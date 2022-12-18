WRESTLNG
Carlisle Classic
Gettysburg pushed four wrestlers into the finals at Carlisle on Saturday, with Jaxon Townsend and Tyler Withers claiming titles to help the Warriors win the team race. Gettysburg edged runner-up West Perry, 224.0-222.5, to take the top trophy.
Townsend took out the top seed in the semifinals before stopping Trinity’s Jagger Gray, 8-2, in the title bout at 160. Withers was the most dominant wrestler in the 20-team field, winning all four of his bouts by first-period fall. His fourth stick of the tourney came at the expense of South Western’s Robbie Sterner in the 189-pound finals.
Withers, who named the Outstanding Wrestler, won his first three bouts in a combined 1:43 before pinning Sterner in 1:41.
Warriors Gabriel Pecaitis (139) and Dalton Redden (152) reached the finals before falling short. Pecaitis dropped a 5-2 decision to top seeded Tyler Morrison of West Perry while Redden was stopped by West Perry’s Nolen Zeigler, 7-1.
Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus (133) was one of three Bermudian Springs wrestlers to reach the championship round. The freshman upended No. 1 seed Blain Puchalsky of West Perry, 3-2, in the 133-pound semifinals before rolling to a 19-3 technical fall to grab gold.
Eagles Austin Anderson (121) and Reece Daniels (127) settled for silver after falling short in their respective finals bouts. Anderson toppled top-seeded Kaden Casey of North Schuylkill in the semis, 5-3, before losing to Jackson Rush of West Perry.
Senior Devan Ponce was Biglerville’s lone finalist, and he made good on a first-place run by dealing Tucker Seidel of West Perry a 7-2 setback in the finals. Ponce went 4-0 over the two-day tournament, helping the Canners place ninth in the 20-team field.
Additional medalists for Gettysburg included Ethan Burgess, Isaiah Jackson and Kainan Holmes, who rallied for third-place finishes at 107, 121 and 127, respectively. Will Yordy (107), Matthew Rebert (133) and Caden Shearer (145) all placed fifth for the Warriors as well.
Brennon Ault won by fall to place fifth at 215 for Bermudian, which saw Cole Schisler (7th at 107), Bryce Harner (7th at 145) medal as well.
For the Canners, Seth Lady went 4-1 with three bonus-point wins to capture bronze at 152 and senior Levi Roberts was fourth at 189. Brody Gardner pinned teammate Caden Kessel in the fifth-place bout at 114, Joey Ney was fifth at 139 and Sean Sneed delivered an eighth-place performance at 160.
Carlisle Classic
Team: 1. Gettysburg 224.0, 2. West Perry 222.5, 3. Conestoga Valley 201.5, 4. Trinity 170.5, 5. Carlisle 150.5, 6. Red Land 133.5, 7. Bermudian Springs 130.5, 8. North Schuylkill 121.0, 9. Biglerville 112.5, 10. Susquenita 104.5, 11. Central Bucks East 98.0, 12. Waynesboro 82.0, 13. Mechanicsburg 81.0, 14. Newport 77.5, 15. Manheim Twp. 72.0, 16. South Western 67.0, 17. West York 58.5, 18. Palmerton 46.0, 19. Steel-High 6.0, 20. Greencastle 0
Fifth Place
107-Will Yordy (Get) md. Horton (CV), 12-4; 114-Brody Gardner (Big) p. Caden Kessel (Big), 1:26; 121-Anderson (RL) med. fft. Quigley (Sus); 127-Baer (Car) md. Nace (WP), 13-5; 133-Matthew Rebert (Get) d. Olivetti (Trin), 3-0; 139-Joey Ney (Big) md. Lilly (New), 12-1; 145-Caden Shearer (Get) fft. Acosta (CV); 152-Lowans (Way) tf. Kessler (NS), 5:00 (22-4); 160-DeAngelo (Car) d. Kauffman (Sus), 7-1; 172-Halford (NS) d. Wysocki (SW), 9-3; 189-Boden (WP) d. Gibson (RL), 6-5 UTB; 215-Brennon Ault (Berm) p. Jumper (Car), 4:41; 285-Thompson (Trin) d. D’Angelo (WP), 4-2
Third Place
107-Burgess (Get) p. Culp (RL), 3:56; 114-Budman (Mech) p. Gilgore (NS), 3:52; 121-Isaiah Jackson (Get) d. Casey (NS), 9-6; 127-Kainan Holmes (Get) d. Bean (CBE), 9-7; 133-Puchalsky (WP) med. Fft. Rooney (Way); 139-King (Palm) d. Ruble (CV), 2-1 SV1; 145-Sample (Mech) d. Messick (New), 3-1; 152-Seth Lady (Big) md. Fulton (Sus), 10-0; Hockenberry-Justice (WP) p. Needham (CV), :54; 172-Frisenda (Sus) p. Patrick (RL), 1:06; 189-Zeno (Way) d. Levi Roberts (Big), 4-2; 215-Stoltzfus (CV) d. McCullough (CBE), 8-2; 285-Rider (CV) p. Eisner (RL), 2:15
