Dickinson College’s Kate Montgomery blocks a shot by Gettysburg’s Mackenzie Szlosek during Thursday’s Centennial Conference game in Gettysburg. Montgomery recorded eight rebounds to help the Red Devils win, 48-43. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

An excellent defensive effort was offset by an abysmal shooting night in Gettysburg College’s 48-43 loss to Dickinson College in Centennial Conference women’s basketball action Thursday night at Bream Gym.

Gettysburg (3-2, 2-1) shot just 17 of 58 (29 percent) from the field and scored 19 points below its season average.

