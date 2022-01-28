GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Bermudian Springs 58, Hanover 33
The Eagles hustled out to a 17-4 lead after a quarter of play and never looked back in a win over the Hawkettes on Friday.
Bailey Oehmig topped the scoring charts with 21 points after connecting on 10 field goals. Lillian Peters hit seven buckets for 14 points to help Berm improve to 16-3 overall.
Riley Stigler was good for a team-best 16 points for Hanover (12-7), and Jaycie Miller added nine a night after scoring her 1,000th career point.
Bermudian Springs 17 11 20 10 — 58
Hanover 4 12 11 6 — 33
Bermudian Springs (58): Bealmear 2 0-0 4, A. Peters 0 1-2 1, Li. Peters 7 0-0 14, Oehmig 10 0-0 21, Bross 3 0-0 6, Chenault 2 1-2 6, Keller 1 0-0 2, Feeser 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Metzer, Lu. Peters, Labure, Benzel, Carlson, Devita. Totals: 27 2-4 58
Hanover (33): Conover 1 0-0 2, Beltran 0 3-4 3, Miller 3 2-3 9, Stigler 5 4-5 16, Noel 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: Smith, Garman, Maloney, Moorhead, Felton. Totals: 10 9-12 33
3-pointers: BS-Oehmig, Chenault; H-Miller, Stigler 2, Noel
Delone Catholic 69,
Fairfield 26
The Squirettes raced past the Knights for the second time in three days, picking up a 69-26 home win on Friday.
Giana Hoddinott led Delone (18-0) in scoring with 18 points, followed by Brielle Baughman with 12 and Emily McCann with 10.
Fairfield (7-11) saw Madison Cromwell and Breana Valentine net 10 points apiece, with Cromwell canning three triples.
Fairfield 10 8 5 3 — 26
Delone Catholic 25 22 17 5 — 69
Fairfield (26): Cromwell 3 1-2 10, Valentine 4 0-0 10, Wastler 1 0-0 2, Neiderer 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Bollinger, Dennison, Weikert, Battern, Fulgham. Totals: 10 1-2 26
Delone Catholic (69): Jacoby 1 0-0 3, Vingsen 2 0-0 5, Hoddinott 7 0-0 18, Knobloch 1 0-0 2, Baughman 5 0-0 12, E. Hughes 1 1-3 3, Mummert 2 1-1 5, H. Hughes 1 0-0 2. Schwarz 4 1-1 9, McCann 3 3-3 10. Totals: 19 6-8 69
3-pointers: F-Cromwell 3, Valentine 2; DC-Vingsen, Hoddinott 4, Baughman 2, McCann. JV: Delone Catholic 58, Fairfield 11
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Hanover 49,
Bermudian Springs 37
Casey Lara and Chase Roberts combined for 31 points to help the ‘Hawks upend the Eagles on Friday.
Lara’s 17 points led all scorers while Roberts tallied 14, hitting four shots from beyond the arc for Hanover (4-13).
Ethan Beachy posted 13 points and Tyson Carpenter turned in an 11-point effort for Berm (7-11).
Hanover 10 8 13 18 — 49
Bermudian Springs 5 12 9 11 — 37
Hanover (49): Karst 1 0-0 2, Lara 6 3-4 17, Huston 2 0-0 5, Feeser 2 0-0 4, Roberts 5 0-2 14, Herndon 2 0-2 4, Noel 0 3-4 3. Non-scorers: Parry. Totals: 18 6-12 49
Bermudian Springs (37): Beachy 4 4-7 13, Kline 1 0-0 3, Hubbard 1 2-2 4, C. Mummert 1 1-2 3, Carpenter 5 0-0 11, Reinert 1 1-2 3. Non-scorers: Erman, Young. Totals: 13 8-13 37
3-pointers: H-Lara 2, Huston, Roberts 4; BS-Beachy, Kline, Carpenter
Littlestown 38, York Tech 27
Jake Bosley netted 18 points in the first three quarters of Friday’s victory over the Spartans. Bosley finished with a game-high 19 points while teammate Chris Meakin tacked on 13 more.
Littlestown 10 10 10 8 - 38
York Tech 6 4 11 6 - 27
Littlestown (38): Thomas 1 0-0 2, Bosley 8 1-2 19, Riley 0 0-2 0, Meakin 5 3-5 13, Herr 0 4-4 4. Non-scorers: Unger. Totals: 14 8-13 38
York Tech (27): Johnson 2 1-2 5, Torres 1 0-0 2, Rouse 5 4-4 15, Overton 1 0-0 3, Shimmel 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 5-6 27
3-pointers: L-Bosley 2; YT-Rouse, Overton
Northeastern 65,
New Oxford 47
The Bobcats won the scoring battle in each quarter of Friday’s triumph over the Colonials.
For the Ox, Aden Strausbaugh tossed in 18 points, hitting three attempts from long distance. Hunter Crabbs added nine in the loss.
New Oxford 12 10 14 11 - 47
Northeastern 18 14 19 14 - 65
New Oxford (47): J. Moore 2 0-0 5, Daniels 0 1-2 1, Ahmetovic 1 0-0 2, Calvo-Perez 1 0-0 3, Strausbaugh 7 1-1 18, Holmes 3 0-0 6, Rex 1 0-0 3, Hu. Crabbs 3 3-4 9. Non-scorers: D. Moore, Fuhrman, Pascoe. Totals: 18 5-7 47
Northeastern (65): Blanchette 1 0-0 3, Kloster 4 2-4 10, Jennings 1 1-1 3, Walter 3 0-0 7, Mallory 8 0-0 20, Perez 5 2-5 13, Rizzuto 3 2-2 9. Totals: 25 7-12 65
3-pointers: NO-J. Moore, Calvo-Perez, Strausbaugh 3, Rex; NE-Blanchette, Walter, Mallory 4, Perez, Rizzuto
Boiling Springs 68,
Bermudian Springs 41
Trey Martin piled up 46 points to set a single-game scoring record for the Bubblers on Thursday. Martin’s 46 points topped the previous mark of 45 set by Ty Raver in 1998.
