the field raced into turn 1 at the start of the 35-lap 410 sprint car feature, but by the time he was coming out of turn 2, Dietz was wheel to wheel with the leader. Borden held on to the lead coming out of turn 4 to lead lap 1.
Borden led Dietz, Justin Peck, Dylan Norris with Brent Marks and Rahmer battling side by side for fifth. Rahmer got by both Marks and Norris before coming out of turn 2 to take fourth leaving Marks to work on Norris for fifth. Marks took the spot from Norris just as lapped traffic was coming into play for the leaders.
Deitz and Peck were both closing in on Borden as they started to work through lapped traffic. The red flag came out on lap 10 after contact between Brandon Rahmer and Cory Haas in turn 3. Domenic Melair also suffered damage during the incident ending his night.
Borden led Dietz, Peck, Freddie and Marks for the restart. Dietz looked under Borden for the lead but could not make the pass. Rahmer got under Peck as they raced down the back stretch to take third. Dietz was all over Borden for the lead and slide him in turns 3 and 4 but Borden held the top spot at the line on lap 12.
Dietz threw another slider and this time it stuck. Dietz took over the lead on lap 13. Borden bounced off the wall in turn 2 allowing Rahmer to reel him in. Lap 15 saw Freddie getting by Devon for second and Danny Dietrich making his way into the top five.
After losing fifth to Dietrich, Peck was not letting him pull away. Marks eventually got by Borden for third on lap 20.
Dietz found himself in lapped traffic with 15 laps to go. Dietz raced three-wide through lapped traffic down the back stretch as Dietrich made his way into fourth.
Rahmer was starting to close in on Dietz as he struggled getting around a lapped car when the yellow flag came out on lap 30 after Ryan Newton and Billy Dietrich got together on the bottom of turn 2 bringing out the caution.
The top five for the restart were Dietz, Freddie, Marks, Danny and Borden. The restart with five laps to go provided a clear track for the leaders and Dietz took full advantage of the opportunity. Dietz got a good restart and Rahmer held off a challenge from Marks for second. Peck was all over Borden for fifth.
Dietz would get to the checkered flag 2.068 seconds ahead of Rahmer for the win. Marks crossed the line third and Dietrich was fourth. Peck got back by Borden with two laps to go to finish fifth.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprint Cars
Feature (35 laps): 1. 2D-Chase Dietz ($7,300); 2. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 3. 19M-Brent Marks; 4. 48-Danny Dietrich; 5. 13-Justin Peck; 6. 23B-Devon Borden; 7. 5R-Tyler Ross; 8. 27-Troy Wagaman; 9. 5E-Aaron Bollinger; 10. 44-Dylan Norris; 11. 99M-Kyle Moody; 12. 39M-Lance Dewease; 13. 5W-Lucas Wolfe; 14. 1X-Chad Trout; 15. 33-Riley Emig; 16. 66-Ryan Newton; 17. 11P- Tim Wagaman; 18. 67L-JJ Loss; 19. 8-Billy Dietrich (DNF); 20. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe (DNF); 21. 69-Tim Glatfelter (DNF); 22. 88-Brandon Rahmer (DNF); 23. 38-Cory Haas (DNF); 24. 55M-Domenic Melair (DNF)
Lap leaders: Borden (1-12) & Dietz (13-35)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 27-Troy Wagaman; 2. 5R-Tyler Ross; 3. 8-Billy Dietrich; 4. 38-Cory Haas; 5. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 6. 39M-Anthony Macri (DNF); 7. 16-Matt Campbell (DNF); 8. 23A-Chris Arnold (DNF); 9. 39T-Cameron Smith (DNS)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 44-Dylan Norris; 2. 48-Danny Dietrich; 3. 1X-Chad Trout; 4. 5E-Aaron Bollinger; 5. 2D-Chase Deitz; 6. 67L-JJ Loss; 7. 7H-Trey Hivner; 8. 3-Denny Peebles
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 23B-Devon Borden; 2. 99M-Kyle Moody; 3. 13-Justin Peck; 4. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 5. 5W-Lucas Wolfe; 6. 27S-Alan Krimes; 7. 11P-Tim Wagaman; 8. 24T-TJ Greve
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 19M-Brent Marks; 2. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 3. 55M-Domenic Melair; 4. 33-Riley Emig; 5. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe; 6. 90-Jordan Givler; 7. 66-Ryan Newton; 8. 2-Dylan Orwig (DNF)
Consy (10 laps): 1. 39M-Lance Dewease; 2. 66-Ryan Newton; 3. 67L-JJ Loss; 4. 11P-Tim Wagaman; 5. 27S-Alan Krimes; 6. 90-Jordan Givler; 7. 24T-TJ Greve; 8. 3-Denny Peebles; 9. 7H-Trey Hivner (DNF); 10. 23A-Chris Arnold (DNS); 11. 2-Dylan Orwig (DNS)
358 Sprint Cars
Feature (20 laps): 1. 00K-Kyle Spence ($2,000); 2. 35-Steve Owings; 3. 95-Kody Hartlaub; 4. 70D-Frankie Herr; 5. 17K-Kyle Keen; 6. 38-Brett Strickler; 7. 28-Matt Findley; 8. 21T-Scott Fisher; 9. 23B-Preston Lattomus; 10. 00F-Chris Frank; 11. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 12. 41-Logan Rumsey; 13. 7W-Jayden Wolf; 14. 84M-Chad Criswell; 15. 77-David Holbrook; 16. 23G-Gregg Foster; 17. 23F-Justin Foster; 18. 66A-Cody Fletcher; 19. 38S-Jordan Strickler; 20. 2-Jude Siegel; 21. 6K-Cole Knopp; 22. 1A-Chase Gutshall (DNF); 23. 22B-Nat Tuckey (DNF); 24. 9-Brady Dillon (DNF)
Lap leaders: Keen (1-2) & Spence (3-20)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 35-Steve Owings; 2. 28-Matt Findley; 3. 70D-Frankie Herr; 4. 23B-Preston Lattomus; 5. 41-Logan Rumsey; 6. 00F-Chris Frank; 7. 22B-Nat Tuckey; 8. 38S-Jordan Strickler; 9. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 10. 10Y-Nick Yinger
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 95-Kody Hartlaub; 2. 21T-Scott Fisher; 3. 17K-Kyle Keen; 4. 23F-Justin Foster; 5. 84M-Chad Criswell; 6. 9D-Brady Dillon; 7. 1A-Chase Gutshall; 8. 66A-Cody Fletcher; 9. 15S-Cole Small; 10. 66H-Doug Hammaker (DNF)
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 23G-Gregg Foster; 2. 38-Brett Strickler; 3. 00K-Kyle Spence; 4. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 5. 7W-Jayden Wolf; 6. 77-David Holbrook; 7. 2-Jude Siegel; 8. 99-Joe Trone Jr.; 9. 6K-Cole Knopp; 10. 25-Travis Leh (DNF)
Consy (10 laps): 1. 1A-Chase Gutshall; 2. 22B-Nat Tuckey; 3. 66A-Cody Fletcher; 4. 38S-Jordan Strickler; 5. 2-Jude Siegel; 6. 6K-Cole Knopp; 7. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 8. 10Y-Nick Yinger; 9. 15S-Cole Small; 10. 99-Joe Trone Jr. (DNF); 11. 66-Doug Hammaker (DNS); 12. 25-Travis Leh (DNS)
