The schedule makers don’t always get it right, but they nailed it when they had Biglerville and Hanover set to meet in the final YAIAA-2 match for each team this season.
Both teams entered the finale with unblemished marks in the division and the Canners gutted out a 3-2 victory to bring home their first division crown since 2012 in boys’ tennis action Wednesday afternoon at Biglerville.
“A couple matches into the season, the guys told me that they wanted to hang a banner in the gym,” Biglerville head coach Matt Hartman said. “So that became our goal, and today we reached it.”
Things were even at 2-2 with the No. 1 doubles meeting between the Canner duo of Troy Schneider and Owen Torres facing the Nighthawk pairing of Nolan Chronister and Aidan Chen.
Chronister and Chen held a 5-4 lead in the third set when Schneider and Torres rallied to take the next two games.
Then with a chance to close out the match on serve, the Hanover fellas broke serve and forced a tie-breaker to decide things.
Biglerville (11-0, 7-0) took the tie-breaker, 7-4, to set off a wild celebration as the raucous home crowd went nuts and the rest of the Canners stormed the court to congratulate Schneider and Torres.
“I was doubting myself, because it was our own mistakes that hurt us,” Schneider admitted. “But then when we tied it, we just kept pushing.”
Torres added, “I was frustrated, because I had a chance to end it and hit it into the net. But we had won the tie-breakers that we were in earlier this season, so we felt confident that we could do it again.”
At No. 1 singles, Biglerville’s Guillaume Schmitz continued his demolition of his opponents, running his season record to 9-0 with a straight set clobbering of Charlie Zitto, 6-1, 6-0. Schmitz has won in straight sets in all of his matches so far this season.
The first set of the No. 2 singles’ contest was a marathon that lasted 75 minutes. Hanover’s Brian Corona took the tie-breaker 7-6 (7-5) and then got by Canner Sean Sneed in the second set, 6-3.
Hanover (9-2, 6-1) took a second point in singles when Cullen Nakielny powered past Caleol Palmer-McGraw, 6-2, 6-2.
Then in No. 2 doubles, Biglerville leveled the match at 2-2 when Juan Zarate and Cohen Compton rolled through Ricardo Martinez and Jared Solorzano, 6-1, 6-2.
“I expected this to be a 3-2 match, either way,” Hartman said. “I didn’t necessarily think it would be decided at No.1 doubles. I thought it would be at No. 2 doubles, but our two guys there were awesome today.”
Hanover came into the match as the defending division champs.
“Our mantra all season has been ‘been there, done that,” Hartman said. “We overcame a lot of adversity to win the match today.”
Hartman continued, “Our guys have poured a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this season. Whether it was the extra time after practice that they put in to get better or their team-bonding activities. They’ve come together so well and worked so hard to get here.”
Biglerville has one match remaining on its regular season slate, a home tussle with YAIAA-1 member York Suburban on Friday at 4:15.
A win for the Canners would guarantee them a home match in the first round of the District 3 Class 2A tournament. It will also be the first appearance in the district tournament for the Black & Gold since 2012.
Singles: 1. Guillaume Schmitz (B) d. Charlie Zitto 6-1, 6-0; 2. Brian Corona (H) d. Sean Snead 7-6 (5), 6-3; 3. Cullen Nakielny (H) d. Caleol Palmer-McGraw 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Troy Schneider/Owen Torres (B) d. Nolan Chronister/Aidan Chen 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (4); 2. Juan Zarate/Cohen Compton (B) d. Ricardo Martinez/Jared Solorzano 6-1, 6-2.
