For each of the last three seasons, Ella Billman was the fulcrum of New Oxford’s offense, scoring 43 percent of the Colonials’ points during the 2021-22 season.
But when the senior went down with a knee injury two weeks prior to the start of this season, head coach Mike Englar had to scrap all of his offensive plans for the Ox this season.
Senior point guard Timberley Linebaugh, who had long been the team’s point guard, was thrust into more of a scoring role to give the Colonials a better chance of winning.
Linebaugh has responded by averaging a career-best 9.3 ppg, and posted 20 points in the team’s 44-20 victory over Gettysburg in a non-division girls’ basketball contest Monday night on the Warriors’ home floor.
“Timberley is our leader. She’s had to be our sole veteran leader with Ella being out and she’s really stepped into the role,” Englar said. “I’ve asked her to be more aggressive in looking for her shot, which is a change for her. She’d always looked to set her teammates up, but she’s responded well for the most part. I’ve had to remind her a few times to be more aggressive, but not too often.”
When Linebaugh exited the game for good with just under three minutes left, she had outscored Gettysburg by herself, 20-16.
“Timberley shot the ball really well tonight and we lost her a few times,” Gettysburg head coach Jeff Bair said. “That and we turned the ball over too much.”
It took three minutes for either team to score and the Ox got on the board first when Lily Crabbs split a pair of free throws at the 4:48 mark of the opening stanza.
Linebaugh’s back-to-back triples jumped the lead to 7-0 and the Warriors finally got on the board when Madeline Delaney connected from beyond the arc with 2:17 to play in the frame.
A hoop by Emma Raville to begin the second quarter cut the lead to 7-5 and the Warriors grabbed the lead when Lydia Floreck banked in a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 5:12 to go in the half.
Gettysburg (1-13) didn’t score again for the rest of the half and Linebaugh buried a trio of bombs in the last 3:48 of the quarter, the first of which halted a seven-minute scoring drought.
A couple of inside buckets by Crabbs to begin the second half bumped the Ox’s lead to 20-8.
“They were playing zone on defense and it gave us some trouble,” Englar said. “Timberley hitting six 3-pointers helped to open things up for us some.”
Sofia Royer’s bucket at the 4:38 mark of the third quarter ended Gettysburg’s run of just under nine minutes without a single point and cut the lead to 20-10.
New Oxford (4-11) was able to pull away the rest of the third quarter and led 31-12 heading for the final stanza.
The Colonials kept things going and assumed their largest advantage of the night when freshman Georgia Mummert knocked down a long one with 4:43 left to make it 42-14.
“I thought we played well tonight,” Englar said. “Our defense played well, but our offense is still a work in progress.”
He continued, “We’re taking some baby steps toward improving, but the potential is there for us to continue improving. Our young girls are already talking about what they want to do in the offseason to get better and that’s great to hear.”
It’ll be a quick turnaround for the Warriors as they host Shippensburg today, while the Ox plays at South Western on Wednesday.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
New Oxford 7 9 15 13 — 44
Gettysburg 3 5 4 8 — 20
New Oxford (44): Kelbie Linebaugh 2 0-0 5, Sydney Flesch 1 0-0 2, Georgia Mummert 2 1-2 6, Mya McGregor 2 0-0 4, Timberley Linebaugh 7 0-0 20, Lily Myers 1 0-0 2, Lily Crabbs 2 1-2 5. Non-scorers: Kei. Linebaugh, Leatherman, Anderson. Totals: 17 2-4 44.
Gettysburg (20): Emma Raville 1 1-3 3, Addison Caywood 0 4-6 4, Madeline Delaney 2 0-0 5, Sofia Royer 1 0-0 2, Megha Makkenchery 0 1-2 1, Mackenzie Kibler 0 0-1 0, Lydia Floreck 2 0-2 5. Non-scorers: Barrick, Picarelli, Martinez. Totals: 6 6-14 20.
3-pointers: NO-T. Linebaugh 6, K. Linebaugh, Mummert; G-Delaney, Floreck. JV: Gettysburg 31, New Oxford 21.
