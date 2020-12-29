When we last left the New Oxford boys basketball program, the Colonials were set to enter the quarterfinals of the PIAA tournament under first-year head coach Nate Myers.
One pandemic later and the Ox will look remarkably different following the graduation of stars Abdul Janneh and Brayden Long, as well as key pieces Noah Strausbaugh and twins Dawuan and Tayshawn Golden. Add into that the transfer of rim-running big Thomas Haugh and suddenly the Colonials are looking to replace 74 percent of their offensive production from a year ago.
“First of all, you don’t just replace guys like Abdul, Noah and Brayden,” Myers said. “Those were special kids and special talents, so it’s going to obviously have to be a group effort to replace those sorts of things.”
Of returning scoring from a year ago, 81 percent comes from senior guard Connor Jenkins who will be the focal point of the New Oxford offense in 2021. Jenkins averaged 13.2 points per game a year ago.
“It’s going to be very different knowing that we lost a lot of pieces from last year,” Jenkins said. “But we have sets that coach Myers wants us to run and execute and if we do that as a team we should be in good shape.”
Myers and his team were able to get in nine days of practice prior to the latest COVID-19 shutdowns and he pointed out Torbyn Eakins, Braden Carver and Nick Lawrence, all of whom are seniors, as players he feels could impress.
“Connor Jenkins is obviously going to be a huge focal point of what we do, but we have some guys we really like as well,” Myers said. “We have a lot of maturity and seniority, even if it’s with guys who haven’t gotten a ton of varsity minutes.”
Myers added that not having any summer league games or non-conference games to start the season is a difficulty, but one that he knows other teams are facing as well.
“You really didn’t have much of a summer at all,” he said. “We got some open gyms in, but there were no summer leagues or team camps where you really get to develop that chemistry. Everyone is in the same boat so we’re just going to try to deal with it as best we can.”
He added that the team met over the summer to discuss its goals for the season and that he feels if they work hard enough, they can achieve all of what they hope to. Jenkins, meanwhile, says that he expects the Colonials to surprise a lot of doubters.
“Our expectations for this year are to prove a lot of people who have been doubting us wrong,” he said. “Having so many new players on the court is definitely going to be a change, but most of us have been playing together throughout the years and have been preparing for this situation. So we’re excited and we feel ready to go out there and play well.”
One aspect that Jenkins says he learned last year is to leave everything on the court, and that he feels if New Oxford does that, it will lead to success.
“Every minute matters,” he said. “You’ve got to play 100 percent whenever you’re on the court, whether it’s for two minutes or the whole game, and this year especially we’re going to have to create our own energy with limited fans.”
Myers, who just celebrated his first holiday season without coaching in a tournament since 1997, says he’s trying to take every coming day in stride.
“This whole situation has just been crazy,” he said. “You just never know every day what’s going to happen or what’s going to change. So we’re trying to appreciate any time we get to spend together out on the court.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.