DIETZ

Chase Dietz celebrates in victory lane after winning Saturday’s 410 sprint car feature at Lincoln Speedway. Dietz won $7,300 for taking the Kramer Klash, a race honoring former sprint car standout Kramer Williamson who drove the No. 73 car. (Lincoln Speedway photograph)

 Lincoln Speedway photograph

After battling Devon Borden for the first 12 laps of Saturday night’s Kramer Klash, Chase Dietz took the lead on lap 13 and drove the No. 2D to the $7,300 victory at Lincoln Speedway. It was Dietz’s second win of the season and it ended a five-race win streak for Freddie Rahmer.

Borden took the lead as the field raced into turn 1 at the start of the 35-lap 410 sprint car feature, but by the time he was coming out of turn 2, Dietz was wheel to wheel with the leader. Borden held on to the lead coming out of turn 4 to lead lap 1.

