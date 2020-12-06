As you read this, we sit less than two weeks away from the scheduled start of the high school sports winter season, which is set to begin on Dec. 18.
The winter season is, truly, my favorite to cover. The basketball season always provides loads of drama. Swimmers and divers work for months to hone their crafts in the pool, and the PIAA wrestling championships are always my favorite event to cover each year.
WIth COVID-19 still lurking, the PIAA, conferences and schools are doing everything they can to ensure athletes and compete in a safe environment this season.
But what if that’s not possible? What if, as I’ve feared for the better part of two weeks, we’re bound to hear about the winter season being cancelled at some point in the next 10 days or so? With case rates and raw numbers skyrocketing throughout the state, it’s hard to shake that feeling of inevitability.
That doesn’t have to mean we don’t get winter sports, however.
What if there were an alternative? What if we could have a winter season, but with a twist?
As my pessimism surrounding a season grows, so grows my optimism that we may be able to have access to a widely available, safe vaccine in late February or early March. Should that be the case, maybe we’re not doomed to face a winter sports cancellation, but rather just a minor setback?
Could we have a “winter” sports season that begins in March, taking place concurrently with traditional spring sports? Sure, why not?
In Iowa, the baseball and softball seasons run all the way through the summer, with seniors able to compete despite already walking the stage. Could something similar take place in Pennsylvania? Sure, it would be strange, but these are strange times.
Should a vaccine become available, why not run the winter and spring seasons concurrently starting in mid-March. Strip out non-conference play for basketball and have an abbreviated season that ends either in late-May or early June. Similarly, you could run wrestling and swimming regular seasons for six-to-eight weeks from March until May with an abbreviated postseason to follow. Again, these aren’t ideal schedules, but we also aren’t dealing with ideal circumstances here.
There are, of course, downsides that come with this plan. Athletes that compete in multiple sports and typically play in separate seasons would be forced to make a choice. But that’s a small price to pay for the opportunity to play at all, right? It would also change plenty of schedules with regards to athletes that play club sports, but nothing about this pandemic has been easy for anyone, especially athletes. These are the changes and adaptations that we’ve had to make to stay viable in a post-COVID world.
In one month, we may all look back on this column and laugh as the winter sports season roars into full gear, but it’s hard to envision that will be the case. Would we rather lose a season or have to deal with starts and stops, or would we rather take some time, assess the situation, and give athletes the closest thing we can to a normal playing environment?
The choice is not up to you or I, but either way it’s clearly one that needs to be discussed.
Clay Sauertieg is a Times sports writer. He can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.