The embrace was one mixed with sheer joy, elation and undoubtedly a bit of relief.
The instant after the official slapped the mat indicating a pin, Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus stood and looked to the corner of the mat reserved for coaches, raised his arms and dashed into a giant hug from his dad.
A medal-clinching moment shared by father and son.
Yacoviello-Andrus produced what is sure to be a lifelong memory by winning a pair of consolation bouts on Friday morning in the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships in Hershey. The ultra-talented Eagle was emotional immediately following the victory as he processed the moment in a Giant Center hallway.
“I worked so hard this year and that was my goal to be able to get on the podium and medal,” he said. “To see it all pan out, and he’s been with me every single day helping me get to practice and coaching me and every single thing. He’s the reason I’m here. It’s really special that we were able to do this together.”
Yacoviello-Andrus will wrestle for bronze after pinning North East sophomore Cyrus Hurd in the fifth round of consolations. Hurd was the third regional champ Yacoviello-Andrus (44-6) defeated on Friday. Along the way, he also became the first freshman at Bermudian Springs to earn a state medal.
“That’s a helluva day,” said Dave McCollum, who has been Berm’s head coach for 46 years. “He just comes to wrestle. For a freshman, he keeps everything in the right perspective and he loves to wrestle.”
With five straight wins at Hershey under his belt and multiple goals checked off, Yacoviello-Andrus said he’d best describe Friday as “euphoria.”
“It’s kind of hard to take in,” he said. “It’s incredible.”
Yacoviello-Andrus needed overtime to win in Friday’s first round of consys where he edged Matthew Smith of Midd-West, 3-1. Smith was in superior position late in the third but Yacoviello-Andrus defused the situation by getting into a funk situation and forcing a stalemate.
Once in sudden victory, it was a drop-down shot on Smith’s right leg that delivered the victory.
The medal-clinching win over Montoursville’s David Kennedy in the blood round had its harrowing moments but Yacoviello-Andrus’s composure was part of what pulled him through sticky situations. Kennedy fired out of the chute and nearly dumped Yacoviello-Andrus twice, but good hips and heady wrestling prevented scoring, and the Eagle took Kennedy down and rode tight to lead 2-0 after a minute.
Kennedy escaped in the second and bulled forward but again Yacoviello-Andrus outslicked him and led 4-1. A wild flurry saw Kennedy nearly take the Berm freshman down to his back, but Yacoviello-Andrus reversed Kennedy after the takedown to hold a 6-4 lead going to the third.
There, Kennedy ran into a brisk hip-over by Yacoviello-Andrus, who didn’t allow him to budge for an instant before the official slapped the mat.
The Berm freshman kept the party going by taking out Southeast Region champ Artem Waltenbaugh of Faith Christian, 4-2. A couple of takedowns, including a picture-perfect blast double, did the trick.
He trailed Hurd 3-0 but never blinked, choosing neutral in the third period where he registered a takedown. After allowing an escape, Yacoviello-Andrus hit a hip-over and stuck Hurd to set up a shot at bronze today.
“I’ve been trying to hit that all tournament,” he said.
Getting into bigger stuff has come easily as the pressure of securing a medal evaporated on Friday morning.
“I was really worried about getting it locked in, playing conservative so I wouldn’t do something that would ruin my tournament,” he said. “Once I got the medal locked in I felt a ton of weight come off me and now I can implement what I want to do and have fun.”
While Yacoviello-Andrus realized a season-long goal, the state tournament ended for Biglerville’s Joey Ney (145) and Littlestown’s Cameron Mingee (139).
Ney’s exit came courtesy of Faith Christian sophomore Max Stein, a returning state medalist. Stein (39-10) rode out a 4-0 decision over the Canner in Friday morning’s opening round of consolations.
Ney appeared to take a 2-1 lead later in the second period after hitting a double-leg shot. After awarding the two points, the official immediately waived off the call as action continued. Stein then converted a takedown to take a 3-0 lead.
Choosing bottom to begin the third, Ney was unable to work clear of Stein, who remained parallel for most of the final two minutes.
Qualifying for – and reaching the second day of – the state tournament was an eye-opener for Ney.
“It’s amazing, just looking around seeing where you are,” he said. “Definitely the biggest crowd I’ve ever wrestled in front of. First match I was so nervous, but as it went on my nerves went away. Just go out there to have fun, it’s just a wrestling match.”
Digging in when things got tough was his most notable improvement over the course of the season, according to Ney.
“Not giving up in positions,” he said, pointing to Stein’s late cradle attempt. “In the beginning of the season if I got in that cradle position, nine times out of 10 I probably would’ve got pinned in that. I’m starting to defend well, getting to my setups better and attacks on my feet.”
Ney will be an anchor for a Biglerville team that is coming off a pair of division titles but must replace five district qualifiers who will be lost to graduation.
“It just makes me want to work harder,” he said of his time in Hershey. “I’ll be working all summer to get back here and get a medal around my neck.”
Mingee’s second pursuit of a state medal was halted on Friday morning when he dropped a 5-1 decision to Marion Center senior Liam Cornetto. Mingee (35-8) was even with Cornetto until the final few ticks of the abbreviated first period when Cornetto got in on a single-leg, lifted and finished for a takedown.
Mingee sprung free at the buzzer to make it 2-1.
A Cornetto escape was the lone scoring of the following frame, and Mingee returned that favor to begin the third.
Needing a takedown to draw even, Mingee pursued, attacked and worked a stalling call but was unable to penetrate Cornetto’s defenses. A last-ditch headlock attempt was countered for two, giving Cornetto the 5-1 victory.
Mingee concluded his junior campaign with an 88-25 career mark. He bettered his last year’s finishes at the sectional and district tournaments before placing fifth at regionals for the second straight season.
Yacoviello-Andrus meets Coen Bainey of Bald Eagle Area in today’s consolation finals. He vowed to remain true to his regiment until after the match, but then all bets are off.
“Most kids eat their heart out after weigh-ins, but you can’t do that,” he said. “I’m going to stay with my diet until after my match, and whatever happens, happens. I really want that bronze and then I’m going to get my French fries.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.