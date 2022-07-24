Biglerville 5, Mason-Dixon 1
Logan Brewer went the distance on the mound to lead the Black Sox to a sweep of the Rebels in Game 2 of the South Penn League quarterfinals Saturday afternoon at Oakside Community Park.
Brewer threw 119 pitches, 74 of them strikes, while yielding one run on eight hits with nine strikeouts and three walks.
Biglerville (18-14) pushed two runs across in the second on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Tyson Carpenter and an RBI single by Chase Long.
The Sox tacked on three runs in the fifth when Noah Ayers singled home a run, Brandon Miller worked a bases-loaded free pass and Pat Armor came home on a throwing error.
Biglerville advances to the semifinals for the first time since 2019 and will play at top-seeded Hagerstown on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Mason-Dixon’s campaign ends at 16-16.
Mason-Dixon 000 000 1 — 1 8 1
Biglerville 020 030 x — 5 8 0
Erich Kelch, Jason Whitney (5); Logan Brewer. SO-BB: Kelch 4-3, Whitney 2-1; Brewer 9-3. W-Brewer. L-Kelch.
Littlestown 5, Hanover 2
Justin Keith’s two-run triple keyed a four-run rally in the top of the fourth and the Dodgers rode that lead to victory over the Raiders in Game 2 of their South Penn League quarterfinal series Saturday afternoon at Diller Field.
Littlestown (23-9) was holding a 2-0 advantage when Keith drove a ball to right that plated Brandon Naill and Trent Copenhaver. Sam Wertz followed with a single to bring Keith home.
Hanover (14-17-1) got a run back in the fourth and then added another in the sixth. The Raiders had two on with two outs in the sixth when Keith came on in relief and retired the next hitter. He worked a spotless seventh to earn the four-out save.
Keith and Travis Inch each had two knocks to pace the Dodger offense, while Wade Linebaugh had a pair of hits for the hosts.
Littlestown advances to the semifinals where it will face Cashtown beginning on Tuesday.
Littlestown 001 400 0 — 5 8 2
Hanover 000 101 0 — 2 3 2
Calvin Benevento, Trent Copenhaver (4), Justin Keith (6); Pat Brady, Clint Roche (5). SO-BB: Benevento 2-2, Copenhaver 1-1, Keith 0-0; Brady 1-3, Roche 0-0. W — Copenhaver. L — Brady. 3B: L-Keith.
Hagerstown 2, New Oxford 0
New Oxford ace Nick Schreiber didn’t allow the juggernaut Brave offense to record a hit until there were two outs in the top of the eighth, but the visitors scored twice in that fateful frame to defeat the homestanding Twins in Game 2 of their South Penn League quarterfinal series Saturday afternoon.
Schreiber worked all eight frames and allowed one earned run with eight strikeouts and four walks. He threw strikes on 71 of his 114 pitches.
Hagerstown ace Mikey Hawbaker was outstanding, as well. Hawbaker went the distance and allowed one hit, a single by Schreiber with two down in the first. He punched out 13 hitters and issued one free pass. He threw 69 strikes out of the 101 pitches that he threw.
The Braves’ runs came home on singles by Jarrett Biesecker and Justin Lewis.
Hagerstown (31-0-1) advances to face Biglerville in the semifinals on Tuesday at home at 6 p.m while the Twins’ season wraps up at 10-22.
Hagerstown 000 000 02 — 2 2 1
New Oxford 000 000 00 — 0 1 0
Mikey Hawbaker; Nick Schreiber. SO-BB: Hawbaker 13-1; Schreiber 8-4. W — Hawbaker. L — Schreiber.
