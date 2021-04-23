Gettysburg cleanup hitter Ella Andras had nothing to show for her first four trips to the plate, despite hitting the ball hard a couple of times.
But with two outs and the bases loaded in a tie game in the top of the eighth, Andras came through with a two-run single to plate the go-ahead runs in the Warriors’ 7-5 victory over New Oxford in softball action Friday afternoon.
Makayla Shafer began the rally with a one-out single, then following a flyout, Kaelyn Blocher reached on an error, before Rachel Keller drew a four-pitch walk to pack the sacks.
With a 2-1 count, Andras lined a single into centerfield that chased home Shafer and Blocher.
“I was a little nervous, but I was able to stay relaxed enough to get a hit,” Andras said. “I have a lot of confidence in myself.”
Gettysburg head coach Max Laing added, “We needed a base hit right there and I trust Ella not to swing at bad pitches. She got a solid single right when and where we needed it.”
Jenna Brasee went to the circle for the bottom of the eighth looking to finish off a complete game victory for the Warriors and retired the Colonials on a fly out and a pair of pop outs.
“We hit some balls very hard, but right at people today,” New Oxford head coach Vince Hall said. “We’ve cost ourselves all season with errors to give away games.”
Laing said of the Ox, “They’ve had some tight games and lost to some really good teams, so I expected this to be a tough one. Going extra innings to get the win makes this one a little extra special.”
Gettysburg (11-1) scored the game’s first run in the top of the second when Aubreigh DeFriece reached on an error to score Abby Hurst, who had tripled to lead off the inning.
But the advantage was short-lived, as the hosts answered with a run in their half of the frame when Paige Dill lifted a sac fly to score Courtney Smith.
The third inning also saw each team plate a run with Keller doubling home Blocher for the Warriors and Alyssa Walters hitting a sac fly to score Brooklyn Hodges to level things for New Oxford.
Brasee’s two-bagger and Blocher’s sac fly in the fourth gave Gettysburg a 4-2 lead and the visitors added another tally in the fifth when Samantha Carbaugh singled home Hurst.
New Oxford (2-7) evened knotted things at 5-5 in the fifth with a three-spot, as Jordan Hess supplied the biggest piece to the rally when she belted a two-run double to the gap in right-center.
“We have a good lineup, but we sorta fall off after about five hitters,” Hall said. “Gettysburg is a relentless team up and down the lineup. There aren’t many easy outs there.”
Gettysburg put together a 13-hit attack with two hits apiece from Brasee, Keller, DeFriece and Shafer. The seven runs are half of what the Warriors entered the contest scoring per game and represented their lowest scoring output of the campaign.
Hess led the Ox’s offense with three knocks, while Widerman had two.
The win moves Gettysburg to within two wins of the school record for victories in a season.
“We’ve talked about it,” Laing said of his team’s chances to set a new single season standard for victories. “But we also talked about taking it one game at a time. Because that’s really all you can do.”
The win puts Gettysburg into sixth place in the District 3-5A power rankings and makes it nearly three weeks since the Warriors’ last lost to Kennard-Dale on April 6. They’re get a chance to redeem that loss on Wednesday when they travel to take on the Rams.
Both teams return to the diamond on Monday with Gettysburg playing at Delone Catholic and the Colonials welcoming York Suburban.
On Wednesday, the Warriors play at Kennard-Dale, who handed Gettysburg it’s only defeat of the season, a 12-9 setback on April 6.
Gettysburg 011 210 02 — 7 13 1
New Oxford 011 030 00 — 5 10 3
Jenna Brasee and Rachel Keller; Paige Dill and Ellie Widerman. WP: Brasee. LP: Dill. SO-BB: G-Brasee 4-1; NO-Dill 3-2. 2B: G-Brasee; NO-Jordan Hess. 3B: G-Abby Hurst.
