HYA
Buy Now

Bermudian Springs freshman Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus (left) battles Burrell’s Cooper Hornack during a 127-pound bout in the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships on Thursday at Giant Center in Hershey. On Friday, Yacoviello-Andrus won his first two consolation bouts to secure a top-eight finish and a state medal. He will wrestle for bronze today after going 4-0 on Friday. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times).

 John Armstrong

The embrace was one mixed with sheer joy, elation and undoubtedly a bit of relief.

The instant after the official slapped the mat indicating a pin, Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus stood and looked to the corner of the mat reserved for coaches, raised his arms and dashed into a giant hug from his dad.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.