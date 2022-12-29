Mount St. Mary’s University erased an 8-point third quarter deficit to take a 1-point lead early in the fourth quarter but was unable to hold on in a 62-56 loss to visiting Fairfield University in MAAC women’s basketball action Thursday afternoon at Knott Arena in Emmitsburg.
Fairfield (7-5, 3-0) led 36-28 following Janelle Brown’s steal and layup at the 6:01 mark of the third, but the Stags went cold for the rest of the frame as the Mount closed its deficit to 44-40 heading for the final stanza.
Jessica Tomasetti tickled the twine with a triple to begin the fourth quarter for the Mount to shave the deficit to 44-43, then her trifecta at the 8:33 mark made it 47-46.
The Mount (5-7, 1-2) then got a stop and a bucket from Michaela Harrison that gave the hosts a 48-47 edge.
Brown’s triple on the ensuing trip put the visitors back in front to stay and they grew their advantage to 54-48 on Brown’s bucket with 5:34 remaining.
Trailing 55-48, the Mount received a hoop from Natalie Villaflor and Tomasetti’s third make from downtown in the stanza to slice the lead to 55-53 with 3:02 left.
“Tomasetti is a big-time player,” Mount head coach Antoine White said. “She scores the ball well from all over the floor.”
Given three chances on its next possession, Fairfield finally came through with a free throw from Andrea Hernangomez with 2:27 to go.
“They’re a tough team to defend with their size,” White said. “We got some stops, but couldn’t get enough rebounds. We gave them too many second chances.”
Fairfield pulled down 13 offensive rebounds on the afternoon.
The Mount drew to within 58-56 on Aryna Taylor’s bomb with 2:01 left and the hosts followed that up with a stop on defense.
With a chance to tie or go ahead, the Mount turned the ball over with 1:27 to play and Callie Cavanaugh scored at the other end to boost the visitors’ edge to 60-56 with 1:15 remaining.
Izabella Nicoletti-Leite put the game away with a jumper with 18 seconds to go.
“That’s a very good team with a lot of talented players,” White said. “We played hard, but we didn’t play smart.”
The Mount took a 10-6 lead halfway through the first quarter before the Stags ripped off the next nine. A transition layup by Tomasetti right before the first quarter horn cut the lead to 15-12.
Cavanaugh’s bucket with 5:46 to play until the half gave Fairfield a 21-13 lead, but the Mount responded with a 9-1 spurt that culminated when Taylor canned a jumper with 3:22 to play until intermission.
The Mount failed to scratch for the rest of the half and went to the break trailing, 27-22.
Tomasetti paced the Mount with 19 points as she connected on 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. Villaflor, Taylor and Jo Raflo each pitched in with nine. Villaflor and Isabella Hunt were both saddled with foul trouble and finished well below their season averages for minutes per game. They both average 30 mpg and Hunt played 18, while Villaflor played 22.
“It’s tough when you’ve got two starters in foul trouble and they can’t play their normal minutes because of it,” White. “That said, you can complain about the officials’ calls all you want, it doesn’t matter. You’ve got to adjust to what is and isn’t being called in each particular game.”
For the Stags, Brown tallied 19 points to go with eight boards, while Cavanaugh had 15 and Nicoletti-Leite tossed in 11.
Hernangomez, the younger sister of NBA players Willy Hernangomez and Juancho Hernangomez, finished with five points and eight rebounds. Juancho played Bo Cruz in the movie “Hustle” which was released earlier this year and starred Adam Sandler as an assistant coach and scout for the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Mount returns to the floor with a road tilt at Quinnipiac University on Saturday at 1 p.m. Their next home contest is against Rider University on Saturday Jan. 7 at 1 p.m.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
