At times, there is a delicate dynamic amongst high school athletic programs with regards to newcomers. The feeling that the ‘new kid’ is taking the spot of someone already entrenched with the squad can create a mix of emotions whenever that happens.
When the ‘new kid’ is an easy-going person with a great personality, however, any potential ill will is usually much easier to deal with.
That was certainly the case for Biglerville exchange student Guillaume Schmitz. Spending a year away from his home in Belgium, Schmitz seamlessly stepped in to become a major contributor for both the school’s boys’ soccer and boys’ tennis teams.
After a successful season in the fall on the soccer pitch, Schmitz has elevated the Canner program to the top of the heap on the tennis courts. Biglerville won its first YAIAA-2 title since 2012 this spring behind Schmitz, who won every regular season match as the No. 1 singles player for the squad.
Schmitz continued his domination of the Y-A over the weekend in the league’s Class 2A singles tournament. After earning a bye as the top seed, the Belgium standout earned victories over Tyler Chenault of Bermudian Springs in the second round and Eli Snyder of Bermudian in the quarterfinals before downing Cyrus Marshall of Littlestown in the semifinals.
Despite not getting an eagerly anticipated clash with second-seeded Parker Sanders of Bermudian in the final, Schmitz took care of business with a quick 6-0, 6-2 triumph over No. 3 Charlie Zitto of Hanover to earn the 2A title on Saturday.
“I already played against (Zitto) before,” Schmitz said. “I know that he has a really good first-serve so I had to really pay attention to that. I also tried to go to the net a couple of times.”
Like everyone else that has faced Schmitz so far this season, Zitto struggled to find any weakness of the Canner standout. There really are few holes in Schmitz’ game, a point that figures to earn the newly kinged YAIAA 2A champ a high seed at the upcoming District 3 tournament.
“This is my first year coaching the boys at Biglerville,” Canner coach Matt Hartman said. “but it’s just been a pleasure to coach (Schmitz). He’s a team player, a great sportsman and he has a great attitude and effort. He’s an example of what our guys should be.”
The fact that Schmitz, who is now 16-0 in singles matches, assumed the top spot in the Canner lineup was never met with any sense of negativity from his peers.
“When I found out (Schmitz) was here, I was like ‘that’s awesome,’” Hartman said. “Sean Sneed, who’s our No. 2, would have been our No. 1 if Guillaume wasn’t here. But what we really found out is that (Schmitz) just really has made Sean a lot better. He’s forced Sean to become more aggressive and more cerebral on the court.”
Schmitz and Sneed will team up for the YAIAA 2A doubles tournament which begins Monday.
The only real disappointment during the tournament for Schmitz was the fact that Zitto upset Sanders in the semifinals (6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-1) to prevent the much-anticipated clash.
“I wanted to play the kid from Bermudian,” Schmitz said. “I was looking forward to playing him in the finals, but you know, that’s the way sports are sometimes.”
While Hartman has no control over how the seedings for the district singles draw are determined, he did mention something about Schmitz that those in charge may want consider.
“I can even say that Guillaume hasn’t even played the best that he can yet,” Hartman said. “I know (at districts), each game he’s going to have to be able to dig a little more and more, because it’s only going to get harder from here. I had him watch the 3A match and told him that that’s what he’s going to be looking at soon. It’s going to be that type of level. If he sees a kid from Lancaster Country Day, that should be a real treat.”
In the Class 3A draw, top-seeded Hayden Koons of Dallastown bested Red Lion’s Cooper Wheeler, 6-2, 6-4, in the final. Like Schmitz, Koons, who finished second as a freshman, failed to drop a set throughout the draw.
