WRESTLING
Class 2A South East Regional Tournament
Eight Times Area wrestlers remain in medal contention following the opening night of the Class 2A South East Regional Tournament on Friday at Freedom High School in Bethlehem.
Of the 11 locals in the field, only Biglerville junior Brody Gardner (106) and Littlestown sophomore Cam Mingee (126) won in the opening round. Gardner led 9-0 through two periods before pinning Brady Pires of Pope John Paul II in 4:40. He then lost a 13-2 decision to Trinity’s Major Lewis to slip into the consolations.
Gardner (25-15) faces Luke Magnani (30-12) of Boiling Springs when wrestling resumes at 9:30 a.m. today.
Mingee (29-8) used a pair of first-period takedowns to build at 4-1 lead before pinning Ridge Snyder of Jim Thorpe. Mingee then lost a tight 2-0 quarterfinal bout against District 3 champ Eli Bounds of Boiling Springs. Bounds (36-6) used an escape late in the second period and penalty point in the third for the win.
Mingee meets Ryan Fisher (23-8) of Mahanoy in Saturday morning’s consys.
Canners Devan Ponce (132) and Jacob Mead (285) both went 1-1 on Friday. Ponce (31-9) lost to Anthony Lavish of Conwell-Egan in sudden victory, 8-6, before rebounding for a 7-5 decision over Catasaqua’s Cole Brown. Ponce will face Blain Puchalsky of West Perry, who edged the Canner in last week’s fifth-place bout, 3-2, with a last-second takedown.
Mead (16-8), who was inserted into the field at 285 on Thursday as the first alternate from District 3, lost by fall in his opener against the District 11 champion but responded with a 4-0 shutout of Springfield Township’s Tristan Livezey. Mead used two nearfall points, an escape and a penalty point to remain alive in the bracket. He’ll have a rematch with Camp Hill’s Grant Cutler on Saturday morning. Cutler (27-12) trailed Mead by a point late in their seventh-place bout at districts last weekend before hitting a five-point headlock.
Biglerville’s Joey Ney (138), Gage Bishop (152) and Mason Keiper (215) also went 0-1 on Friday but are still in medal contention in the consolations. Ney (24-17) dropped a 3-2 decision to Catasqua’s Gavin Fehr in the opening round, and will meet Berks Catholic freshman Carmine Lenzi (27-9) today.
A loss to Northwestern Lehigh’s Dalton Clymer sent Bishop (27-9) to the consys, where he’ll meet District 1/12 champ Nicolas Rehfuss (29-9).
Keiper (28-11) was on the short end of an 8-4 score against Matthew Frame of Northern Lehigh in the opening round. The Canner freshman will now get his third crack at Bishop McDevitt senior Michael Gontis, who defeated Keiper twice last Saturday at the District 3 tourney.
Delone Catholic’s Domonic Giraffa remained alive at 152 thanks to a fall in the consolations. Giraffa (24-13) pinned John Rodriguez of Belmont Charter to end a bout that was squared at 4-4. The Squire sophomore will face Lincoln Hower (24-10) of Faith Christian Academy today.
Biglerville juniors Seth Lady (145) and Levi Roberts (189), and Delone Catholic senior Artem Reichart (138) were all 0-2 on Friday to be eliminated. Lady (16-11) was pinned before losing a 1-0 squeaker to Mason Messick of Newport. Roberts (21-20) dropped decisions of 11-2 and 5-3, and Reichart (27-12) was pinned twice.
Area wrestlers still competing in regionals need to consecutive wins in the consolations to secure a top-six finish and qualify for the PIAA Championships.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Lancaster Catholic 50,
Bermudian Springs 39
The Eagles suffered their second-straight loss in the District 3 Class 4A tournament, dropping a 50-39 decision to the host Crusaders on Friday.
Bermudian (23-5) finishes fourth in 4A, setting up a game against the District 4 champion Central Columbia in the opening round of the PIAA Championships next Wednesday at a site to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.