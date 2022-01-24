The pressure of trying to reach 1,000 points in a high school basketball career can be a lot.
It’s even greater when everyone in the gym is there to see you, and you alone.
With the result of Monday’s non-conference matchup between Gettysburg and Chambersburg never really in doubt — the Warriors took a resounding 59-28 win — all eyes were fixed on Gettysburg senior guard Camryn Felix.
Felix entered the contest just 16 points shy of 1,000 for her illustrious career. So, with 14 points already down and 2:26 left on the clock in the third quarter, the crowd came to its feet when Felix joined a two-on-one fast break with teammate Autumn Oaster. Oaster took a pair of dribbles and laid a pass directly into the path of Felix, who easily converted the layup for point No. 1,000.
“A thousand points has always been a goal of mine personally,” Felix said afterward. “I’m very big on team goals in addition to individual accomplishments. I always put the team first, but this has always been a goal of mine and I knew it was reachable going in.”
Felix has been at the center of attention for most of her high school career, having first broken out as a freshman on Delone Catholic’s 2019 state title winning team. She then made the move to Gettysburg where she helped the Warriors to a 2020 District 3 championship and a 2021 district finals appearance.
A sharpshooter who led the area in 3-pointers a year ago, Felix entered her senior season with 797 points, just 203 shy of the 1,000 mark. While she began the season a bit slowly by her standards, Gettysburg coach Jeff Bair says she’s really found her way of late.
“She’s definitely really stepped up the last two weeks,” Bair said. “We just hope we can keep riding it as long as we can, because we’re going to need her, we need every player.”
Felix started Monday’s quest for 1,000 on a high note, hitting two early trifectas to send her on her way. But some bad bounces and shooting woes the rest of the half meant she entered the halftime break with just eight points.
“I was really hoping I was going to get it out of the way early if I’m being honest,” she said with a smile. “But I knew it was it was going to happen tonight. I had a lot of faith. I just had to keep shooting.”
She reaches the mark just under a year after backcourt mate Anne Bair did the same. The two, who combined for 43 of Gettysburg’s 59 points on Monday, have formed one of the best backcourts in District 3 over the last few years.
“It says it all when I had to score two more points and Anne stops and sets me up at the volleyball line to shoot it,” Felix said of their relationship. “Unfortunately, I missed. She was like ‘there’s no other way I wanted you to score 1,000 points than at the volleyball line for a 3-pointer’ because that’s our shot.”
Felix becomes the fourth Times Area girls’ basketball player to hit the 1,000-point marker this year, joining Delone Catholic’s Giana Hoddinott and Bermudian Springs’ Bailey Oehmig and Hannah Chenault. Additionally, Hanover senior Jaycie Miller entered the week just 27 points from the milestone.
“Basketball’s just different than it was,” Jeff Bair said of phenomenon. “Especially on the girls’ side. Girls can be successful for four years, so they get four years to contribute. And our league, as a group of seniors, is just very talented. They’ve each had lots of opportunities at their own individual schools and that’s been awesome. Hopefully you’ll see that through districts and states, how our league just stands up.”
The Warriors, who sit atop the District 3 Class 5A power rankings at 12-2, will play their second of four games this week on Wednesday when they travel to Northeastern before welcoming Eastern York on Friday with first place on the line in YAIAA Division 2.
Chambersburg 7 5 9 7 — 28
Gettysburg 12 13 19 15 — 59
Chambersburg (28): Cornwell 0 2-6 2, Parker 1 6-9 8, List 0 1-2 1, Kaufman 1 0-0 3, Rheam 3 0-0 8, Kemerer 2 0-0 4, Kelly 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 9-17 28.
Gettysburg (59): Camryn Felix 7 0-0 19, Autumn Oaster 2 0-0 5, Emma Raville 0 1-2 1, Jade Barrick 1 0-0 2, Anne Bair 9 2-5 24, Emili Scavitto 2 0-0 4. Bri Abate 1 2-4 4. Non-scorers: Caywood, Delaney, Shelton. Totals: 22 5-11 59.
3-pointers: C-Rheam 2, Kaufman; G-Felix 5, Bair 4, Oaster