Championship
107-Detar (Trin) d. Polcha (New), 4-0; 114-McLendon (Sus) d. Lewis (Trin), 3-0 TB1; 121-Rush (WP) md. Austin Anderson (Berm), 14-4; 127-Morley (CV) p. Reece Daniels (Berm), 2:35; 133-Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus (Berm) tf. Pedrick (Car), 4:32 (19-3); 139-Morrison (WP) d. Gabriel Pecaitis (Get), 5-2; 145-Devan Ponce (Big) d. Seidel (WP), 7-2; 152-Zeigler (WP) d. Dalton Redden (Get), 7-1; 160-Jaxon Townsend (G) d. Gray (Trin), 8-2; 172-Adams (Car) d. Akala (CV), 4-2 SV1; 189-Tyler Withers (Get) p. Sterner (SW), 1:41; 215-Paynter (Trin) p. Tinari (NS), 3:27; 285-Schmick (Car) d. Collins (CBE), 3-0
Howdy Duncan Classic
New Oxford placed fourth in a 30-team at the Howdy Duncan Classic held at William Penn High School in New Castle, Delaware. The Colonials scored 164.5 points, finishing behind champion St. Francis Academy of Maryland (211.0), William Penn (192.0) and Exeter Township (183.5).
Trent Uhler and Jerry Dattoli powered the Ox with back-to-back title runs at 120 and 126, respectively. Uhler went 4-0, taking out the top seed in the semifinals, 4-3. In the title match he pinned Colin Nowak of Charter School in 3:37. Dattoli followed with an impressive 4-0 effort that included two pins and a 17-2 technical fall in the finals.
Wylan Hess joined his teammates in the championship round after posting a pair of pins and a 12-2 major decision at 132. Hess was stopped by fall in the finals.
The Colonials added consolation medals from Ethan Aiello (5th at 113), Lane Johnson (4th at 175) and Antwon Bell (6th at 215).
Snacktown Duals
Littlestown won three of four matches at the Snacktown Duals in Hanover on Saturday. The Bolts beat Kennard-Dale (41-24), Delone Catholic (51-24) and Middletown (36-33), while dropping a 38-29 decision to Upper Dauphin.
No further information was available.
Littlestown 41, Kennard-Dale 25
145-Neff (KD) md. Connor Dillon, 12-2; 152-Cameron Mingee (L) p. Schmit, 1:16; 160-Tanner Yingling (L) p. Mankel, :20; 172-Tanner Rock (L) p. Cessna, 2:19; 189-Zac Sellers (L) p. Rader, 4:19; 215-Jeffrey Prawdzik (L) p. Matheny, 1:01; 285-no contest; 107-Harris (KD) d. Peyton Mathers, 12-9; 114-Reitterer (KD) p. Riley Reed, 2:44; 121-McNamee (KD) fft; 127-Caughman (KD) fft; 133-Cody Long (L) p. Menges, 1:35; 139-Caden Rankin (L) tf. Alex, 2:58 (15-0)
Upper Dauphin 38, Littlestown 29
189-Hepler (UD) d. Prawdzik, 8-6; 215-Mitchell Feeser (L) p. My. Latshaw, 4:53; 285-Wentzel (UD) fft; 107-Kassirer (UD) p. Mathers, 1:03; 114-Smith (UD) p. Reed, :38; 121-Peterson (UD) fft; 127-Zerby (UD) fft; 133-Pieffer (UD) p. Long, :57; 139-Rankin (L) p. Engle, 5:17; 145-Mingee (L) fft; 152-Yingling (L) fft; 160-no contest; 172-Rock (L) p. Ma. Latshaw, 5:50. Littlestown deducted 1 pt. for team misconduct
Upper Dauphin 60, Delone Catholic 18
160-Domonic Giraffa (DC) fft; 172-Ma. Latshaw (UD) p. Isaac Roth, 3:52; 189-Wenrick (UD) p. Michael Kelly, 1:02; 215-My. Latshawk (UD) p. Mason Ridinger, :50; 285-Wentzel (UD) p. Seth Hilfiger, :52; 107-Kassirer (UD) p. Noah Hall, :44; 114-Smith (UD) ffft; 121-Peterson (UD) p. John Paul Groves, 2:14; 127-Peiffer (UD) p. Colby Noel, 3:10; 132-Zerby (UD) p. Jackson Arigo, :38; 139-Engle (UD) p. Devin Reese, 2:53; 145-Evan Glass (DC) p. Troutman, 1:55; 152-Austin Gregg (DC) p. Dreibelbis, 4:24
Kennard-Dale 45, Delone Catholic 25
189-Rader (KD) p. Kelly, :31; 215-Matheny (KD) d. Ridiinger, :24; 285-Hilfiger (DC) fft; 107-Harris (KD) p. Hall, 3:06; 114-Reietterer (KD) fft; 121-McNamee (KD) p. Groves, :48; 127-Noel (DC) d. Caughman, 8-2; 133-Arigo (DC) p. Menges, 3:45; 139-Alex (KD) p. Devin Reese, 5:10; 145-Neff (KD) p. Glass, :45; 152-Schmit (KD) d. Gregg, 7-2; 160-Giraffa (DC) md. Markel, 14-4; 172-Roth (DC) p. Cessna, 1:53
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Delone Catholic 55, South Western 51
Cam Keller and Bryson Kopp combined for 36 points to pace the Squires as they surged past the visiting Mustangs on Saturday. Keller led all scorers with 19 while Koppy tossed in 17.
