In the first two seasons coaching his alma mater, Brett Smyers spent more than a few evenings trying to figure out how to work around a shortage of players on his Biglerville football team. He never dreamed about having more players than helmets.
Until now.
Smyers welcomed a whopping 45 players to the start of training camp earlier this week, nearly twice as many as last fall. The sudden influx was clearly a pleasant surprise to the third-year head coach.
“I don’t know where they all came from,” said Smyers, laughing. “It’s shocking because the team almost doubled. Once we got through winter workouts and into the spring more guys were showing up who had played in middle school or other sports.”
Smyers said the beefed-up roster forced athletic director Anthony Graham to call an audible of his own as the team needed additional helmets.
“Anthony had to run to three different schools and get a helmet from each,” said Smyers. “It’s something I never imagined.”
Successful programs often attract additional athletes who may have played in the past or were on the fence about participating. Smyers said the draw has more to do with what the program can offer as an overall experience and the direction it is headed.
“It’s not because of winning and losing, because we were 0-8 last year with two forfeits,” he said. “After a season like that, why do numbers double? It speaks to the kids who see the value in becoming part of this team and the whole experience. I take that as a positive that the kids want to be around these players and coaches.”
Senior Colby Fulton has seen immediate dividends as the competition level for playing time has risen across the field.
“It’s been great, people can actually compete for positions,” said Fulton. “The mentality of everyone has improved because we can choose the best guy for a spot instead of having a freshman in there who is facing guys that are bigger, older and have more experience. It’s nice having more guys.”
Biglerville’s growing pains last season were well documented as the team started as many as seven freshmen on the defensive side of the ball. That forced Smyers’ hand in a sense, as the Canners were limited in what they could do in terms of different looks and coverages. In turn, they allowed nearly 400 yards and 43 points per game.
With more seasoning across the board and additional athletes to choose from, Smyers expects to see a clearer picture of what his defense is capable of.
“Last year we had to line up in a base defense most of the time,” he said. “Now we can move a piece here and there, rotate guys in, push them back or move them up. We can adjust and run different coverages and there is more freedom with guys that understand.”
The defensive line will have a new look as seniors Luke Showers — a converted linebacker will man the strong end spot with Fernando Alvarez in tow. Stalwart Levi Roberts mans the three-technique slot at tackle and imposing sophomore Mason Keiper will be at the nose. Keiper, who is coming off a sensational varsity wrestling season, has opened eyes with his physicality.
Sophomore Brody Conrad, who Smyers said plays with excellent technique, returns as a starter at the viper position.
Biglerville’s inside linebackers are a pair of seniors making position shifts. Seth Lady is moving up from safety while Fulton steps inside after playing outside backer last fall.
“Seth makes great reads, scrapes well and is the first guy to the ball,” said Smyers. “He was always filling hard from safety last year. Those are two smart guys that know what they’re looking for. I trust those guys in the middle to make the right calls.”
Having Fulton on the field is remarkable in and of itself, considering he is coming off ACL and meniscus tears in his left knee, suffered against Hanover in late October. He has surgery in December and has worked himself back onto the field, earning praise from his head coach.
“He worked his butt off and stayed positive going through rehab and pushing himself,” said Smyers. “His work ethic has been unbelievable, and he sets a great example for the younger kids.”
Sophomore Noah Fulton is a returning starter at outside linebacker where he will be joined by Gavin Kemper, who moves up from safety.
Smyers said sophomore Tavian McAuliffe is the Canners’ top corner, with Caden Althoff, Robert Salazar and Tyler Spadacino working in a rotation. Senior Juan Morales, a Red Lion transfer, is the free safety in Biglerville’s 4-2-5 look.
“He’s coming from a different system but he is aggressive,” said Smyers of Morales. “He reads it and hits it. I’m excited to see him fly around.”
While Smyers expects his defense to tighten up, he knows the offense must open up if the Canners are to get back into the business of winning games. Biglerville struggled mightily last season, averaging 82 yards and 3.4 points per game, committing 20 turnovers in the process.
Much like the defense, changes have been made to get athletes in the best possible positions. Lady moves from quarterback to the backfield where he’ll join Morales at the halfback spots.
“(Morales) runs harder than most kids I’ve seen and they make a great 1-2 punch,” said Smyers.
