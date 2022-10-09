It was a battle of champions in the YAIAA Girls’ Tennis Singles Tournament title match when New Oxford sophomore Anya Rosenbach went up against Red Lion junior Lexie Lakatosh on Saturday morning at South Western.
Rosenbach entered as the defending Class 3A champ, while Lakatosh had brought home the title a year prior.
The match began with Rosenbach on serve and that usually means a 1-0 lead for her in the opening set. However, Lakatosh came out aggressively, returning Rosenbach’s serve with power and was able to break her serve and go up 1-0.
“Lexie is so good and she hits the ball so hard,” New Oxford head coach Travis Martin said. “She’s gonna look to push the pace early and try to overpower her opponent. Anya weathered that, which is what we talked about before the match and then went on the attack.”
Rosenbach returned the favor by breaking Lakatosh’s serve, then captured the next game to take a 2-1 lead on the way to a 6-2 set victory.
The second set was 6-1 in favor of Rosenbach as she claimed back-to-back titles.
Despite the lopsided scores, there were many long, drawn out rallies, though Rosenbach prevailed on a majority of them to earn the point.
“I try to stay consistent throughout my matches,” Rosenbach said. “She tries to push the pace and I had to withstand it. Once I did, I was able to take control of the match.”
The league title in her back pocket, Rosenbach moves onto the District 3 tournament with an eye on finishing in the top 3 and earning the state tournament bid that accompanies it. A year ago, she reached the semifinals and lost, then had to forfeit in the 3rd place match due to injury, narrowly missing a trip to states.
“I’m very proud of how I played (Saturday),” Rosenbach said. “I feel pretty good about my chances in districts. I’m going to do my best and hopefully I can qualify for states.”
New Oxford had five players reach the quarterfinals, though Rosenbach was the only one to reach the semis. The Colonials were represented in the fifth-place match by both Allison Horick and Kaelyn Balko, a match which Horick won.
That result makes Horick a candidate for one of the three at-large bids that will be in the district draw.
Susquehannock’s Peyton Joines, a senior who won the singles’ title when she was a freshman in 2019, defeated Central York’s Rachel Haupt in the third-place match.
“We sent seven girls to the tournament and all seven of them won their first round match,” Martin said. “Getting five in the quarterfinals is quite the accomplishment.”
The district singles tournament will be contested on Friday and Saturday at the Hershey Racquet Club, beginning at noon on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Before that, the Colonials will open district team tournament play on Thursday at 2 p.m. against Hempfield, also in Hershey. New Oxford went 16-0 in the regular season and is the top seed. The Black Knights went 11-2 during the regular season to nail down the eighth seed.
“I feel good about our chances in districts,” Martin said. “It’s not going to be easy, but we’re good enough to do it.”
Rosenbach added, “We’re all playing really well and we’re excited for districts.”
A year ago, the Colonials finished third in the district and had their season end in the first round of the state tournament against eventual state champion Conestoga.
On the 2A side Saturday morning, Delone Catholic’s Olivia Roth faced off with York Catholic’s Carina Roberts in the gold medal match.
Roberts downed Roth 6-1, 6-2 when they met during the regular season just under three weeks ago, but this match-up was much closer.
Roth earned her spot in the title match by upsetting top-seeded Abby Miller of York Suburban 8-6, 4-6, 6-4 in the semifinals on Friday.
In Saturday’s match, Roth was able to work her way to a 4-3 advantage in the opening set before Roberts turned it on and rallied for a 7-5 set win. The York Catholic junior cruised, 6-1, in the second set to take the title.
“My confidence was much higher after I won in the semifinals (Friday),” Roth said. “I felt like I could win the whole thing. Carina is one of my favorite players to go against.”
Delone head coach Denise Dunn added, “(Friday) was one of the best matches that Olivia has played. Carina is really steady and she pulled out that first set.”
Roth will be playing in the district singles tournament on Friday, starting at noon in Hershey.
Prior to that, the Squirette team, which earned the fourth seed in the D3 2A team tournament, will tangle with fifth-seeded Conrad Weiser on Tuesday at 3 p.m. at South Western. Delone had three players in the league tournament quarterfinals.
“Districts are a different animal,” Dunn said. “You really don’t know what you’re going up against. You know what seed you are and what seed your opponent is, but that’s about it.”
The YAIAA Doubles Tournaments begin at 2 p.m. on Monday with Class 3A action at South Western and 2A at Red Lion.
YAIAA Girls’ Tennis
Singles Tournament
Saturday — South Western H.S.
Class 3A
Fifth Place
6. Allison Horick (NO) d. 8. Kaelyn Balko (NO) 6-0, 6-0
Third Place
3. Rachel Haupt (CY) d. 4. Peyton Joines (Sus) 6-4, 6-0
Championship
1. Anya Rosenbach (NO) d. 2. Lexie Lakatosh (RL) 6-2, 6-1
Class 2A
Championship
2. Carina Roberts (YC) d. 3. Olivia Roth (DC) 7-5, 6-1
