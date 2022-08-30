The Biglerville football team got back into the win column last Friday when it blanked Pequea Valley, 14-0.
For Colby Fulton, simply getting back onto the field was a win unto itself.
Fulton’s football career hit pause when he was injured during last year’s game against Hanover, played on Oct. 22. A seemingly routine jet sweep proved not so routine as the Canner suffered ACL and meniscus tears in his left knee.
“He stopped to try and cut back and his foot didn’t move,” said Biglerville head coach Brett Smyers. “Once you saw him go down you just knew. You hate to see that happen to anyone.”
Fulton had surgery on Dec. 1, thus beginning a lengthy rehabilitation process. It was a process that was clouded in uncertainty.
“I was told it could take up to a year after surgery,” said Fulton. “That was hard for me to hear because it devastated me to not be there. I really wanted to push hard and be back to play sports for my final year.
“Being told you can’t do this really helped me work even harder.”
Fulton attacked his rehab like a clock was ticking, which in a sense it actually was as the season approached.
“It was the hardest thing I’ve done in my life,” he said of the physical therapy. “I had multiple leg days each week, and no one likes leg days. It was definitely a commitment because if you’re not committed you’re not going to get better.”
Smyers said Fulton was cleared for light weight lifting in the spring and by the summer had recovered enough to resume more normal training activities. Still, it was cutting it close as he awaited a green light from his doctor.
Just before the Canners began mandatory heat acclimatization Fulton went for his final clearance.
“I was very nervous because a week before I had not been cleared 100 percent yet,” he said. “It really came down to the wire. It was great (to get cleared). I texted my coaches and the players, “I’m back.”
Fulton, an H-back and inside linebacker, helped the Canners pitch a shutout last week. In an unfortunate and ironic twist, however, he also saw one of his teammates go down for the season, much like he did last year.
Sophomore quarterback Bo Forney scrambled for a touchdown late in the game to give the Canners a 13-0 lead but was injured on the play. Smyers confirmed on Tuesday that Forney suffered breaks to the tibia and fibula of his right leg and will be out for the season.
“It’s a huge hit,” said Smyers. “He was looking good in the preseason and we were starting to get things figured out offensively and hitting chunk plays near the end of the game.
“It was deflating because you want to celebrate the win but you knew something serious happened with him. There was kind of a hush over everything afterward.”
Smyers said freshman Aiden Hoffman and junior Joe Ney will see increased reps as the team prepares for Friday’s non-league game against Susquenita.
“We’ll roll with whoever is the best option,” he said.
JETT TAKES TO THE SKIES: Prior to the season opener, New Oxford head coach Jason Warner was confident senior QB Jett Moore would play well. Turns out Warner had good reason for the optimism as his signal caller delivered an outstanding performance in the Colonials 41-0 win at Bermudian Springs.
Moore was razor-sharp, hitting on 11 of 14 attempts for 195 yards. He passed for four touchdowns – including three to Evan Schriver – in the victory. In Moore the Ox has a returning 1,000-yard passer who understands the offense well and isn’t likely to get rattled. A year of seasoning can be invaluable for players of any position, especially quarterbacks as the game begins to slow down over time.
With targets like Schriver (7 receptions, 119 yards) and Brennan Holmes (2 receptions, 61 yards, TD) among others, the Colonial offense will be a handful. Throw in punishing back Brittyn Eakins and speedy Riley Killen and it’s easy to see why the Ox must be considered the favorite in the YAIAA-2.
Friday’s contest at Gettysburg, while now a non-league tilt since the Warriors are back in the Mid-Penn, should provide a better idea of both teams as they prepare to move into divisional play. The Warriors, like the Colonials, can air it out or pound the rock. Both squads get after it on defense and have big-play capabilities on special teams.
For a Week 2 matchup, it won’t get much better than what we’ll see on Friday at Warrior Stadium.
UNBEATEN WARRIORS WILL BE HONORED: Prior to Friday’s home game against New Oxford, Gettysburg will honor its 1987 football team that went 10-0 and captured a Blue Mountain League championship. Gettysburg athletic director Casey Thurston has confirmation that 18 players and three coaches will be in attendance.
“I think it’s great to recognize former teams, especially in a community that is so supportive of our athletic teams,” said Thurston via email. “It keeps the traditions alive and helps make connections with our younger athletes that this community has a strong sports background and has had very successful teams. I personally think it’s so neat to see former players come back and be so exited to be announced, but also to watch the current student-athletes compete.”
ONE AND ONLY: With a week in the books, we have exactly one 100-yard rusher in the area, that being Gettysburg’s Jayden Johnson. The shifty halfback scooted his way around the Hershey defense to the tune of 147 yards in last Friday’s win. Johnson, who averaged 5.3 yards per carry, also found the end zone versus the Trojans.
He’ll likely find tougher sledding on Friday against a New Oxford front that yielded just 68 yards to Bermudian. The Gettysburg line, which had to be almost entirely overhauled due to graduation, looked stout in its debut.
QUICK HITTERS: In the final game of the 2021 season, Biglerville lost to Pequea Valley 57-0. Last Friday, the Canners shut out the Braves, allowing only 21 total yards. . . Littlestown’s Nathan Thomas has big-play potential to spare, as witnessed by his 5-catch, 117-yard performance against Boiling Springs. The Bolts piled up 276 passing yards, including 174 by first-year starting QB Alex Popoff, in the loss. Five different Littlestown players recorded at least two catches apiece. . . Speaking of the Bolts and big plays, junior Zyan Herr is one of the most versatile players in the Times Area. Herr snagged 2 passes for 90 yards and a TD against Boiling Springs just three days after shooting an 82 in a YAIAA golf match at South Hills. Herr’s round of 40-42 placed him fourth overall . . . It will be Thursday night lights for Delone Catholic as the Squires host Lancaster Catholic in a rare Thursday game. The Squires won’t be the only Times Area team to hit the field on a Thursday, as Gettysburg visits Mechanicsburg on Sept. 22 for a Mid-Penn contest. . . It took nearly four days to complete, but James Buchanan posted a win to start the season. Jimmy Buch and York Tech had their season opener halted due to storms last Friday night. The game couldn’t be finished until Monday, when the Rockets earned a 22-20 win over the Spartans. JB has already matched last season’s win total while Tech’s losing streak was extended to 15 games. . . Talk about getting out of the gate: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart QB Nehemiah Azeem passed for a staggering 437 yards in a 32-14 win over Shenango, while Wyoming Area’s Aaron Crossley rushed for 352 yards in a 48-28 victory against Tunkhannock. Southern Huntingdon’s Owen Winter had a mind-boggling game against Northern Bedford as he pulled down 11 catches for 323 yards. Winter accounted for 323 of QB Nate Myers’ 383 passing yards, but the Rockets dropped a 40-33 decision to Northern Bedford.
PERKINS NAMED CAPTAIN: Former Delone Catholic standout Bryce Perkins has been named a team captain for California (PA) football program.
Perkins, a 6-foot-3, 285-pound senior, was selected to the All-PSAC West First Team last year as a center. He helped the Vulcans ranked third in the PSAC and top 15 nationally in passing yards at 306.6 ypg. Additionally, Cal was fourth in the PSAC with 33.7 points scored per contest.
Perkins appeared in nine games at Towson as a freshman before transferring to Cal. He saw action in 11 contests as a redshirt sophomore prior to the 2020 season being cancelled due to COVID.
In addition to being named all-conference last season, Perkins is a three-time PSAC Scholar-Athlete who completed his undergraduate degree in sport management last December.
