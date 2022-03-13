There is something about playoff basketball that can bring out the best in teams.
Other times, not so much.
There was a smattering of both Saturday in the PIAA Class 4A girls’ basketball second-round clash between Delone Catholic and Knoch, the District 7 runner-up.
After a quick start, the Squirettes struggled mightily to put the ball in the basket as the game unfolded. No one need tell Delone coach Gerry Eckenrode that poor shooting nights are often the precursor to elimination in the state draw.
Yet somehow the Delone girls found a way to survive.
Without typical scoring performances by standouts like Giana Hoddinott and Makenna Mummert, the Squirettes got a healthy jolt of offense from an unlikely source in Emily McCann.
McCann, who ignited an initial 8-2 burst with a pair of 3-pointers, knocked down another to pull the Squirettes within a point early in the fourth period. She then capped the Delone comeback with a pair of free throws with 40.2 seconds left to help the Squirettes earn a 34-28 triumph at Altoona High School.
Delone (28-1) moves on to the quarterfinal round Wednesday where it faces Lansdale Catholic (17-7), the third-place finisher out of District 12.
Playing the role of scoring standout was certainly a new wrinkle for McCann.
“Emily is out there to get after one of the other team’s best players,” Eckenrode said of McCann, who finished with 11 points. “She’s basically our fourth or fifth scoring option, but today she came up big.”
Slated originally to be the first one off the bench, McCann’s role with the team changed in the preseason when Abby Jacoby suffered an injury to her ACL. Jacoby’s season-ending injury forced McCann off the bench and thrust her into the starting lineup for a team everyone pegged to compete for a state title.
The Knoch scouting report clearly indicated that McCann was not much of a threat as they gave her open looks, but her pair of 3’s early on sent notice.
Ineffective shooting, however, never allowed the Squirettes to firmly grasp control. Hoddinott, who got off to slow start, managed to finish with a team-high 12 points although eight of those came in the second half.
Mummert was held without a basket all game, but she did make four free throws, including a pair in the fourth quarter.
So, on a night when Delone’s Big 2 struggled, it was McCann, who scored five big points in the fourth, who stepped up for the Squirettes when they needed someone to do it.
That didn’t shock Eckenrode, who called McCann the ‘mother hen’ of the team.
“My mindset is to take care of the ball and play defense,” McCann said. “I don’t have to be the best player on the team, I just need to be there for all of my teammates.”
Even while struggling through a 9-for-42 collective shooting performance – or just 21.4 percent – the Delone girls never allowed anxiety to set in during the second half. An 8-1 run to begin the third-quarter gave the Knights, who led just once in the first half, their biggest advantage of the game at 24-17 with just about four minutes left in the quarter.
“I don’t think we ever let our heads down,” McCann said. “We’re not used to (being down) and it felt uncomfortable. But, like coach said, it was a time to gut-check. And honestly I think the biggest thing was all we really needed was to focus on the defensive end and get stops.”
Much like McCann, the Delone defense took that step. The Squirettes limited the Knights to just four points over the final 10 minutes of action.
As Hoddinott and Mummert struggled offensively for Delone, so did the Knoch duo of Nina Shaw (six points) and Maddie Boyer (three points), who were limited to just two points combined in the second half.
Eckenrode’ biggest worry down the stretch was finding ways to score points. It wasn’t pretty by any stretch, but they found a way to get enough.
“We had opportunities, but our shooting percentage was just horrible,” Eckenrode said. “I don’t think it was anything that (Knoch) did or changed that caused that, but I’ll give some credit to them.”
Eckenrode mentioned that the gym at Altoona High School may have had something to do with his team’s shooting woes. That could be pivotal as the Squirettes may return to Altoona if they make it to semifinal round.
“The coach for Altoona told me afterwards that he doesn’t like playing in his home gym because nobody can shoot well there,” Eckenrode said. “He told me, ‘welcome to my curse.’”
Knoch 7 9 10 2 – 28
Delone Catholic 10 6 8 10 – 34
Knoch (28): Buterbaugh 4 1-3 9, H. McGraw 2 0-0 5, Ewing 2 0-0 5, Shaw 3 0-0 6, Boyer 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: Kosecki, M. McGraw. Totals: 12 1-3 28.
Delone Catholic (34): Vingsen 1 1-2 3, Hoddinott 5 2-3 12, Mummert 0 4-4 4, M. Hughes 0 4-7 4, McCann 3 2-2 11. Non-scorers: Baughman, E. Hughes, Schwarz. Totals: 9 13-18 34.
3-pointers: K-H. McGraw, Ewing, Boyer; DC-McCann 3.