The speedy Althoff and Landon Taylor will also see carries.
Those runners will line up behind sophomore Bo Forney who is the starting quarterback. Forney saw some action last season, connecting on six of 18 attempts for 119 yards.
“He is showing us that he can be the guy running the huddle,” said Smyers. “He’s picking up on his reads very well and he delivers a good ball.”
Freshman Aiden Hoffman and junior Joe Ney form the quarterback group.
The Fultons – Colby and Noah – are at H-back with McAuliffe, Salazar and Spadacino at wideout. Conrad is getting snaps at tight end.
The offensive line must be vastly improved after the Canners mustered only 42 yards per game a year ago. Keiper, who Smyers said loves nothing more than to pull, is at left tackle with Alvarez or J.C. Schulteis at the right tackle spot. Showers, a converted tailback, will go at left guard with Tyson Taylor or Alvarez on the opposite side. Roberts returns to handle chores at center.
“Having guys to pull from and putting guys in positions to do what you want, that’s what I’m looking for,” said Smyers. “We want to be able to shift from pro set to an I or go spread (formation) with the same personnel. We have guys able to flex out and get into different looks before getting into sub packages, which allows for more creativity.”
Roberts will once again take care of placekicking and kickoff duties with Conrad punting. Morales, Lady and Althoff give the Canners capable returners.
Smyers is eager to see his team do something it hasn’t in the past two seasons: participate in a scrimmage. The unusual circumstances of the last two years have robbed the Canners of both scrimmages and varsity contests alike. They’ll share the field with Halifax and Shenandoah Valley on Saturday at Halifax.
“We have seniors that haven’t had a scrimmage in two years and missed five games,” said Smyers. “You never knew the past two years when you’d get a phone call saying, hey, you’re done or no non-league schedule. The ease of getting rid of that stress has allowed us to loosen up a little bit and get back to having a full season with everything with it.”
Biglerville Canners
Head Coach: Brett Smyers, 3rd season, 2-13
First varsity season: 1929
Record in first season: 2-3-1
Program record: 385-486-26
Record by decade: 1920s (2-3-1), 1930s (41-38-4), 1940s (36-45-4), 1950s (47-36-6), 1960s (58-34-5), 1970s (49-54-1), 1980s (36-66-2), 1990s (29-76-3), 2000s (46-54), 2010s (39-66), 2020s (2-13)
Last 5 seasons: 1-9, 2-8, 3-7, 2-5, 0-8
2021 record: 0-8
District 3 playoff appearances: 2008, 2012, 2014, 2015
District 3 championships: 0
District 3 playoff record: 2-4
2021 results
Camp Hill 38, Biglerville 0
Kennard-Dale 65, Biglerville 7
Fairfield 2, Biglerville 0 — forfeit
York Catholic 2, Biglerville 0 — forfeit
Delone 49, Biglerville 0
York Tech 22, Biglerville 0
Littlestown 35, Biglerville 3
Hanover 68, Biglerville 14
Bermudian 27, Biglerville 0
2022 schedule
Fri 8/26 Pequea Valley at Biglerville
Fri 9/2 Susquenita at Biglerville
Fri 9/9 Biglerville at James Buchanan
Fri 9/16 Biglerville at Fairfield,
Fri 9/23 Bermudian at Biglerville
Sat 10/1 Biglerville at York Tech
Fri 10/7 Biglerville at Delone
Fri 10/14 Biglerville at Hanover
Fri 10/21 Littlestown at Biglerville
Fri 10/28 York Catholic at Biglerville
Returning Leaders
Rushing
Caden Althoff: 27 carries, 103 yards, 1 TD
Receiving
Brody Conrad: 5 receptions, 81 yards, 0 TDs
Passing
Seth Lady: 13-49, 152 yds, 0 TDs, 5 INTs
2021 Team Statistics
Offense
Scoring: 3.4 ppg
Rushing: 42.0 ypg
Passing: 40.1 ypg
Total: 82.1 ypg
Defense
Scoring: 43.4 ppg
Rushing: 278.9 ypg
Passing: 102.9 ypg
Total: 381.8 ypg
Turnover Margin
Takeaways: 8
Giveaways: 20
Ratio: -12
