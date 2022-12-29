MOUNT
Mount St. Mary’s junior Jessica Tomasetti (22) shoots over Andrea Hernangomez of Fairfield during their game on Thursday afternoon at Knott Arena. The visiting Stags held off a late push to claim a 62-56 win. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Mount St. Mary’s University erased an 8-point third quarter deficit to take a 1-point lead early in the fourth quarter but was unable to hold on in a 62-56 loss to visiting Fairfield University in MAAC women’s basketball action Thursday afternoon at Knott Arena in Emmitsburg.

Fairfield (7-5, 3-0) led 36-28 following Janelle Brown’s steal and layup at the 6:01 mark of the third, but the Stags went cold for the rest of the frame as the Mount closed its deficit to 44-40 heading for the final stanza.

