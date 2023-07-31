A forfeit loss of Game 3 — after winning on the field — forced Cashtown to defeat Shippensburg a fourth time to win the South Penn League semifinal series.
The Buccos had no trouble doing so.
Marshall Mott and Cameron Bailey combined for a one-hitter in the Pirates’ 8-0 victory in Game 4 of their series Monday night at the Cashtown Community Fire Department. Cashtown was forced to forfeit after it was discovered that an ineligible player had been used in Saturday’s game.
Monday’s victory sets up a rematch of last year’s championship series between Cashtown and Hagerstown, which the Pirates won, 3-2. It’ll be the teams’ third time meeting for the title in the last four years and the fourth straight year that they’ll meet in the postseason.
“We knew how important it was to win (Monday) and I stressed that to the guys before the game,” Cashtown manager Eric Ketterman said. “We didn’t want to have to play a Game 5 with Ship and I didn’t want to have to burn any more of our pitching before we faced Hagerstown.”
The top-seeded Braves finished up their sweep of Frederick on Saturday and Game 1 of the best-of-5 championship series is set for Thursday at North Hagerstown High at 6 p.m.
“I expected to see Hagerstown in the playoffs at some point, whether it was the semifinals or the finals,” Ketterman said. “I feel like these two teams are playing the best baseball in the league right now.”
Things didn’t start off the greatest for Mott as the young southpaw walked the leadoff batter, Evan Wagaman, following a 10-pitch battle, but he quickly settled down and got out of the frame on 19 pitches.
“It definitely wasn’t the way that I wanted to start the game,” Mott said. “I think getting three quick outs was really important, because I knew I had to be efficient with my pitch count.”
Following the leadoff free pass, Mott retired the next 14 batters he faced, including punching out the side in the third. He did walk Spencer Seaman with two away in the top of the fifth of a still scoreless game, but struck out Adam Horst to cap his night on the rubber.
“My fastball command was great, I could move it in or out whenever I wanted,” Mott said. “I was able to drop my curveball in when I wanted, too.”
The lefty chalked up five no-hit frames and struck out seven against two walks. He threw strikes on 44 of his 66 pitches.
“Marshall has been on our roster for about eight years now, but he’s never really gotten to pitch very much and he’s wanted to contribute,” Ketterman said. “He’s busted his butt to get where he’s at and he pitched a great game for us tonight.”
Cashtown (19-16-1) had a hit in each of the first three innings but was unable to do anything with them as Ship starter Adam Horst buckled down and kept the hosts off the board through the first four innings.
Finally in the fifth, the Pirate bats began to click and they were able to take over the contest.
Dylan Ed began the rally with a single to left and he went around to third on a two-base error by left fielder Trevar Reed.
Zach Willilams followed with a single to break the deadlock, then Aden Juelich beat out a bunt. Another bunt by Zach Koons packed the sacks with no outs for Chase King.
King, who has been hotter than a fox in a forest fire in the playoffs, came through with a run-scoring single.
A fielder’s choice by Chris Schachle plated a run, then Bryce Rudisill roped a two-run double to put a cap on the five-run uprising.
Bailey replaced Mott on the bump in the sixth and mowed the Stars down on 14 pitches, as he struck out side.
“Cam is a catcher, so we knew that when we got him that he had an arm and the potential to be a good late-inning pitcher for us,” Ketterman said. “He looked really good tonight.”
The Pirates tacked on three more in the sixth with King doubling home a run and Schachle plating one with a single.
Ship (21-15) sandwiched a pair of outs around a walk in the top of the seventh, then Mike Williams came through with the visitors first knock of the evening when he dumped a single in front of Cashtown right fielder Braden Petty.
Bailey induced a flyout from Seaman to end it.
King had three more hits in Game 4 and has had at least two in all six of Cashtown’s postseason games. He’s hitting .600 (15-for-25) in the playoffs with eight runs scored, eight RBI and three stolen bases.
“I usually hit the reset button at the start of the playoff every year,” King said. “During the regular season, I’m trying to get my reps and my timing and be at my best during the playoffs.”
Ketterman added, “I’m really happy for Chase, because he really struggled early in the season. As he’s gotten hot, we’ve gotten hot as a team.”
Juelich also had a pair of knocks and swiped a pair of bags to continue his strong postseason as he’s now batting .556 (10-for-18) with six runs and five steals in six playoff games.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Shippensburg 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Cashtown 000 053 x — 8 12 0
Adam Horst, Evan Wagaman (5), Brayden Marchewka (6) and Carter Reid; Marshall Mott, Cameron Bailey (6) and Dylan Ed. WP-Mott. LP-Horst. SO-BB: Horst 3-1, Wagaman 2-4, Marchewka 1-0; Mott 7-2, Bailey 3-1. 2B: C-Chase King, Braden Petty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.