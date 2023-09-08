Susquehannock determined on a very simple course of action in order to take control of a scoreless game with Bermudian Springs: the Warriors would just not allow the Eagles to have the football.
With its strategy determined, Susky was efficient in implementing it on both sides of the ball, as a clock-melting offense and a three-and-out defense propelled the Warriors to a 17-7 victory over the Eagles in a YAIAA non-division matchup Friday at Alumni Stadium in York Springs.
From a scoreless tie early in the second quarter, Susquehannock took control with scores on three consecutive possessions—all while limiting Bermudian to a single three-play possession during the span. Powering it all was running back Michael Fox, who carried 27 times for 201 yards in a chain-moving effort that kept the Berm defense on the field.
“We tried a couple of different (defensive) schemes tonight,” Bermudian coach John Livelsberger said. “We tried a heavy package, we tried a 3-4. Ultimately, our guys have to keep working on staying low and being able to fight against a kid like (Fox). You can’t tackle him up high. It doesn’t work against a kid like that who has busted his butt for three years and looks like that.”
The Warrior run started thanks to some ill fortune for the Eagles, who lined up for a second-quarter field goal attempt but never got off a kick after advancing as far as the Susquehannock 7-yard line.
“To get down there all the times we have this year, and be unsuccessful, is definitely frustrating,” Livelsberger said. “I don’t know if they’re too tight, or too tense, or it just changes when they get (in the red zone). Getting one tonight is helpful, but we just have to be consistent.”
Susquehannock then took off a 10-play, 82-yard drive, keeping the ball on the ground the entire time. The big play was a 33-yard run by Dawson Zorbaugh that brought the ball inside the red zone, and four plays later Josh Pecunas was in for the 4-yard touchdown with 3:21 to go in the second quarter.
The Susky defense forced a three-and-out on the next possession, and returned the ball to its offense with 1:35 to go. The Warriors reached the Bermudian 13-yard line with time waning and elected for a kick on third down; the attempt missed, but a roughing-the-kicker call allowed Susquehannock an untimed down, and Dan Kaliszak drilled the 23-yard field goal for a 10-0 halftime lead.
Susquehannock received the ball to open the second half, and promptly embarked on another long drive. This one covered 10 plays and 77 yards, again all on the ground. Two chunk plays finished it: Kayden Lampkin’s 17-yard run brought it to the Bermudian 22-yard line, and Fox covered that final stretch on the next play to make it 17-0 with 6:32 to go in the third quarter.
Bermudian punched in a late touchdown thanks to a 9-play, 67-yard scoring drive that came after the game underwent a 1-hour, 50-minute lightning delay. Lane Hubbard went 3 yards on the keeper to pull the Eagles within 17-7; they recovered the ensuing onside kick, but an interception by Susquehannock’s Nicholas Burns prevented Bermudian from drawing closer.
Susquehannock 0 10 7 0 — 17
Bermudian Springs 0 0 0 7 — 7
Sus—Josh Pecunas 4 run (Dan Kaliszak kick), 3:21
Sus—Michael Fox 22 run (Kaliszak kick), 6:32
BS—Lane Hubbard 3 run (Leo Hernandez kick), 2:55
Rushes-yards 43-281 23-14
Penalties-yards 8-63 6-56
Punts-yards 2-38.0 4-37.0
Rushing: BS-Eddie Sebright 9-31, Tyler Staub 3-(-1), Tyson Carpenter4-(-28), Nayel Lua 4-2, Lane Hubbard 3-10. S-Michael Fox27-201, Josh Pecunes 9-17, Kayden Lampkin 2-14, Dawson Zarbaugh 4-45, Nolan McCarthy 1-4.
Passing: BS-Carpenter 8-14-1, 79 yards; Lane Hubbard 0-2-1, 0 yards. S-Josh Pecunes 5-8-0, 13 yards.
Receiving: BS-Jack Gautsch 2-39, Nayel Lua 2-19, Eddie Sebright 1-14, Carter Storm 1-8, Tyler Staub 1-2, Gabe Kline 1-(-3). S-Nicholas Burns 1-7, Ben Lippy 1-6, Kaden Rodriguez 1-2, Zorbaugh 1-1, Fox 1-(-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.