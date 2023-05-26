The New Oxford boys’ lacrosse team is clearly on the ascent in terms of the progress the squad has made over the past handful of seasons. After earning a YAIAA playoff berth for the first time last season, the Colonials moved on to the quarterfinal round of the District 3 Class 2A draw.
While the Ox just missed out on the YAIAA playoffs this season, it was right back into the district quarterfinals Friday after a drubbing of Wyomissing in the first-round Tuesday.
A second clash this season with the defending district champs from Susquehannock, whom handled the Colonials by a 20-2 margin in late March.
Entering the rematch in Glen Rock, New Oxford coach Jamie Carver adjusted his defense to a zone look in order to slow down the high-flying Warriors. It worked pretty well initially as Carver’s club trailed by two goals after the first-quarter.
The zone, however, fell apart in quarter No. 2 as Susquehannock found the back of the net 10 times over a 15-minute span to all but put the game on ice. While the Colonials played mostly even in the second half, the second period doomed New Oxford’s hopes for a PIAA playoff berth as the Warriors cruised to a 20-9 victory.
“Our whole plan was to try to slow them down any way we could,” Carver said. “So, we went with a zone to try to see if we could slow them down and, in the first-quarter, it was 4-2. We wanted to get the ball and kill the clock a little bit, but then we had a few breakdowns for a six- to seven-minute period and they capitalized.”
Susquehannock scored nine times over the final 7:36 of the first half as five different Warriors found the net during that blitz.
“We just made way too many mistakes and they made us pay for it every single time,” Carver said. “And I think that our goalie (Ethan Shearer) maybe wasn’t seeing the ball too well as he let up a couple of goals that normally he would not.”
Trailing 14-4 at the break, the Colonials gave up the first two goals to ignite the running clock, which extended throughout the majority of the second half. After that, however, Carver’s kids actually outscored the hosts 5-4 the rest of the way.
“The second half was better,” Carver said. “But that second-quarter just killed us.”
Ryan Carver, who eclipsed the 100-goal mark for his career on Tuesday, led the Colonials with three goals while Jarret Bitzer and Jake Ward scored two goals apiece. Shearer finished with five saves before being pulled at the half and Cole Brakefield tallied five saves in the second half in goal.
While the start of the 2024 season is quite a bit away, Carver feels like the program is primed to take the next step. New Oxford will lose seven seniors – although three missed all or parts of the season with injuries – but will return both Ryan Carver and Bitzer offensively.
“What’s exciting is that we have a good, young core of guys out there,” Carver said. “Our starting midfield is two sophomores and a junior. We have two freshman goalies that will be sophomores next year that I think will contribute a lot and we have two of our three starters on defense coming back, so I feel good where were heading.”
Susquehannock 4 10 4 2 – 20
Goals: NO-Ryan Carver 3, Jarrett Bitzer 2, Jake Ward 2, Cayden Glatfelter, Nick Petrie. Sus-Doug Reinecke 4, Dom Eckels 4, Jake Wetzel 3, Daniel Kaliszak 3, Ben Oestrike 2, Tristan Coleman 2, Grant Johns. Assists: NO-Bitzer 2, Brady Courville, Carter Houck. Sus-Coleman 3, Oestrike 2, Kaliszak 2, Carter Kernan 2, Wetzel, Eckels. Saves: NO-Ethan Shearer 5, Cole Brakefield 5. Sus-Nick Blucher 7.
