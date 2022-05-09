The stakes couldn’t possibly be any higher for a regular season game when Bermudian Springs and Littlestown met on the softball diamond on a beautiful Monday afternoon.
The Eagles and Thunderbolts entered the contest tied for the YAIAA-3 lead and held the top two spots in the District 3 Class 3A power rankings.
With Berm’s Tori Murren and L-town’s Chelsey Stonesifer both on top of their games from the circle, it was tight all the way and the Eagles finally emerged on top with a 3-1 Senior Day victory in York Springs.
“There was a lot riding on this game and it certainly felt like a postseason game,” Berm head coach Ed Kennell said. “It feels like you’re looking in the mirror playing against them.”
Littlestown head coach James Loveless said of the matchup: “I feel that if we played them ten times, that each team would win five of them. You want to build up and peak heading into the postseason and that’s the type of game that this was.”
The victory avenges a 4-3 loss by the Eagles in the teams’ first meeting on April 13 at Littlestown.
Bermudian (16-2, 14-1) clinched at least a share of the division title with the win, the first division title of any kind for the Eagles in softball since 2010. They can capture the title outright with a win over Kennard-Dale on Wednesday. A slip-up in that one by Berm and a Littlestown victory over William Penn would mean a shared title.
“We only have one banner in our gym for softball and that’s something that I’m always reminding the girls of, and have since we last won in 2010,” Kennell said. “Now, it won’t be so lonely in there.”
Murren and Stonesifer each hung donuts on the board over the first four frames, though the Eagles certainly had their chances early on.
Berm had two on with none out in the second following a pair of Bolt miscues to start the inning, but Stonesifer responded with three straight strikeouts to extinguish the threat.
Then in the third, Hannah Metzger and Hannah Chenault each singled with one down, but a strikeout and groundout ended that threat.
Littlestown (15-3, 13-2) finally broke the deadlock in the fifth when Carly Chaney reached on an error with one down and ended up on third following another blunder. She came home with the game’s first run when Carli Thayer beat out an infield single.
Down 1-0 in the sixth, Chenault smoked a lead off triple to deep left and came home on Maddie Reever’s groundout to even things at 1-1.
Murren then walked before Kemper’s belt to the gap in right-center sent her motoring around from first with the go-ahead run as Kemper slid into third with a three-bagger.
“I just wanted to put the ball in play and I knew my team was counting on me to do that,” Kemper said when asked of her plan. “They were pitching us outside all day, so I was expecting a pitch out there.”
Maddie Stephens’ RBI groundout plated pinch runner Kiera Shaffer to boost the hosts’ edge to 3-1.
Murren fanned the first hitter of the top of the seventh before Emma Peart singled to bring the tying run to the plate in Thayer, who appeared to have a hit when she popped a flare over the head of Kemper at shortstop, but Kemper raced back and made a snow cone catch for the second out.
“I was just trying my hardest to get there and I wasn’t sure if I could,” Kemper admitted. “I was so excited when I caught it that I started shaking.”
Bailey Rucker followed with a single to bring Stonesifer to the plate with a chance to tie the game, but Murren sat her down on strikes to end it.
“I felt pretty good going out for the seventh inning with a two-run lead,” Murren said. “I handled (Stonesifer) well earlier in the game, so I tried to do the same thing.”
Murren yielded one unearned run on four hits with 12 strikeouts and two walks. She threw strikes on 75 of her 107 pitches.
“I thought Tori did a great job of controlling the tempo when she was pitching today,” Kennell said. “She had good stuff and we mixed things up with speeds and locations.”
Stonesifer was excellent in defeat, as well. She worked six innings and allowed three runs and four hits with nine punch outs and two free passes. Out of her 99 pitches, 67 of them were strikes.
“Chelsey was excellent today, but so was their pitcher. So credit both of them for pitching very well,” Loveless said. “We had some chances to score, but we didn’t seize our opportunities. We struck out way too much.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Littlestown 000 010 0 — 1 4 2
Bermudian 000 003 x — 3 4 2
Chelsey Stonesifer and Destiny Henderson; Tori Murren and Hannah Chenault. SO-BB: Stonesifer 9-2; Murren 12-2. W-Murren. L-Stonesifer. 3B: BS-Maya Kemper, Chenault.
