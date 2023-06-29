New Oxford 5,
Frederick Flying Dogs 2
Twins ace Derek Huff was dealing on Thursday when he fired a five-hit complete game, leading the hosts to a 5-2 triumph in South Penn action.
Huff struck out six batters, scattered five hits and walked a pair of batters. He opened and closed the game with three straight scoreless frames, giving up two runs in the fourth.
New Oxford (8-13) saw production up and down its lineup as six different players posted hits. Andrew Warthen was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI from the leadoff spot and AJ Bullock went 1-for-2 while scoring two runs.
Seven different Twins drew free passes as Frederick (10-12) starter Ryan Shriver walked seven in four innings.
Curt Moore singled twice and scored a run for the Flying Dogs.
Frederick 000 200 0 — 2 5 1
New Oxford 030 200 x — 5 7 2
Ryan Shriver, Hughes (5). Derek Huff. WP: Huff. LP: Shriver. SO-BB: Shriver 1-7, Hughes 2-0, Huff 6-2.
Cashtown 9, Brushtown 0
The Pirates plated five runs over the final two innings to pull away from the host Bulldogs on Thursday.
Cashtown (10-13) scored three runs in the third inning, which was plenty for pitcher Austin Kunkel, who allowed only four hits. Kunkel racked up 10 strikeouts and needed only 75 pitches for the complete-game shutout.
At the dish, Jacob Berzonski went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and a pair of RBI as part of a 14-hit eruption. Aden Juelich stroked three singles and Bryce Rudisill was 2-for-4. Braden Petty and Cameron Bailey knocked in two runs each.
Trent Giraffa was a spark for Brushtown (5-19), going 2-for-3 against Kunkel.
Cashtown 003 102 3 — 9 14 0
Brushtown 000 000 0 — 0 4 0
WP: Kunkel. LP: Sherdel. SO-BB: Kunkel 10-0, Sherdel 5-2. 2B: B-Bailey
Hanover 8, North Carroll 2
The Raiders combined seven base hits with 10 walks to score a win over the hometanding Panthers on Thursday.
Clint Roche singled twice and plated a pair of runs for Hanover (8-13). Adam Smith reached base five times and scored twice after going 1-for-1 with four walks.
Hanover scored four times in the seventh to ice the victory.
For the Panthers (3-22), Joey Bodmer doubled.
Hanover 100 111 4 — 8 7 1
North Carroll 000 110 0 — 2 6 4
Kyle Bowman, Wade Linebaugh (6). Dan Ditman, Spencer Monroe (7). WP: Brasman. LP: Ditman. SO-BB: Bowman 2-2, Linebaugh 2-1, Ditman 6-7, Monroe 1-3. 2B: NC-Joey Bodmer
