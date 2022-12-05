With the season starting a week earlier than usual, the opening weekend of high school basketball wasn’t as busy as usual.
But that didn’t prevent good moments for area teams and players.
The Delone Catholic boys was our only team to bring home a tournament title, as it traveled to Milersburg and defeated Dayspring Christian and Millersburg to secure the hardware. The Squires did it behind the strong play of senior Bryson Kopp, who scored 41 points in the pair of games and junior Cam Keller who tossed in 40. Junior Gage Zimmerman pitched in with 19 in Saturday’s 67-65 overtime win over the Indians.
Gettysburg and Bermudian Springs both played in the Conestoga Valley tournament and after both lost on Friday, the Warriors and Eagles met in the consolation tilt on Saturday, a contest taken by Gettysburg, 52-36.
Juniors Brody Wagner (16 points), Ian McLean (12 points) and Josh Herr (10 points) paced Gettysburg on Saturday, after junior Tegan Kuhns tossed in 19 in a losing effort on Friday.
Berm junior Tyson Carpenter put up 22 points in defeat on Saturday.
New Oxford scored a 24-point win over East Pennsboro on Friday, but fell to Elizabethtown, 57-49, in the Paul Corby Tip-Off Tournament hosted by Boiling Springs.
Junior Idriz Ahmetovic was the high-point man for the Ox in both contests, tossing in 30 total points. Junior Brennan Holmes followed closely behind with 25 points, while senior Nick Calvo-Perez pitched in with 21.
Littlestown hit the road to face Middletown in non-tourney action Saturday and came home with a 60-50 loss. The Bolts trailed by 11 after the first quarter before trimming their deficit to 35-34 heading for the fourth, but were unable to overcome a strong Blue Raider side in the final stanza.
Junior Christopher Meakin led Littlestown with 15 points.
On the girls’ side, Delone, Bermudian, Gettysburg and Fairfield each won on Friday, before losing in tourney title contests on Saturday.
Delone was game in its loss to defending PIAA Class 6A champion Plymouth Whitemarsh on Saturday, but the Squirette offense let them down in the second half as they posted just two made field goals after intermission.
The Colonials went on to a 37-27 victory in the title tilt of the West York Tip-Off Tournament. Delone was led by sophomore Megan Jacoby’s 24 points and junior Brielle Baughman’s 21 over the two games. It was just the second regular season loss by the Squirettes since the start of the 2019-20 season.
Bermudian took down New Oxford on Friday in the opening round of the Colonials’ Tip-Off Tournament behind 19 points from sophomore Lucy Peters, 58-48.
Facing Lancaster Catholic on Saturday proved to be too much of an ask for the Eagles as the Crusaders breezed to a 64-44 victory. Senior Amelia Peters had 23 of Berm’s points.
Gettysburg earned its way to Saturday’s matchup with Dover by downing Lancaster Mennonite, 52-35, on Friday in the Gettysburg Tip-Off Tournament. On Saturday, the Warriors matched the 18 points they scored in the first three frames with an 18-spot in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough as the Eagles claimed a 44-36 victory.
Junior Sofia Royer paced the Maroon & White with a total of 20 markers, while sophomore Madison Delaney and senior Emma Raville each had 17 over the two contests.
In the Knights’ matchup with Millersburg, they went cold over the second and third quarters and it was too much to overcome in a 47-23 loss. Fairfield had defeated Dayspring, 46-23, on Friday, to earn its spot in Saturday’s title game at Millersburg.
Junior Breana Valentine led the Knights with 14 on Saturday and finished the two games with a total of 27 points.
KEY GAMES THIS WEEK
On Tuesday, Littlestown hosts Greencastle and New Oxford hosts Waynesboro on the boys’ side, while Northern is at Bermudian Springs on the girls’ side. Wednesday sees Gettysburg play at Fairfield and Trinity play at Delone Catholic in girls’ games.
Then on Thursday, Delone plays at Camp Hill in a boys’ game. On Friday, Delone girls welcome Berks Catholic, while both Biglerville squads play in a tournament at Big Spring.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.