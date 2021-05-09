In victory lane, TJ Stutts was not shy about sharing that the World of Outlaws format is his favorite as a driver. The format worked in Stutts’ favor on Saturday night in Lincoln Speedway’s Outlaw Tune-up. Stutts timed third quick against a field of 37 cars, won his heat, the dash and the $4,000-to-win feature. The win was his first 410 victory at Lincoln, where he has three victories in the 358 division.

After winning the 6-lap dash, Stutts started on the pole. Current point leader, Alan Krimes, lined up second for the start of the 30-lap feature.

Stutts led the field into turn 1 with Krimes, Chase Dietz and Jim Siegel racing behind him.

Anthony Macri got by Dylan Cisney on the start to get into the top five. Macri got under Siegel in turns 1 and 2 on lap 4 for fourth while Freddie Rahmer went to work on Siegel for fifth.

Lapped traffic loomed ahead of Stutts on lap 6 as Krimes and Dietz battled for second. Dietz took the runner-up spot coming out of turn 4 on lap 7.

Dietz was using the high line, leaving the bottom open for Krimes to stay close. Macri closed in on the top three as they worked their way through lapped traffic.

The first caution of the race came on lap 15 for Matt Campbell when he was sitting backwards in turns 1 and 2.

Stutts led Dietz, Krimes, Rahmer and Macri to the cone for the restart.

Dietz got a good run on Stutts and looked to the inside of the leader in turns 1 and 2. Dietz tried a slider in turns 3 and 4 and had the lead for a moment before Stutts took it back coming out of turn 4.

Macri got fourth from Rahmer but Rahmer took the spot back at the line. Macri and Rahmer continued to battle as the two swapped positions multiple times each lap.

Stutts was pulling away from Dietz and the rest of the field as he caught lapped traffic again with seven laps to go.

The battle for fourth and fifth between Rahmer and Macri was still hot as the laps wound down.

Dietz closed in on Stutts with two laps to go. Dietz was all over Stutts on the last lap and gave it all he had as they raced to the checkered flag. Stutts crossed the line .064 ahead of Dietz. Krimes finished third. Rahmer got back by Macri one last time to take fourth by .001 seconds at the line.

Stutts’ win was his first in the 410 division since 2019 and he shared in victory lane, “If you would have asked me two week ago, I was ready to retire and put someone else in.”

Next up at Lincoln is the first round of the PA Posse vs. World of Outlaws battle in the Gettysburg Clash on Wednesday.

LINCOLN SPEEDWAY

Saturday

410 Sprints

Feature (30 laps): 1. 11-TJ Stutts ($4,000); 2. 39-Chase Dietz; 3. 87-Alan Krimes; 4. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 5. 39M-Anthony Macri; 6. 59-Jim Siegel; 7. 88-Devon Borden; 8. 5-Dylan Cisney; 9. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 10. 48-Danny Dietrich; 11. 75-Tyler Ross; 12. 5W-Lucas Wolfe; 13. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 14. 38-Cory Haas; 15. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 16. 1X-Chad Trout; 17. 99M-Kyle Moody; 18. 72-Tim Shaffer; 19. 44-Dylan Norris; 20. 21-Matt Campbell; 21. 11A-Austin Bishop (DNF); 22. 90-Jordan Givler (DNF); 23. 17B-Steve Buckwalter (DNF); 24. 7-Trey Hivner (DNF)

Lap leaders: Stutts (1-30)

Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 39M-Anthony Macri; 2. 8B-Devon Borden; 3. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 4. 1X-Chad Trout; 5. 75-Tyler Ross; 6. 11A-Austin Bishop; 7. 90-Jordan Givler; 8. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 9. 49H-Bradley Howard; 10. 8-Billy Dietrich (DNF)

Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 5-Dylan Cisney; 2. 39-Chase Dietz; 3. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 4. 38-Cory Haas; 5. 21-Matt Campbell; 6. 99M-Kyle Moody; 7. 19-Troy Wagaman; 8. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 9. 24-Jeff Halligan

Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 11-TJ Stutts; 2. 5W-Lucas Wolfe; 3. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 4. 48-Danny Dietrich; 5. 17B-Steve Buckwalter; 6. 72-Tim Shaffer; 7. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe; 8. 23-Chris Arnold; 9. 11P-Greg Plank

Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 87-Alan Krimes; 2. 59-Jim Siegel; 3. 7-Trey Hivner; 4. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 5. 44-Dylan Norris; 6. 19M-Landon Myers; 7. 21T-Scott Fisher; 8. 97-Brie Hershey; 9. 9-Dalton Dietrich (DNF)

Dash (6 laps): 1. 11-TJ Stutts; 2. 87-Alan Krimes; 3. 39-Chase Dietz; 4. 59-Jim Siegel; 5. 5-Dylan Cisney; 6. 39M-Anthony Macri; 7. 5W-Lucas Wolfe; 8. 8B-Devon Borden

Consy (10 laps): 1. 11A-Austin Bishop; 2. 90-Jordan Givler; 3. 99M-Kyle Moody; 4. 72-Tim Shaffer; 5. 19M-Landon Myers; 6. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe; 7. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 8. 21T-Scott Fisher; 9. 19-Troy Wagaman; 10. 24-Jeff Halligan; 11. 23-Chris Arnold; 12. 11P-Greg Plank; 13. 97-Brie Hershey (DNF); 14. 16A-Aaron Bollinger (DNS); 15. 49H-Bradley Howard (DNS); 16. 9-Dalton Dietrich (DNS); 17. 8-Billy Dietrich (DNS)

Super Sportsman

Feature (25 laps): 1. 3B-Matt Enders ($1,000); 2. 360-Jay Fannasy; 3. 77-Russ Mitten; 4. 75-Kenny Edkin; 5. 70D-Frankie Herr; 6. 10H-Dave Hollar; 7. 1A-Chase Gutshall; 8. 35-John Edkin; 9. 19R-Eric Rutz; 10. 2M-Matt Ondek; 11. 5D-Luke Deatrick; 12. 8-Rich Eichelberger; 13. 22-Daniel John; 14. 38-Allan Hallman; 15. 88X-Fred Shipley; 16. 30-Scott Dellinger; (DNF); 17. 71K-Tyler Wolford (DNF); 18. 16R-Ryan Rutz (DNF); 19. 8M-Chris Meleason (DNS); 20. 29-Adam Wray (DNS)

Lap leaders: Enders (1-25)

Heat winners: Edkin, Herr

Extreme Stocks

Feature (20 laps): 1. 79-Patrick McClane; 2. 97-Donnie Broderick; 3. 47-Bob Scott Jr; 4. 54-Chase Rehbein; 5. 7J-Jordan Fulton; 6. 97X-Paul Sylvester; 7. 91-Will Long; 8. 6G-Gordie Marshall; 9. 7F-Hunter Fulton; 10. 64-Brandon Wanner; 11. 33-Michael Goodwin (DNF); 12. 51-Jeremy Stremmel (DNF); 13. 7JR-Johnny Palm (DNF); 14. LAZY8-John Wright (DNF); 15. 97J-Richard Daughtrey (DNS); 16. 41W-Tommy Slanker (DNS)

Heat winners: Palm, McClane