The Bubbler star sank 17 shots from the floor and was 10-for-10 at the free throw line.
Ethan Beachy dropped 18 points for Bermudian Springs in the loss, and Gabe Kline added nine.
Bermudian Springs 8 12 6 15 — 41
Boiling Springs 15 17 16 20 — 68
Bermudian Springs (41): Beachy 7 4-5 18, Kline 4 0-1 9, Hubbard 1 0-0 3, C. Mummert 1 0-0 2, Carpenter 2 0-0 4, Reinert 2 0-0 4, Speelman 0 1-2 1. Non-scorers: Erdman, J. Mummert, Young, Watkins. Totals: 17 5-8 41
Boiling Springs (68): Martin 17 10-10 46, Richie 2 0-0 4, B. Kimmel 1 0-0 2, Boyle 1 0-0 2, Decker 0 0-2 0, Laburda 4 3-3 11, Juliana 0 2-2 2, Mandell 0 1-2 1. Totals: 25 16-19 68
3-pointers: Berm-Kline, Hubbard; BoS-Martin 2
WRESTLING
York Suburban 59,
Bermudian Springs 18
The Trojans won 10 of 13 bouts in Thursday’s thumping of the Eagles. Suburban stacked up eight pins and a technical fall en route to improving its record to 9-2 overall.
Quentin Wilson gave the Eagles (8-10) a quick start with a stick at 145, and three bouts later Carter Storm did the same at 172. Berm’s final win came via forfeit to Austin Anderson at 113.
145-Quentin Wilson (BS) p. Wilt, 3:05; 152-Rice (YS) p. Chanse Boyer, :37; 160-Jones (YS) fft; 172-Carter Storm (BS) p. Shue, 1:04; 189-Lewis (YS) p. Jesiah Farley, 1:12; 215-Boldt (YS) p. Kayden King, 3:28; 285-Hopkins (YS) p. Codi Rodgers, 5:08; 106-J. Adams (YS) fft; 113-Austin Anderson (BS) fft; 120-T. Adams (YS) tf. Reece Daniels, 5:35 (16-0); 126-Emory (YS) p. Ty Livelsberger, 4:431; 132-Neidigh (YS) p. Brennan Schisler, 5:56; 138-Gentzyel (YS) p. Jakson Keffer, 1:01
SWIMMING
Gettysburg girls 116,
West York 52
Gettysburg boys 96,
West York 70
The Warriors racked up 18 victories — many coming by wide margins — in Thursday’s YAIAA win over the Bulldogs.
Hannah Brainard dusted the field in the 200 and 100 freestyle races, winning those events by 20 and 10 seconds, respectively. Morgan Bishop claimed the 200 IM by a six-second margin and Zach Turner put seven seconds on the runner-up in the 100 back.
Zach Tipton’s winning time in the 200 IM topped the nearest swimmer by 11 seconds in addition to a comfortable victory in the 100 breaststroke.
Girls
200 medley relay: 1. Gettysburg (Morgan Bishop, Maya Brainard, Addy Dunlop, Hannah Brainard) 2:06.40; 200 free: 1. H. Brainard (G) 1:59.43, 3. Malina Reber (G) 2:24.18; 200 IM: 1. Bishop (G) 2:31.45, 2. Hannah Green (G) 2:37.28, 3. Rebekah Reaver (G) 2:39.76; 50 free: 1. M. Brainard (G) 26.79, 3. Katie Ketterman (G) 29.35; 100 fly: 1. Coats (WY) 1:14.20, 2. Dunlop (G) 1:18.51, 3. Beatrice Slevin-Trego (G) 1:33.0; 100 free: 1. H. Brainard (G) 55.58, 2. Ketterman (G) 1:05.00, 3. Natalie Hurwitch (G) 1:05.61; 500 free: 1. Palmquist (WY) 6:12.10, 2. Green (G) 6:21.17, 3. Reaver (G) 6:25.94; 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Bishop, Dunlop, M. Brainard, H. Brainard) 1:53.47; 100 back: 1. Bishop (G) 1:11.40, 3. Dunlop (G) 1:17.91; 100 breast: 1. M. Brainard (G) 1:17.28, 2. Hurwitch (G) 1:20.02; 400 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Reber, Green, Ketterman, Reaver) 4:21.13
Boys
200 medley relay: 1. Gettysburg (Zach Turner, Zach Tipton, Sam Nelson, Sam Carlson) 1:50.46; 200 free: 1. Finn Clarke (G) 2:01.51, 3. Colin Arnold (G) 2:13.37; 200 IM: 1. Tipton (G) 2:14.81, 2. Alex Koufos (G) 2:25.40; 50 free: 1. Turner (G) 22.69, 2. Carlson (G) 24.19; 100 fly: 1. Nelson (G) 59.61, 2. Clarke (G) 1:03.64; 100 free: 1. Nelson (G) 53.83; 500 free: 1. Pacifico (WY) 5:12.46, 3. Arnold (G) 6:04.71; 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Turner, Tipton, Carlson, Nelson) 1:38.97; 100 back: 1. Turner (G) 59.57, 3. Koufos (G) 1:06.87; 100 breast: 1. Tipton (G) 1:05.76; 400 free relay: 1. West York 3:46.18
