Readers wanted to know if my describing a cut finger from a new Buck knife here last week meant that I had a buck down.
I wish that were the case and admit it was accidentally self-inflicted in the woods on what should have been a routine cord cutting.
This got me to thinking about some of my older hunting knives that carry some legacy.
One of my first hunting knives is a 40-year-old, single-blade foldable Ka-bar that wears three notches on each side, I presume three deer each of antlered and antlerless persuasion.
There is an antler-handled foldable my grandfather used and has come in handy for some of my own skinning chores.
The coming of new deer seasons brings memories of past seasons and hunting buddies to mind.
A cozy hand-me-down hunting coat, or great-grandfather’s hunting rifle that still goes out on Opening Day are warming thoughts.
If like me, you have a hunting knife that holds special meaning and history, I invite readers to send a note of description to me at bjsmall@comcast.net.
Three Sundays. Don’t forget, Pennsylvania has three Sunday hunting dates for 2022. The first is this Sunday, Nov. 13. The other two are Nov. 20 and 27.
Capsizing kills. A 19-year-old male is dead after capsizing an 8-foot kayak on a private pond. The victim was not wearing a lifejacket and the water temperature was about 48°F. Pennsylvania’s ninth recreational boating fatality of 2022 occurred Nov. 5, just after 6 p.m. Saturday, in Crawford County.
Grove Classic. Because of expected severe weather today, the David L. Grove Memorial Clay Classic has been rescheduled to Sunday, Nov. 13, at Orvis Hill Country, 519 Gladhill Road, Fairfield, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Classic, named for the Adams County Wildlife Conservation Officer killed in the line of duty, benefits the Game Commission’s Junior Warden Camp. Register at pawco.org on the event calendar link.
Bear season soon. The four-day statewide firearms bear season begins Saturday, Nov. 19 and ends on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Successful bear hunters within 24 hours must take the animal, along with his or her hunting license and bear license, to a Game Commission check station. In the Southcentral region, check stations are in Fulton County at the Buchanan State Forest Building, .1 mile north of Route 30 on Route 915, 4.5 miles east of Breezewood; and in Huntingdon County at State Game Lands 322 building, 8877 Petersburg Pike, Petersburg, 3 miles west from Cold Spring Road in Huntingdon.
Rivers Youth Camp. The Cumberland Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited is accepting applications for its 28th Annual Rivers Conservation and Fly Fishing Youth Camp June 18-23, 2023. The camp will be at Messiah University in Grantham and begins on Sunday and ends the following Friday. For more information, a camp brochure, or to apply, visit the camp website at www.riverscamp.com.
Doe licenses online. Senate Bill 431, which would allow hunters to buy antlerless licenses through the HuntFishPA automated licensing service, has been signed into law. When it takes effect with the 2023-24 license year, antlerless licenses will be available for purchase online or in person at any license issuing agent.
Report outlaws. To report a suspected wildlife-related crime, report it, toll-free, by calling the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-800-PGC-8001.
TWEET OF THE WEEK
“As you get older you REALY start Respecting people Older than you … If for no other reason than YOU want to live to THEIR age and be healthy.”—Ice T
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.