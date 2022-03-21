Justin Peck of Indiana scored the 2022 season opener for sprint cars at Williams Grove Speedway last Friday night, taking over the lead from Mark Smith on lap nine.
Peck scored $5,500 for his second career payday at the track aboard the Tom Buch No. 13.
In other action, Gregg Satterlee of Rochester Mills pocketed his fourth career oval win in super late model action with the ULMS Racing Series.
The start of the 25-lap 410 sprint car main was red-flagged when Brad Howard catapulted down the backstretch, escaping injury.
The restart saw second starter Scotty Thiel pull pitside, placing Pat Cannon alongside Smith on the front row.
Cannon tried to keep pace with Smith at the front with fifth starter Peck up to third when Anthony Macri laid his car over in the third turn on lap six.
When the cars re-fired, defending track champion Lance Dewease withdrew from the event with a right rear flat while racing in ninth.
Peck muscled by Cannon for second on the restart and set his sights on leader Smith who he quickly ran down as he blasted the cushion.
Smith then soon fell off of the pace and pulled pitside on the ninth tour, handing control to a surging Peck who began to run off with the lead.
A final caution flag regrouped the field with four laps to go when Macri came up lame, this time in the first turn.
Peck pulled away on the restart to take the win by 1.608 seconds ahead of Cannon, Lucas Wolfe, Dylan Norris and Kyle Reinhardt.
Sixth through 10th went to Freddie Rahmer, Brent Marks, Danny Dietrich, Aaron Bollinger and Steve Buckwalter. Heats went to Smith, Wolfe, Devon Borden and Skylar Gree with Macri taking the consolation race.
WILLIAMS GROVE SPEEDWAY
3/18
410 Sprint Cars
Feature (25 laps): 1. Justin Peck. 2. Pat Cannon, 3. Lucas Wolfe, 4. Dylan Norris, 5. Kyle Reinhardt, 6. Freddie Rahmer, 7. Brent Marks, 8. Danny Dietrich, 9. Aaron Bollinger, 10. Steve Buckwalter, 11. Matt Campbell, 12. Devon Borden, 13. Chase Dietz, 14. Buddy Kofoid, 15. Chad Trout, 16. Skylar Gee, 17. Justin Whittall, 18. Anthony Macri, 19. TJ Stutts, 20. Mark Smith, 21. Tyler Ross, 22. Lance Dewease, 23. Scotty Thiel, 24. Bradley Howard
DNQ: Kyle Moodey, Jared Esh, Dylan Cisney, Brent Shearer, Alan Krimes, Austin Bishop, Jeff Halligan, Logan McCandless, Rick Lafferty, Zach Hampton
Super Late Models
Feature (20 laps — rain shortened): 1. Gregg Satterlee, 2. Rick Eckert, 3. Jason Covert, 4. Gene Knaub, 5. Andy Haus, 6. Danny Snyder, 7. Matt Cosner, 8. Kyle Lee, 9. Jared Miley, 10. Taylor Emory, 11. Austin Berry, 12. Deshawn Gingerich, 13. Dave Stamm, 14. Chris Casner, 15. Dan Stone, 16. Matt Sponaugle, 17. Chad Julius, 18. Kyle Hardy, 19. Larry Neiderer, 20. Mike Lupfer, 21. Colton Flinner
PORT ROYAL SPEEDWAY
Sunday
410 Sprint Cars
Feature: 1.Anthony Macri ($4000), 2. Brent Marks, 3. Gerard McIntyre, 4. Danny Dietrich, 5. Lucas Wolfe, 6. Pat Cannon, 7. AJ Flick, 8. Mike Wagner, 9. Dylan Cisney, 10. Scotty Thiel, 11. Kyle Reinhardt, 12. Justin Peck, 13. Blane Heimbach, 14. Skylar Gee, 15. Mark Smith, 16. TJ Stutts, 17. Mike Walter II, 18. Tyler Bear, 19. Justin Whittall, 20. Logan Wagner, 21. Curt Stroup, 22. Tyler Reeser, 23. Jeff Halligan, 24. Zach Newlin, 25. Jared Esh
Super Late Models
Feature: 1. Colton Flinner ($3500), 2. Gregg Satterlee, 3. Jared Miley, 4. Michael Norris, 5. Rick Eckert, 6. Gary Stuhler, 7. Dylan Yoder, 8. Tyler Emory, 9. Jacob Hawkins, 10. Mike Lupfer, 11. Hayes Mattern 12. Jeff Rine, 13. Andrew Yoder, 14. Logan Zarin, 15. Kyle Lee, 16. Austin Berry, 17. Trevor Collins, 18. Danny Snyder, 19. Jason Covert, 20. Kyle Knapp, 21. Deshawn Gingerich, 22. Levi Yetter, DNS- Dan Stone, Shawn Shoemaker, Tim Smith Jr., Del Rougeux, Alex Ferree, Chad Myers, Dave Stamm, Kody Lyter, Tommy Beck, Kyle Hardy
