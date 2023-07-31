PIRATES
Cashtown’s Braden Petty dives safely back to the bag ahead of a pickoff throw to first baseman Spencer Seaman during Monday’s South Penn League semifinal game at Cashtown. The Pirates won 8-0 to close out the Stars and advance to the championship series. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

A forfeit loss of Game 3 — after winning on the field — forced Cashtown to defeat Shippensburg a fourth time to win the South Penn League semifinal series.

The Buccos had no trouble doing so.

