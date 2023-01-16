LINEBAUGH
Buy Now

New Oxford’s Timberley Linebaugh takes a shot in the lane during Monday’s non-conference game at Gettysburg. Linebaugh scored 20 points in New Oxford’s 44-20 win. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

For each of the last three seasons, Ella Billman was the fulcrum of New Oxford’s offense, scoring 43 percent of the Colonials’ points during the 2021-22 season.

But when the senior went down with a knee injury two weeks prior to the start of this season, head coach Mike Englar had to scrap all of his offensive plans for the Ox this season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.