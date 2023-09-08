Susquehannock determined on a very simple course of action in order to take control of a scoreless game with Bermudian Springs: the Warriors would just not allow the Eagles to have the football.

With its strategy determined, Susky was efficient in implementing it on both sides of the ball, as a clock-melting offense and a three-and-out defense propelled the Warriors to a 17-7 victory over the Eagles in a YAIAA non-division matchup Friday at Alumni Stadium in York Springs.

