Cashtown 12, North Carroll 0
Cashtown 14, North Carroll 2
The Pirates busted out in a big way on Sunday by pounding 26 hits in just 10 innings to complete a sweep of the Panthers. Chris Schachle led the hit parade by going 4-for-4 in both games. Schachle finished with eight hits, including a pair of doubles, six RBI and five runs scored.
Braden Petty went 3-for-4 with a double while Michael Tempel and Dylan Ed both had two hits in a 12-0 win in the opener. Zach Koons was also 2-for-4 as the offense produced runs in four of five innings.
Austin Kunkel silenced the Panthers (1-10) by striking out eight and allowing only one hit for the win.
Tempel clubbed a home run as part of a 2-for-3 effort in the other game, while Kunkel picked up a stick and went 3-for-4. Ethan Ketterman had a pair of hits, joining Tempel and Andrew Wolf with two RBI apiece for the Pirates (5-4).
Cameron Bailey whiffed seven in only three innings of mound work.
Cashtown 230 034 — 12 14 0
North Carroll 000 000 — 0 1 4
Austin Kunkel. Brothaun, Donelly (5). WP: Kunkel. LP: Brothaun. SO-BB: Kunkel 8-1, Brothaun 0-2, Donelly 1-0. 2B: C-Braden Petty, Zach Koons, Dylan Ed, Ethan Ketterman.
Cashtown 324 50 — 14 16 0
North Carroll 000 02 — 2 7 2
Cameron Bailey, Josh Berzonski (4). Shonsiser. WP: Bailey. LP: Shonsiser. SO-BB: Bailey 7-1, Berzonski 2-0, Shonsiser 3-4. 2B: C-Andrew Wolf, Chris Schachle 2, Ed, Aden Juelich. 3B: C-Petty. HR: C-Michael Tempel
Brushtown 5, Shippensburg 2
Shippensburg 4, Brushtown 1
The Bulldogs and Stars split a pair of low-scoring games on Sunday in South Penn League action.
Brushtown (2-10) scored five times over the fifth and sixth innings of the opener to secure a win. Jake Sherdel delivered a two-run single in the fifth to tie the game before the Bulldogs went ahead in the sixth.
Ethan Slusser worked six innings of relief for the victory on the hill, fanning four and walking four while allowing just five hits.
Ship (4-7) scored three times in the sixth to take the second game, in which Brushtown was held to only four hits by Bryce Shaffer, who went the distance.
Brushtown 000 023 0 — 5 3 3
Shippensburg 020 000 0 — 2 5 0
Aidan Wittmer, Ethan Slusser (2). Armstrong, Byers (6). WP: Slusser. LP: Armstrong. SO-BB: Wittmer 0-0, Slusser 4-4, Armstrong 8-4, Byers 2-0. 2B: S-Kopp
Brustown 010 000 0 — 1 4 3
Shippensburg 000 103 x — 4 8 2
Chris Slusser, Griffin (6). Shaffer. WP: Shaffer. LP: Slusser. SO-BB: Slusser 1-2, Griffin 1-0, Shaffer 5-0. 3B: S-Maun
Hagerstown 4, Littlestown 1
Hagerstown 15, Littlestown 2
The unbeaten Braves flexed some muscle in taking a twinbill from the red-hot Dodgers on Saturday. Hagerstown hammered 22 hits, including nine for extra bases, in the sweep.
Andrew Mathias belted a pair of home runs and picked up five RBI in a 15-2 win in the nightcap, in which Hagerstown (7-0) scored eight runs in the seventh. Five different players posted two hits each for the winners.
Jacob Saylor was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI for Littlestown (9-3).
Ryan Clark shut down the Dodger lineup in a 4-1 Hagerstown win, scattering five hits while striking out nine in a complete-game effort.
Trent Copenhaver went 2-for-3 and Justin Keith doubled for the Dodgers.
Hagerstown 200 000 2 — 4 9 1
Littlestown 100 000 0 — 1 5 2
WP: Clark. LP: Calvin Benevento. SO-BB: Clark 9-0, Benevento 4-1. 2B: H-R. Jackson, K. Jackson, Lewis; L-Justin Keith.
Hagerstown 312 001 8 — 15 13 1
Littlestown 001 000 1 — 2 8 2
Caudo, Mellott (5), Ricketts (7). Trent Copenhaver, Jacob Crawmer (6). WP: Caudo. LP: Copenhaver. SO-BB: Caudo 2-2, Mellott 1-1, Ricketts 0-1, Copenhaver 3-4, Crawmer 1-3. 2B: H-Walters 2, Kulikowski; L-Jacob Saylor, Sam Wertz, Copenhaver, Milum. HR: H-Mathias 2, Taylor
