The PIAA on Wednesday declined to delay the start of the winter sports season, which can begin for some leagues on Friday. The York Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association previously delayed the start of its season, meaning member schools can begin play on Friday, Dec. 18th.
The decision to begin play as scheduled was not universally received on Wednesday, as State College Area School District Superintendent Bob O’Connell requested the start of the winter sports season be delayed until Feb. 1. In addition, the Pennsylvania Principals Association submitted a letter requesting a delay as well. The letter, signed by PA Principals President Jonathan Ross, read in part:
“We, as principals, are being directed to carry out plans to hold a winter sports season in the midst of this deadly outbreak. We are directed to do so while many of our schools have been closed for in-person instruction because the community spread is so prevalent that the Pennsylvania Department of Health has directed us to move to remote learning. Instead of creating a statewide solution, PIAA is pushing the decision to the local level, requiring school boards to make decisions for their individual school district which may be diametrically opposed to decisions made by neighboring school districts.”
It continued: “A delay of the winter sports season we believe, offers an alternative to losing an entire season. This will allow school leaders the time to implement the mitigation efforts Governor Wolf and Secretary Levine have implemented. It will allow for the much anticipated and publicized outbreak, that is certain to come after the holidays, to subside and provide a clearer picture of what the coming months hold in light of the distribution of a vaccine.”
With no delay imminent from the PIAA, it appears most YAIAA teams will prepare to begin their respective seasons next Friday. That will not be the case for some schools, however, due to recent quarantines. The Fairfield girls’ basketball team is quarantined through Dec. 15 and the varsity wrestling team is quarantined through Friday.
The Fairfield Area School District recently announced that it has transitioned to virtual learning through Jan. 3.
On Wednesday, Gettysburg Area School District confirmed six COVID cases among students. Gettysburg High School is moving to virtual learning until Wednesday, Dec. 16, meaning all extracurricular activities, including practices or scrimmages during that time, are cancelled.
Missing practices could jeopardize start dates for teams who must have 15 completed practices prior to their first competition.
Additional practice guidelines adopted by the PIAA require any team missing seven consecutive days of practice due to school closure must practice twice prior to returning to competition. Three practices are needed for teams missing 10 consecutive days and four should a team be sidelined for 14 straight days.
Much like the fall, teams have been granted the ability to re-schedule games lost throughout the regular season and play until the completion of the PIAA playoffs. That applies to non-playoff teams and teams who qualified for the postseason but have been eliminated.
The issue of athletes wearing masks has been a hot-button topic recently. Earlier this week, the YAIAA passed by a 16-7 vote a mandate requiring basketball players and wrestlers to wear masks during practices and competitions. The Lancaster-Lebanon League unanimously adopted a similar measure last week, and the Mid-Penn Conference is also requiring its athletes to wear masks during competition.
Should schools with differing mask policies find themselves unable to reach a resolution and play, the game would not result in a forfeit, rather a no contest.
On Wednesday the PIAA also announced changes to its qualifying procedure for state championships. As with the fall, only district champions will advance to state team tournaments, eliminating the possibility of qualifying through consolation games. Last season, the New Oxford boys’ basketball team placed third in the D3-5A tournament and later reached the PIAA quarterfinals before the tournament was cancelled.
Wrestling’s individual postseason will look nothing like recent years as each weight class will have just eight wrestlers for all postseason tournaments, which will be one-day events. Additionally, a super regional has been created to determine state qualifiers in both 3A and 2A. The super regionals will take place the week prior to the state championships, with one for 3A and 2A held in each side of the state.
The PIAA Swimming Championships will also have smaller fields as the number of qualifiers in each event has been trimmed from 32 to 16.
