The New Oxford boys’ lacrosse team is clearly on the ascent in terms of the progress the squad has made over the past handful of seasons. After earning a YAIAA playoff berth for the first time last season, the Colonials moved on to the quarterfinal round of the District 3 Class 2A draw.

While the Ox just missed out on the YAIAA playoffs this season, it was right back into the district quarterfinals Friday after a drubbing of Wyomissing in the first-round Tuesday.