Delone (5-1) hit 6 of 9 free throws in the fourth quarter, with five coming from Kopp, to seal the win.
Brady Dettinburn added seven points for the hosts.
The Mustangs (1-5), who have lost five straight, were led by Aidan Littleton’s 18 points.
South Western 15 11 11 14 — 51
Delone Catholic 8 18 19 15 — 55
South Western (51): Sager 1 3-4 5, Ogden 3 0-1 6, Sax 3 1-2 7, Trone 1 0-0 3, Littleton 8 0-0 18, Gilberto 1 0-0 3, Caraballo 1 0-0 2, Wisensale 2 0-2 5, Wildasin 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 4-9 51
Delone Catholic (55): Matt Grenchik 0 2-2 2, Aidan Wittmer 1 1-2 3, Cam Keller 8 1-5 19, Gage Zimmerman 1 3-4 5, Bryson Kopp 4 7-9 17, Brady Dettinburn 3 1-2 7, Luke Rebert 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Smith, Bealmear. Totals: 18 15-24 55
3-pointers: SW-Trone, Littleton 2, Gilberto, Wisensale; DC-Keller 2, Kopp 2
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Delone Catholic 43, South Western 29
The Squirettes limited the Mustangs to single digits in three of four quarters on their way to a home win on Saturday.
Offensively, Reece Meckley and Megan Jacoby tossed in 12 points apiece, with both connecting on a pair of 3-pointers. Brielle Baughman scored nine points and Kaitlin Schwarz added seven for Delone (6-1.)
The Mustangs (2-4) were led by Olivia Snell’s 12 points.
South Western 2 8 7 12 — 29
Delone Catholic 13 9 16 5 — 43
South Western (29): Sell 3 6-7 12, Roberts 0 1-2 1, Trone 2 3-4 7, Cook 0 3-5 3, Brooks 1 0-0 2, Green 1 0-0 2, Peltzer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 13-18 29
Delone Catholic (43): Reece Meckley 4 2-2 12, Ella Hughes 0 1-2 1, Laura Knobloch 0 2-2 2, Megan Jacoby 3 4-4 12, Brielle Baughman 3 2-5 9, Kaitlin Schwarz 3 1-3 7. Non-scorers: Robinson, Kale, Keller, McIntyre. Totals: 13 12-18 43
3-pointers: DC-Meckley 2, Jacoby 2, Baughman. JV: Delone 24, South Western 18
New Oxford 32, South Western 19
The Colonial defense clamped down on the Mustangs in Friday’s contest, limiting the visitors to only seven points in the first half.
On the other end of the floor it was Timberley Linebaugh who led the way with 12 points, followed by Georgia Mummert with eight and Lily Myers with six.
South Western 3 4 2 10 — 19
New Oxford 11 10 6 5 — 32
South Western (19): Snell 3 1-3 7, Roberts 1 0-0 2, Trone 1 2-2 4, Cook 0 0-3 0, Brooks 1 0-0 2, Green 0 0-2 0, Louey 1 0-0 2, Peltzer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 3-10 19
New Oxford (32): Sydney Flesch 0 1-4 1, Georgia Mummert 4 0-0 8, Mya McGregor 1 0-0 3, Timberley Linebaugh 5 1-2 12, Lily Myers 0 6-8 6, Lily Crabbs 1 0-1 2. Non-scorers: Bergen, K. Linebaugh. Totals: 11 8-15 32
