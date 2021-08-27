Delone Catholic couldn’t hold onto the ball and the Squires were unable to overcome their five turnovers in their 34-14 loss to Trinity in non-conference football action Friday night at COBO Field in Shiremanstown.
Trinity cashed in quickly following three of the miscues, scoring on the second play from scrimmage after two of them and returning a fumble for a score on another.
“One of my concerns was not being able to have a scrimmage last week,” Delone head coach Corey Zortman said. “That’s not an excuse, because they outplayed us tonight. We weren’t ready to go and that’s on me. I’ve got to have our guys ready to go every week.”
A COVID-19 issue caused the Squires to not be able to scrimmage Susquehannock.
The loss ends Delone’s 13-game regular season winning streak, while simultaneously ending Trinity’s 10-game losing streak. It was the second straight time that the Shamrocks have defeated the Squires, after dropping three in a row from 2016-18.
The win was the first in the head coaching career of Jordan Hill, a 2008 graduate of Steel-High who went on to play at Penn State before playing for the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL for four seasons.
Hill was a part of the defensive line that helped Seattle to win the Super Bowl following the 2013 season.
“I’m an emotional guy and it was tough walking out here to the field tonight. We had a huge crowd and they backed us all night,” Hill said. “This program has been through a lot of tough times in recent years and we’re trying to change that.”
Things started well for the Squires as they forced the ‘Rocks to go three-and-out on the opening possession and took over at their own 42.
Zortman gave the ball to his newest player, York Catholic transfer Landen Eckert, on Delone’s first offensive play and the senior bulled his way to a 15-yard gain.
Eckert toted the ball three times for 29 yards on the Squires’ first drive of the campaign, a march that culminated when Ryder Noel took the shotgun snap from the Trinity 3-yard line, bootlegged right and hit Dylan Staub on a quick out for the score with 4:58 to play in the opening quarter.
Trinity quickly answered when Tyler Rossi went 67 yards on a counter to paydirt less than two minutes later, then Rossi put the hosts ahead with a 9-yard scamper two plays after a Delone fumble.
Delone’s next possession ended when Tyler Weiand picked off Noel on fourth down and returned it to the Trinity 24. That followed a play where Shamrock safety Cole Capawanna laid out to knock a pass away from Squire tight end Alex Timmins which could’ve been a touchdown.
Following Weiand’s pick, Rossi went down the right sideline two plays later on a 71-yard jaunt for a score.
Then Weiand scored with 7:43 to go until halftime when Landon Kuntzlelman hit him on a post route to make it 28-7.
“You’re gonna get knocked down, the question is how you react. Are you gonna stay down or are you gonna get up and fight?” Hill said. “We got up and fought tonight.”
Delone put together an impressive foray, only to lose a fumble with just over two minutes to go until halftime at the Trinity 12.
But Eckert got the ball back for the Black and Gold on the very next play when he stripped the ball carrier of the pigskin and recovered the fumble.
“Landen is a difference maker out there,” Zortman said. “He’ll do big things for us this season.”
In addition to his defensive highlight, Eckert rushed 19 times for 97 yards.
Coltyn Keller took it 15 yards for a score with 1:22 to go until intermission.
After a high-scoring first half, both offenses slowed down, though Delone had more success moving the ball.
Unfortunately, the Squires turned it over twice and were stopped on downs a few times. They did successfully convert a fake punt, but a penalty negated it.
Delone was whistled for 10 infractions on the night.
The only score of the second half came with 6:11 to go in the contest when Trinity’s Santanna Young scooped up a failed pitch and went 25 yards, untouched, to finish off the scoring.
Trinity enjoyed a 5-2 advantage in turnovers, something not lost on Hill.
“Our goal is to be plus-3 in turnovers every game,” he said. “You should win a lot of games when you do that.”
After his loud start, Rossi was slowed significantly, but still finished with 16 carries for 175 yards and three scores.
Delone returns to action in Week 2 with another road tilt, this time at Lancaster Catholic.
Delone Catholic 7 7 0 0 — 14
Trinity 14 14 0 6 — 34
1st Quarter
DC-Dylan Staub 3 pass from Ryder Noel, 4:58. Justin Emeigh kick
T-Tyler Rossi 67 run, 3:05. John Paukovits kick
T-Rossi 9 run, 1:45. Paukovits kick
2nd Quarter
T-Rossi 71 run, 10:27. Paukovits kick
T-Trey Weiand 29 pass from Landon Kuntzleman, 7:43. Paukovits kick
DC-Coltyn Keller 15 run, 1:22. Emeigh kick
4th Quarter
T-Santanna Young 25 fumble return, 6:11. Pass failed
Team Statistics
DC T
First Downs 13 8
Rushing 51-231 26-213
Passing 6-17-2 4-12-0
Passing Yards 78 59
Total Yards 309 272
Fumbles-Lost 4-3 3-2
Punting 3-34.0 4-34.0
Penalties 10-45 3-25
Individual Statistics
Rushing: DC-Landen Eckert 19-97, Coltyn Keller 10-80, Dylan Staub 11-46, Artem Rechert 1-17, Braeden Spielman 2-14, Ryder Noel 8-(-23); T-Tyler Rossi 16-175, Max Schlager 6-38, Landon Kuntzlelman 4-0.
Passing: DC-Noel 6-17-78-2; T-Kuntzlelman 4-12-59-0.
Receiving: DC-Staub 2-26, Spielman 1-32, Alex Timmins 1-13, Tayten Hix 1-9, Keller 1-(-2); T-Tyler Weiand 1-29, Cole Cappawanna 1-20, Schlager 1-10, Santanna Young 1-0.