YAIAA Singles Tournament
Class 3A
Team key: CY-Central York, Dal-Dallastown, Dov-Dovder, NE-Northeastern, NO-New Oxford, RL-Red Lion, SG-Spring Grove, Sus-Susquehannock, SW-South Western, YCD-York Country Day, YS-York Suburban
First Round
1. Koons (Dal) d. Dallam (NE) 6-0, 6-0; Patel (Dal) d. Hall (YS) 6-1, 6-2; 8. Nadeau (RL) d. Luke Malinowski (NO) 6-0, 6-0; Nicholson (Dal) d. Owen Lucey (SW) 6-0, 6-0; 4. MacLennan (CY) d. Michael Pigna (SW) 6-2, 6-1; Brusse (Sus) d. Jacoby (YCD) 6-1, 6-1; 5. Horn (Dal) d. Landon Salois (SW) 6-0, 6-1; Eckard (NE) d. S. Raub (SG) 6-2, 6-0
Haupt (CY) d. Miller (YS) 6-3, 6-1; 6. Chase Anderson (SW) d. Riccio (YS) 6-4, 6-0; Aba Turka SW) d. McClure (CY) 6-2, 6-4; 3. Chronister (Dal) d. Ethan Aiello (NO) 6-0, 6-2; Dion (Sus) d. Croom (YCD) 6-1, 6-1; 7. Baughman (Sus) d. J. Raub (SG) 6-0, 6-2; Joshi (Dal) d. Smith (Dov) 6-1, 6-0; 2. Wheeler (RL) d. Conley (NE) 6-0, 6-0
Second Round
Koons (Dal) d. Patel (Dal) 6-0, 6-0; Nicholson (Dal) d. Nadeau (RL) 6-3, 7-5; MacLennan (CY) d. Brusse (Sus) 6-4, 6-3’; Horn (Dal) 6-1, 6-1; Anderson (SW) d. Haupt (CY) 6-1, 6-1; Chronister (Dal) d. Turka (SW) 6-0, 6-0; Baughman (Sus) d. Dion (Sus) 6-0, 6-1; Wheeler (RL) d. Joshi (Dal) 6-0, 6-0
Quarterfinals
Koons (Dal) d. Nicholson (Dal) 6-1, 6-1; MacLennan (CY) d. Horn (Dal) 6-2, 6-4; Chronister (Dal) d. Anderson (SW) 6-1, 6-3; Wheeler (RL) d. Baughman (Sus) 6-0, 6-2
Semifinals
Koons (Dal) d. MacLennan (CY) 6-2, 6-4; Wheeler (RL) d. Chronister (Dal) 6-3, 6-1
Third Place
Chronister (Dal) d. MacLennan (CY)
Championship
Koons (Dal) d. Wheeler (RL) 6-2, 6-4
Class 2A
Team key: Big-Biglerville, BS-Bermudian Springs, DC-Delone Catholic, Han-Hanover, WY-West York
First Round
Tyler Chenault (BS) d. Troy Schneider (Big) 6-4, 6-0; Vue (WY) d. Ricardo Martinez (Han) 6-0, 6-2; Agravante (WY) d. Nate Brown (BS) 6-4, 2-6, 6-1; Caleol Palmer-McGraw (Big) d. Isaac Marshall (Lit) 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; Sean Sneed (Big) d. S. Steele (WY) 6-1, 6-2; Shawn Nelson (Lit) d. Hickson (YC) 6-1, 6-2; Nolan Chronister (Han) d. Carter Owings (Lit) 7-5, 6-4; Cullen Nakielny (Han) d. Sebastian Fielding (DC) 6-1, 6-1
Second Round
1. Guillaume Schmitz (Big) d. Chenault (BS) 6-0, 6-0; 8. Eli Snyder (BS) d. Vue (WY) 6-4, 7-6(5); 4. Cyrus Marshall (Lit) d. Agravante (WY) 6-3, 6-1; 5. Collin Kuhn (DC) d. Palmer-McGraw (Big) 6-2, 6-0; 6. R. Steele (WY) d. Sneed (Big) 6-0, 6-0’; 3. Charlie Zitto (Han) d. Nelson (Lit) 6-1, 6-0; 7. Brian Corona (Han) d. Chronister (Han) 3-6, 6-1, 7-5; 2. Parker Sanders (Berm) d. Nakielny (Han) 6-2, 6-0
Quarterfinals
Schmitz (Big) d. Snyder (BS) 6-1, 6-0; C. Marshall (Lit) d. Kuhn (DC) 6-2, 4-6, 6-4; Zitto (Han) d. R. Steele (WY) 6-1, 6-3; Sanders (BS) d. Corona (Han) 6-0, 6-3
Semifinals
Schmitz (Big) d. C. Marshall (Lit) 6-1, 6-1; Zitto (Han) d. Sanders (BS) 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-1
Third Place
C. Marshall (Lit) d. Sanders (BS)
Championship
Schmitz (Big) d. Corona (Han) 6-0, 6-2
