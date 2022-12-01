An excellent defensive effort was offset by an abysmal shooting night in Gettysburg College’s 48-43 loss to Dickinson College in Centennial Conference women’s basketball action Thursday night at Bream Gym.
Gettysburg (3-2, 2-1) shot just 17 of 58 (29 percent) from the field and scored 19 points below its season average.
“We’ve got a lot of things that we’ve got to work on,” Gettysburg head coach Nate Davis said. “Talk about our struggles on offense all you want, but their effort was better than ours tonight. We got outworked all over the place.”
The Bullets had used one big quarter in each of their previous two games to defeat Johns Hopkins and McDaniel, but the excellent stanza never came against the Red Devils.
“We focus on defense every day in practice, that’s always our mindset,” Dickinson head coach Aby Diop said. “We were locked in all night and we executed well.”
Dickinson (4-2, 3-1) held a 36-30 edge to begin the final frame and that advantage shrunk to 36-32 when Gettysburg freshman Alayna Arnolie connected on a pair of freebies with 8:26 left.
The visitors responded with the next five on an old-fashioned 3-point play by Gina Neigel and a hoop by Caitlin Blackman to make it 41-32 with 6:26 remaining.
A short Gettysburg spurt sliced the lead to 41-36, but the Devils pushed the lead up to 46-38 on Blackman’s charity tosses with 0:37 to play, putting the game out of reach.
“We had poor execution and understanding of the game tonight,” Davis said. “We’ve got to take better shots than we have been and if we do, our offense will improve. It’s a long season and we’ve got time to improve and get to where we want to be as a team.”
On the season, Gettysburg is shooting 33.5 percent from the field as a team and averaging 58 ppg.
The Devils scored the first four points of the night and held a 6-4 advantage before a Mackenzie Szlosek bucket and a triple from Kylie Holcomb pushed the Bullets in front, 9-6 and that was the largest lead of the night for the hosts.
The guests pocketed the last five points of the opening stanza and the first four of the second quarter to hold a 15-9 lead before Gettysburg responded with a 7-0 spurt that was capped by a Szlosek bucket that pushed the Bullets in front, 16-15.
Dickinson trailed 18-17 before Mia Chapman knocked down a jumper to put her team ahead for good with 2:02 to play until halftime.
The halftime score stood at 23-20 and the Bullets trailed, 25-23, after Emily Violante’s 3-point play with 7:34 to go in the third quarter.
The Bullets got no closer the rest of the way as Dickinson answered with an 8-0 run.
Arnolie led the way for the Orange & Blue with nine markers, while AB Holsinger and Shinya Lee came off the bench to toss in eight points, apiece. Lee added eight boards, five blocks and three steals to her stat line.
The Devils were paced by 13 points from Clair Marion and 12 points and eight boards from Kate Montgomery..
The win pushes Dickinson into a first-place tie with Muhlenberg (4-2, 3-1).
“We want to win and not just compete with the top teams in our conference,” Diop said. “We work hard everyday to get better and this should be a real confidence boost for our girls.”
The Bullets return to action with a road contest at Washington College on Saturday at 1 p.m. Their next home tilt will be when Haverford College visits on Wednesday Jan. 4 at 6 p.m.
